Dillon Brooks: I wouldn't mind playing LeBron James in a seven-game series

Mark Giannotto: Dillon Brooks: “I wouldn’t mind playing LeBron in a 7-game series.” Why? “The legacy is there. First time back in the playoffs, knock him out right away in the first round. It’ll test us good. They got good pieces, good players, and that’ll be a good 1st round matchup for us.”
Source: Twitter @mgiannotto
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The players picking LeBron are not as good, but they are younger.
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Big news from Grizzlies availability. I asked Dillon Brooks if he could play a game with his hair down like it was in OKC on Sunday. His response was emphatic. “Never.” – 3:52 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Dillon Brooks: “I wouldn’t mind playing LeBron in a 7-game series.”
Why?
“The legacy is there. First time back in the playoffs, knock him out right away in the first round. It’ll test us good. They got good pieces, good players, and that’ll be a good 1st round matchup for us.” – 3:48 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
From @HYPEBEAST …
@UNINTERRUPTED has done something special …
“UNINTERRUPTED has come together with Nike to unveil a new collaboration for a LeBron James signature shoe. Just last month, official images of the shoe were revealed. Now, closer to the release date,… – 3:41 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Seasons averaging 25-plus points per game
19 – LeBron James
18 –
17 –
16 –
15 –
14 – Kevin Durant
13 –
12 – Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Karl Malone – 2:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Here’s what I came up with after looking at everything all day yesterday. I labored over Fox-Curry and Brown/KD/LBJ/Kawhi/Siakam. It’s gonna be close. Fortunately for JB, momentum seems to be shifting toward him being a F & there’s been some 2nd team love: clnsmedia.com/will-jaylen-br… – 1:56 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Also…important for Jaylen, I’m expecting a mass of LeBron support for 3rd. I wouldn’t vote him for various reasons, but he’s made a team every year from 05-22. It’ll take a lot to keep him off. If Butler, Randle are locks…that leaves 1 spot for Brown, Lauri, Siakam, Kawhi, KD – 1:54 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Check out NPR’s @hereandnow, at 12:30 p.m. We talk NBA play-in games, LeBron James, the playoffs and of course, who will be the last team standing. pic.twitter.com/OC2MHb7z8G – 11:06 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
First dispatch for @Sportsnaut: How Lakers’ Anthony Davis took his game to another level this season, including LeBron James’ influence. Darvin Ham: “The way that ‘Bron takes care of himself, the way he’s focused and the way he pushes him to be great.” bit.ly/3Mz0U5l pic.twitter.com/0F0rEm1cxV – 10:48 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod: @AuthorJeff on all things LeBron. From his early years to The Decision — and how the fallout shaped him — to how he’s thrived under intense scrutiny. Plus other insights from his new book, out today.
Links: bit.ly/3JwrytM – 10:20 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA picks, best bets for Lakers-Wolves and Heat-Hawks: LeBron, L.A. get it done; grind-it-out game in Miami
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-p… – 9:52 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
We’re live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: LeBron’s play-in silver lining, Kliff goes West, Best TV episode of all time, @tonygwynnjr, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, NFL Draft Moves, Play-In games, Zion & Trae woes, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:32 AM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
In the end, I suggested this template for building an offense around LeBron.
A historic example: Kyrie Irving, Iman Shumpert, Richard Jefferson, and Channing Frye from the 2016-17 season
A current example: Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves, Malik Beasley, and Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/yPgOXQoabO – 7:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell are all listed as “probable” for tomorrow’s play-in game.
Dennis Schröder is no longer on the injury report after missing the last two games. – 7:30 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
There were also some predictable results – like the fact that having more bigs on the floor bogged down LeBron’s offenses a bit. Interestingly, after avoiding playing LeBron with 2 bigs at the start of the year, the Lakers have lapsed on this approach since the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/ATKIU3rnMB – 7:20 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
My initial hunch was that the best way to build an offense around LeBron would be to surround him with as many shooter types as possible; but, actually, adding more dynamic- and spot-up- shooting wings and more stretch bigs didn’t produce huge gains in scoring efficiency. pic.twitter.com/49DgbO1qpr – 7:13 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
LeBron has played with 214 teammates across 20 NBA seasons and 3 different teams. He’s played with plenty of examples of players from each of our 11 offensive roles, which give us lots of natural experiments to see what has worked and what hasn’t. pic.twitter.com/dDrEM5sodB – 7:08 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
I used the new offensive roles @Synergy Sports Tech to look at the 409 unique combinations of teammate types that LeBron has been paired with over the last 10 seasons and see which ones worked best on offense (and which worked worst 🫤). My hunch was wrong, follow the 🧵to find out why. pic.twitter.com/fwtbkJsw3m – 7:05 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The possible playoff showdowns are 🔥
– KD vs Kawhi for 1st time since 19 Finals
– LeBron vs Curry for 5th time
– KD vs Dubs in quest for non-GS ring
– Embiid vs Jokic in defining 1-on-1 Finals MVP showdown
– Giannis vs Celtics for payback
– KD vs LeBron new chapter – 6:57 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
I love Mike Wilbon … deep respect … but just heard him say that LeBron “argued against the play-in but was the benefactor of the play-in” and just not the case … the Lakers got the 7. They’d be in without the play-in.
Either way, we get extra basketball! – 6:11 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
New episode of Stargazing w/ @ZGonzales93 ☄️🎙️🎧
Zack discusses his coaching rise, coaching at Oregon and with the Lakers, learning from LeBron and Russ, training Klay Thompson, his coaching ambitions & more.
🟢 Spotify: spotify.link/wY789IVsTyb
🍎 Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… pic.twitter.com/ZhIJKz6zdb – 5:12 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Active players in the Top 50
Stephen Curry
Donte DiVincenzo
Danny Green
Draymond Green
James Harden
Serge Ibaka
Kawhi Leonard
Georges Niang
Klay Thompson
Out of the Top 50 now: LEBRON 😮 – 5:09 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
The L.A. Lakers signed LeBron James’ former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Tristan Thompson on Sunday, the final day of the 2023 NBA regular season, ahead of the team’s postseason play-in game. cleveland.com/nation/2023/04… – 4:02 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Dillon Brooks is an example of the Live Mas mentality pic.twitter.com/VwYw7Z9fLc – 8:06 AM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Dillon Brooks no jugó en el choque de hoy entre sus @MEMGrizz y @ElThunder.
¿A quién te recuerda?
📸@AndrewKSchlecht pic.twitter.com/t59NFx8gBi – 8:55 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I get it… most of you want the broken Timberwolves. Makes sense.
But I can’t help myself sitting here imagining Dillon Brooks guarding LeBron James for an entire series and an Anthony Davis vs. Jaren Jackson Jr. matchup – 6:55 PM
More on this storyline
Marc Stein: Top 10 players viewed on the NBA’s social media channels this season (No. 8 BTW isn’t even in the NBA yet): 1. LeBron James 2. Steph Curry 3. Luka Dončić 4. Ja Morant 5. Giannis Antetokounmpo 6. Jayson Tatum 7. Kyrie Irving 8. Victor Wembanyama 9. Jordan Poole 10. Nikola Jokić -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / April 11, 2023
Clippers star Paul George thinks that LeBron James has the best signature move in the NBA. It is the one where the four-time NBA champion looks at the ball before taking a shot. “It’s so effective though, like, what’s the percentage on it? I’ve never seen him miss it,” George said on Podcast P with Paul George. “You he’s about to shoot when he stare at that motherf*cker. He knows what it is… I’ve never seen him miss it “Because when he do it, like, what the f*ck you lookin’ at? … It’s effective bro… Funniest clip with Bron, have y’all seen that, it was like a meme where like ‘This how old players score’ or ‘This how old players throw you off’ where he like tired he dribbling like he’s tired and he just ran just blow… That was funny.” -via TalkBasket / April 11, 2023
Jovan Buha: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell are all listed as probable for tomorrow’s Play-In matchup with Minnesota. Dennis Schroder is no longer on the injury report. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / April 10, 2023
In a recent episode of Chris Haynes and Marc Stein’s “#thisisleague UNCUT” podcast, Green talked about his ongoing feud with Brooks. “I try to teach guys, and I’ve had conversations with Dillon Brooks telling him what he needs to do,” Green said. “There’s pictures out there of me talking in this year after we beat his ass and different things of that nature and, you know, helping him and by the way, I don’t have any hard feelings, man. We playing basketball, bro.” -via SportsKeeda / April 11, 2023
“Yeah, sometimes he takes it too far, but it’s just a part of the role he has to play for his team,” KD said on a recent episode of his podcast. “We’ve seen so many players in the history of the game that we all love for doing the same stuff. “… Yeah, sometimes he talks a little s**t to me, and I’m like, ‘Yo, just chill tonight.’ But I can respect that he’s bringing that energy to the game every time he plays. It’s not no front with him.” -via Clutch Points / April 5, 2023
Drew Hill: Good chance Dillon Brooks will not play tonight, per Jenkins. -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / April 4, 2023