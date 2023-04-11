Jerami Grant: 'I definitely like it here'

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Highkin @highkin
Notes, thoughts and takeaways from the Blazers’ exit interviews, including universal support for Chauncey Billups, Jerami Grant’s free agency and the Anfernee Simons-Shaedon Sharpe decision facing the team this summer.
For subscribers: rosegardenreport.com/p/notes-though… – 12:17 PM
Notes, thoughts and takeaways from the Blazers’ exit interviews, including universal support for Chauncey Billups, Jerami Grant’s free agency and the Anfernee Simons-Shaedon Sharpe decision facing the team this summer.
For subscribers: rosegardenreport.com/p/notes-though… – 12:17 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Jerami Grant: “I love Chauncey. I think he’s a great coach. He’s still learning, he’s still figuring things out, but we want to play for him. As a coach, people overlook that aspect of things. Having someone you want to go war with every night is huge.” – 6:25 PM
Jerami Grant: “I love Chauncey. I think he’s a great coach. He’s still learning, he’s still figuring things out, but we want to play for him. As a coach, people overlook that aspect of things. Having someone you want to go war with every night is huge.” – 6:25 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Jusuf Nurkic and Jerami Grant have both said today that the team needs more veterans next season, which is something Damian Lillard and Chauncey Billups have talked about throughout the year. – 6:23 PM
Jusuf Nurkic and Jerami Grant have both said today that the team needs more veterans next season, which is something Damian Lillard and Chauncey Billups have talked about throughout the year. – 6:23 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
I asked Damian Lillard if there are players out there he is as confident that the Blazers can acquire as he was last offseason with Jerami Grant. He said there are some that want to come to Portland. But them wanting to play with him and it happening are two different things. pic.twitter.com/zl2jrpWYHl – 6:09 PM
I asked Damian Lillard if there are players out there he is as confident that the Blazers can acquire as he was last offseason with Jerami Grant. He said there are some that want to come to Portland. But them wanting to play with him and it happening are two different things. pic.twitter.com/zl2jrpWYHl – 6:09 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Programming note: The Blazers are doing their end-of-season media availability this afternoon after the game. Expected to talk: Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Chauncey Billups and Joe Cronin. – 4:30 PM
Programming note: The Blazers are doing their end-of-season media availability this afternoon after the game. Expected to talk: Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Chauncey Billups and Joe Cronin. – 4:30 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Jerami Grant earns this year’s Maurice Lucas award #RipCity pic.twitter.com/G4kZObXRpG – 3:37 PM
Jerami Grant earns this year’s Maurice Lucas award #RipCity pic.twitter.com/G4kZObXRpG – 3:37 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Jerami Grant receiving the Maurice Lucas award pregame pic.twitter.com/lekHvzcgtz – 3:31 PM
Jerami Grant receiving the Maurice Lucas award pregame pic.twitter.com/lekHvzcgtz – 3:31 PM
More on this storyline
Sean Highkin: Jerami Grant says the same thing Damian Lillard said about his free agency this summer: he expects to be back. -via Twitter @highkin / April 9, 2023
Grant is currently eligible to extend with the Blazers for up to four years, $112.7 million. He became eligible to sign it in January when his six-month trade restriction expired, but he confirmed that he plans on entering free agency instead. He can earn up to the maximum as a free agent, either five years $233.2 million with Portland, or four years, $172.9 million with another team. -via HoopsHype / April 1, 2023
Sean Highkin: Chauncey Billups says the main guys — Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic, Jerami Grant, etc. — haven’t officially been shut down and are considered day-to-day. “We’re just being cautious.” Do with that what you will. I’m just telling you what he said. -via Twitter @highkin / March 26, 2023