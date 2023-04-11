Grizzlies guarantee Kenneth Lofton's salary for 2023-24

Michael Scotto: The Grizzlies signed Kenneth Lofton Jr. to a 4-year, $6.93 million deal, which is fully guaranteed next season, non-guaranteed for the 2024-25 season, and has a team option for the 2025-26 season, league sources told @hoopshype. He recently had 42 points and 14 rebounds in a game
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Grizzlies signed Kenneth Lofton Jr. to a 4-year, $6.93 million deal, which is fully guaranteed next season, non-guaranteed for the 2024-25 season, and has a team option for the 2025-26 season, league sources told @hoopshype. He recently had 42 points and 14 rebounds in a game – 3:35 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Grizzlies Kenneth Lofton Jr. is the 3rd youngest player in NBA History with 42 points & 14 rebounds. Last to do it was Kevin Durant. – 1:56 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
On to the playoffs.
Final: Thunder 115 Grizzlies 100
Kenneth Lofton Jr. dropped 42 points and 14 rebounds fresh off signing a new four-year contract.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
40 points for rookie Kenneth Lofton Jr.
Memphis signed him to a standard contract yesterday. – 5:37 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ziaire Williams and Kenneth Lofton Jr. are probably the two guys to keep an eye on the most in this game, in my opinion. – 3:37 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters
– Jared Butler
– Tre Mann
– Ousmane Dieng
– Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
– Olivier Sarr
Grizzlies starters
– Ziaire Williams
– John Konchar
– Vince Williams
– David Roddy
– Kenneth Lofton Jr. – 2:58 PM
Justin Kubatko: Kenneth Lofton Jr. yesterday: ✅ 42 PTS ✅ 14 REB ✅ 17-25 FG Among players who debuted since the NBA began tracking starters in 1970-71, Lofton Jr. is the only one to record a 40-point, 10-rebound game in his first career start. -via Twitter @jkubatko / April 10, 2023
Shams Charania: The Grizzlies are signing two-way F/C Kenneth Lofton Jr. to a standard NBA contract, making the G League Rookie of the Year eligible for the playoffs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Lofton averaged 20.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4 assists for the Grizzlies’ Hustle affiliate. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 8, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: To fortify the frontline now, the Grizzlies are signing two-way rookie forward Kenneth Lofton Jr., on a four-year, $7M contract, his agent Mike George of @OneLegacySports tells ESPN. Lofton was the G League’s Rookie of the Year. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 8, 2023