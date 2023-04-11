Jalen Williams, Paolo Banchero named Rookies of the Month

Marc Stein: Jalen Williams and Paolo Banchero win the final West and East Rookie of the Month awards for April. More NBA from me: http://marcstein.Substack.com
Royce Young @royceyoung
Jalen Williams won Rookie of the Month for March/April, his second of the season. Paolo Banchero won it this month in the East. pic.twitter.com/gxVJy1GQhN – 4:01 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC has won 6 of the 10 Western Conference Rookie of the Month Awards the last two seasons.
2021-2022
Josh Giddey
Josh Giddey
Josh Giddey
Josh Giddey
Jalen Green
2022-2023
Jalen Williams
Keegan Murray
Keegan Murray
Walker Kessler
Jalen Williams
Next up: Chet Holmgren – 3:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams was the March and April Rookie of the Month: pic.twitter.com/jzEslhpwhN – 3:48 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams has been named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for March/April.
JDub bookends the season with the first and last Rookie of the Month Awards.
Spoiler alert: these two guys will finish Top 2 in Rookie of the Year voting.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QEnNG4eDhY – 3:33 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Oklahoma City Thunder guard-forward Jalen Williams and Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in March and April. – 3:31 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jalen Williams wins Rookie of the Month for March/April: pic.twitter.com/ESCP1YhVWu – 3:31 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic forward Paolo Banchero has been named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in March/April.
The fourth consecutive month he’s won the honor. – 3:30 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
2023 PBT Awards: Paolo Banchero for Rookie of the Year nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/11/202… – 2:14 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
And finally, my All-Rookie teams
Paolo Banchero
Jalen Williams
Walker Kessler
Keegan Murray
Benedict Mathurin
Jaden Ivey
Tari Eason
Jeremy Sochan
Jabari Smith
Mark Williams
Nine spots felt easy. Mark Williams gets the last one because he flashed legit DPOY-caliber upside. – 3:43 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jalen Williams on making the play-in pic.twitter.com/B5o5RMc9ga – 3:33 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Paolo Banchero was my Rookie of the Year
The Magic finished six games behind the Thunder. I might’ve entertained J-Dub’s argument if Orlando was like, a 20-win team, but they were solid for the last 60 games. Paolo being the No. 1 option on that sort of team is damn impressive. – 3:23 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jalen Williams on what SGA & Dort have told them about playing in the postseason:
“Don’t be hesitant in this stuff. Just kinda treat it like a regular game… I think competing takes up a lot of mistakes, just going out there and playing hard.” – 2:51 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jalen Williams on today’s practice: “I think this is the hardest I’ve went personally in a really long time.” – 2:46 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams said this was the hardest he’s went in a practice in a really long
Time. Mark Daigneault mentioned how high intense this practice was. The nature of an NBA schedule doesn’t lend itself to practices like this very often. – 2:07 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Paolo Banchero on feeling like met the personal expectations he had for himself during his rookie season: pic.twitter.com/nwkcU0YUAy – 11:35 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
-Recapping wild west finish
-Rudy Gobert/McDaniels situation
-Playoffs Preview
-My Awards Ballot
MVP: Embiid
DPOY: JJJ
ROY: Banchero
MIP: Markkanen
6MAN: Quickley
COACH: Brown
EXEC: Altman
CLUTCH: Fox
Live now!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=H25-Ms… pic.twitter.com/glrA1jOUSK – 7:07 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The regular season is over, so let’s give the 2022-23 NBA Awards:
MVP: Joel Embiid
DPOY: Bam Adebayo
MIP: Lauri Markkanen
ROTY: Paolo Banchero
COTY: Mike Brown
6MOTY: Bobby Portis
Clutch POTY: De’Aaron Fox
#NBATwitter #NBA – 6:46 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
If neither OKC nor Chicago advances to the playoffs…
Thunder and Bulls will have a coin flip to see which team picks at #11 and #12.
OKC has three players on the roster picked from those two spots.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: #11
Ousmane Dieng: #11
Jalen Williams: #12 – 5:48 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Paolo Banchero finished his first season with 40 20-point games, the same amount LeBron James had as a rookie.
What an achievement 👏 pic.twitter.com/ekVhYftBE9 – 2:54 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams (OUT) and Lindy Waters III getting shots up pregame. pic.twitter.com/uHIjQdJa33 – 1:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
No impending Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero for Magic today. Against the Heat they will be starting: Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Caleb Houstan, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. – 11:41 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams translation update: pic.twitter.com/TQy0Vd6uoc – 9:02 PM
Ira Winderman: Magic injury report for Sunday at Heat: Out: Wendell Carter Jr, Jonathan Isaac, Jay Scrubb, Moritz Wagner. Questionable: Paolo Banchero, Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner. Nothing yet from Heat. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / April 8, 2023
Michael Scotto: Paolo Banchero on the Rookie of the Year race and his ceiling as a player: “I definitely feel like I’ve earned the Rookie of the Year… I don’t put a cap on my ceiling. I feel there’s really no limit to where I can get to as long as I stay focused.” -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / April 7, 2023
Erik Slater: Orlando just upgraded the following players to questionable after initially ruling them out against Brooklyn: Paolo Banchero (back) Markelle Fultz (knee) Franz Wagner (ankle) Wendell Carter Jr. (hip) Gary Harris and Mo Wagner remain out. Nets can clinch the 6 seed with a win. -via Twitter @erikslater_ / April 7, 2023
Clemente Almanza: Jalen Williams on the Play-In: “Being the youngest team, I think this is a really cool and unique experience for us to all experience this for the first time.” -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / April 10, 2023
Joe Mussatto: SGA, Giddey, J-Dub and Dort are among the Thunder players who will rest tomorrow, per Daigneault. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / April 8, 2023
Clemente Almanza: Mark Daigneault said SGA, Giddey, JDub, JWill & Dort will all be out for tomorrow’s game vs. Grizzlies “We just finished 24 games in 43 days.” -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / April 8, 2023