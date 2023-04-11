Giannis Antetokounmpo considered retiring from basketball in 2020

“In 2020, I was … ready to walk away from the game.” Giannis Antetokounmpo continues talking, but it is now impossible to comprehend anything he’s saying. “I had that conversation – yes – with the front office. I said…” Wait, what? Walk away? From the game? Is there anyone who loves basketball more than him? What happened in 2020: the COVID-19 pandemic, the resumption of play in the Orlando “bubble,” the public mandates, the empty arenas. The social justice protests. It was defined by mental health professionals as a global health crisis, too.
Source: Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Source: Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After today’s practice, @JimOwczarski asked where Giannis Antetokounmpo felt like he was from a health perspective and what this week off (and not playing the last three regular season games) can do for him to get his body ready for a long playoff run.
Antetokounmpo’s response: pic.twitter.com/H0LVYDmX73 – 4:52 PM
After today’s practice, @JimOwczarski asked where Giannis Antetokounmpo felt like he was from a health perspective and what this week off (and not playing the last three regular season games) can do for him to get his body ready for a long playoff run.
Antetokounmpo’s response: pic.twitter.com/H0LVYDmX73 – 4:52 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked today about this story from @LoriNickel about how he once almost quit the NBA. “Very serious.”
“I’m great. I’m still here. That was three years ago. Worked on myself, I’m in a good place now.”
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 4:28 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked today about this story from @LoriNickel about how he once almost quit the NBA. “Very serious.”
“I’m great. I’m still here. That was three years ago. Worked on myself, I’m in a good place now.”
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 4:28 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PTS + REB + AST + STL + BLK this season:
3,359 — Luka Doncic
3,345 — Jayson Tatum
3,319 — Nikola Jokic
3,305 — Joel Embiid
3,163 — Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/eR78vB6K23 – 2:29 PM
Most PTS + REB + AST + STL + BLK this season:
3,359 — Luka Doncic
3,345 — Jayson Tatum
3,319 — Nikola Jokic
3,305 — Joel Embiid
3,163 — Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/eR78vB6K23 – 2:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation’s unique mission is to help a lot of different people for generations to come jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @LoriNickel – 12:47 PM
Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation’s unique mission is to help a lot of different people for generations to come jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @LoriNickel – 12:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Feeling the stress, Giannis once almost quit the NBA. Now he wants to help as many people as possible with foundation jsonline.com/story/sports/n… the latest from @LoriNickel – 12:46 PM
Feeling the stress, Giannis once almost quit the NBA. Now he wants to help as many people as possible with foundation jsonline.com/story/sports/n… the latest from @LoriNickel – 12:46 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Jokic, Embiid, & Giannis are all worthy of the 2023 NBA MVP, and imo it’s reasonable to factor in who has/hasn’t won previous awards…
But I find it extremely hard to not lean towards Jokic after seeing this chart: pic.twitter.com/NyqLQYcnSK – 12:25 PM
Jokic, Embiid, & Giannis are all worthy of the 2023 NBA MVP, and imo it’s reasonable to factor in who has/hasn’t won previous awards…
But I find it extremely hard to not lean towards Jokic after seeing this chart: pic.twitter.com/NyqLQYcnSK – 12:25 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo is the only player in history to average 30+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists on 55% FG. Arguably the best individual season in NBA history. The Bucks have the best record.
It is impossible to be more valuable than that. pic.twitter.com/eNQLEohcud – 11:34 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is the only player in history to average 30+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists on 55% FG. Arguably the best individual season in NBA history. The Bucks have the best record.
It is impossible to be more valuable than that. pic.twitter.com/eNQLEohcud – 11:34 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The possible playoff showdowns are 🔥
– KD vs Kawhi for 1st time since 19 Finals
– LeBron vs Curry for 5th time
– KD vs Dubs in quest for non-GS ring
– Embiid vs Jokic in defining 1-on-1 Finals MVP showdown
– Giannis vs Celtics for payback
– KD vs LeBron new chapter – 6:57 PM
The possible playoff showdowns are 🔥
– KD vs Kawhi for 1st time since 19 Finals
– LeBron vs Curry for 5th time
– KD vs Dubs in quest for non-GS ring
– Embiid vs Jokic in defining 1-on-1 Finals MVP showdown
– Giannis vs Celtics for payback
– KD vs LeBron new chapter – 6:57 PM
More on this storyline
“In 2020, I was ready to walk away from the game. I had that conversation – yes – with the front office. And, you know, very normally, everybody is looking at me like I was crazy. ‘You just signed the largest contract in NBA history and you want to walk away from the game and all that money…?’ Mannnnn, you can take that money and shove it into your…” His youngest son coughs; Giannis continues. “…Sorry for my language. But. I don’t care about that. I care about joy. I’m a joyful person. My father didn’t have nothing; he had us. He was the richest person on earth because he had his kids. He had the beautiful family; he had nothing. This – to me – doesn’t mean nothing.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / April 11, 2023
When Giannis made it to the NBA, he couldn’t even validate his own feelings in part because he didn’t know how. “In 2017, 2018, DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Love came out public with what they were dealing with,” Giannis said. DeRozan and Love spoke publicly about depression and anxiety, giving license to everyone to do the same. It was such a healthy and selfless thing for DeRozan and Love to do but Giannis was dubious. “I was like: ‘ I don’t understand what this is,’ ” he said. “I don’t. I just… I was young. ‘It’s just basketball; just play.’ But then…you understand: being the MVP, trying to win a championship, trying to help your teammates be great, and then you understand all this…” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / April 11, 2023
Marc Stein: Top 10 players viewed on the NBA’s social media channels this season (No. 8 BTW isn’t even in the NBA yet): 1. LeBron James 2. Steph Curry 3. Luka Dončić 4. Ja Morant 5. Giannis Antetokounmpo 6. Jayson Tatum 7. Kyrie Irving 8. Victor Wembanyama 9. Jordan Poole 10. Nikola Jokić -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / April 11, 2023