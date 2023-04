Giannis Antetokounmpo considered retiring from basketball in 2020

“In 2020, I was ready to walk away from the game. I had that conversation – yes – with the front office. And, you know, very normally, everybody is looking at me like I was crazy. ‘You just signed the largest contract in NBA history and you want to walk away from the game and all that money…?’ Mannnnn, you can take that money and shove it into your…” His youngest son coughs; Giannis continues. “…Sorry for my language. But. I don’t care about that. I care about joy. I’m a joyful person. My father didn’t have nothing; he had us. He was the richest person on earth because he had his kids. He had the beautiful family; he had nothing. This – to me – doesn’t mean nothing.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / April 11, 2023