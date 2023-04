John Collins: Trae Young is a way better playmaker than Stephen Curry and he’s a better isolation scorer

Trae Young was heavily compared to Stephen Curry early in his career. Did you ever buy into it? (Laughing) A small, light-skinned guard that can shoot the deep 3s. The NBA loves to compare. Now, Trae has definitely pushed himself into his own category. I can definitely say for sure that he’s a way better playmaker than Steph and he’s a better isolation scorer, right? But obviously, there’s different things that he does better and Steph does better. I just feel like, at this point in the league, they do have similarities in the oohs and the ahhs when they hit a crazy 3, cross somebody up. I can say that they are similar (that way).Source: Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson @ Bally Sports