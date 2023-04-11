John Collins: Trae Young is a way better playmaker than Stephen Curry and he’s a better isolation scorer

Trae Young was heavily compared to Stephen Curry early in his career. Did you ever buy into it? (Laughing) A small, light-skinned guard that can shoot the deep 3s. The NBA loves to compare. Now, Trae has definitely pushed himself into his own category. I can definitely say for sure that he’s a way better playmaker than Steph and he’s a better isolation scorer, right? But obviously, there’s different things that he does better and Steph does better. I just feel like, at this point in the league, they do have similarities in the oohs and the ahhs when they hit a crazy 3, cross somebody up. I can say that they are similar (that way).
Source: Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson @ Bally Sports
CBS NBA
Trae Young trade rumors: Hawks front office has 'green light' to consider moving All-Star point guard
Barry Jackson
By this time tomorrow, we'll know if Heat can continue to make things miserable for Trae Young, as they repeatedly have:
Chris Biderman
Steph Curry and Jonathan Kuminga are listed as probable for Golden State's regular-season finale in Portland on Sunday.
Trae Young
GREAT PICK!! @AtlantaDream 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
Welcome to the A @haleyjoness19 !
🏀🙏🏽❤️💯
Micah Adams
The possible playoff showdowns are 🔥
– KD vs Kawhi for 1st time since 19 Finals
– LeBron vs Curry for 5th time
– KD vs Dubs in quest for non-GS ring
– Embiid vs Jokic in defining 1-on-1 Finals MVP showdown
– Giannis vs Celtics for payback
– KD vs LeBron new chapter
Ira Winderman
From earlier — All eyes on Trae Young as usual in Heat-Hawks, this time in play-in game.
Michael Gallagher
Best post-break TS% among players with 30+ minutes per game and a 25+ USG% (40 qualifiers, min 10 games):
Jimmy Butler – 72.3 (🔥)
Nikola Jokic – 69.8
Joel Embiid – 67.5
Kawhi Leonard – 66.1
Kristaps Porzingis – 64.7
Zach LaVine – 64.5
Stephen Curry – 63.7
Damian Lillard – 63.4
Barry Jackson
How Trae Young shot against each key Heat player, and examining what Miami has done to him. And Heat notes on the eve of the play-in:
Kevin Chouinard
Trae Young was the first player to speak with the media at practice today.
Other players were still working on the court. Quin Snyder boomed some loud instructions to the group about how they were going to shoot threes.
Trae stopped mid-interview to reply, "Yessir, Coach!"
Kevin Chouinard
Trae Young was the first player to speak with the media practice today.
Other players were still working on the court. Quin Snyder boomed some loud instructions to the group about how they were going to shoot threes.
Trae stopped mid-interview to reply, "Yessir, Coach!"
Stephen Noh
Trae Young vs the Heat
————
-2022 playoffs: 1-4 record, 32/18/79 shooting splits, 6.2 turnovers per game
-2023 regular season: 1-3 record, 36/21/87 shooting splits, 5.3 turnovers per game – 3:49 PM
Damichael Cole
The guard play was so elite this season.
Look at these names:
Ja Morant
Donovan Mitchell
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Steph Curry
De'Aaron Fox
Luka Doncic
James Harden
Damian Lillard
Kyrie Irving
Jalen Brunson
Four of those players won't make an All-NBA team this season. 🤯
The Ringer
For the Hawks to take the next step, they need to retool around Trae Young or forge a new identity.
@KevinOConnorNBA:
Ryan Ward
LeBron James was among the nominees for Western Conference Player of the Week along with Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards and Brandon Ingram.
Sam Quinn
Stephen Curry was the one exception I made on the games/minutes front. That was partially because most of the other guys I considered (Dame and Harden, specifically, also had that drawback).
Sam Quinn
This is where I ended up on All-NBA:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexader
Luka Doncic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
Nikola Jokic
Donovan Mitchell
Stephen Curry
Jaylen Brown
Jimmy Butler
Joel Embiid
De'Aaron Fox
Anthony Edwards
Lauri Markkanen
Julius Randle
Domantas Sabonis
Wes Goldberg
NEW: Full breakdown of the Heat's play-in matchup against the Hawks, including why they shouldn't overlook Trae Young, X-factors and the key to advancing to the playoffs.
allucanheat.com/2023/04/10/mia… – 3:02 PM
Tommy Beer
NBA League Leaders in made three-pointers over the final ten games of the regular season:
1. Klay Thompson: 45 (shot 45-for-101)
2. Quentin Grimes: 44 (shot 44-for-91)
2. Steph Curry: 44 (shot 44-for-113)
tommybeer.substack.com/p/knicks-wrap-… – 2:17 PM
Kevin Chouinard
John Collins, on what lies ahead:
"I could go on for days with the big words, right? But it comes down to who wants it more. Who wants to guard? Who wants to win?"
NBA Math
Final RPR MVP standings:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.41
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.86
3. Luka Dončić: 15.28
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.36
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.12
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.83
7. Damian Lillard: 13.81
8. Anthony Davis 13.51
9. Stephen Curry: 12.67
10. LeBron James: 12.59
Ira Winderman
All eyes on Trae Young as usual in Heat-Hawks, this time in play-in game
Kevin O'Connor
There's a lot at stake for Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks, starting this week in the play-in tournament. New on @ringer:
Kevin Chouinard
Two phrases that should never go together with credibility: "The Ringer" and "Trae Young".
The Vertical
Klay Thompson became the 3rd player in NBA history to make at least 300 3-pointers in a season 🔥
He joined Steph Curry (4 times) and James Harden as the only other players to do so.
CBS NBA
Trae Young knows all about Miami's playoff defense, but this time he has Dejounte Murray by his side
cbssports.com/nba/news/trae-… – 10:39 AM
Brady Hawk
Should be a heavy offensive game as the Hawks have the 2nd best offense post All Star break, but the hope is that it isn't
Trae is averaging more than 6 points under his average against the Heat this year
The team is 1st in pull up shooting scoring
Heat need to disrupt that
Brady Hawk
X-Factor?
Well that may be as simple as Jimmy Butler in a single elimination game
But the real X-Factor is Caleb Martin
He should see a ton of Murray and some Trae when Gabe is off
But he's averaging 16 a game against them due to off-ball movement when they fall asleep
Brady Hawk
To that point, the action spammed in this game should be a simple two-man set:
Tyler Herro-Jimmy Butler PnR
The goal is to get the Trae switch on Jimmy, but they're going to fight through
Either open drive for Jimmy or open 3 for (insert wing shooter) – 9:55 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Matchups to expect defensively
Vincent on Trae
Butler on Murray
Herro on Bey
Strus on Collins (with incoming doubles)
Bam on Capela
Big matchup on offense:
Trae on Herro (this year’s adjustment) – 9:55 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A look at how Trae Young has shot against each key Heat player, and examining what Miami has done to throttle him. Miami hopes law of averages doesn’t catch up to them Tuesday night: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:17 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
All eyes on Trae Young as usual in Heat-Hawks, this time in play-in game. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… The numbers have been down against the Heat over his career, in last season’s playoffs, and this season. A narrative Heat want no part of. – 9:00 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For today’s game at Boston:
De’Andre Hunter (left knee soreness) is available.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness), Clint Capela (right calf tightness), John Collins (low back tightness), Dejounte Murray (left ankle soreness), Trae Young (right groin soreness) are out. – 12:21 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
No playoff preview for #Hawks #Celtics tomorrow: no Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Dejounte Murray, Clint Capela, John Collins, Jaylen Brown or Al Horford.
Tatum, Smart, Rob are all questionable. – 8:15 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tomorrow at BOS
De’Andre Hunter (L knee soreness) is probable.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (R knee soreness) is out.
Clint Capela (R calf tightness) is out.
John Collins (low back tightness) is out.
Dejounte Murray (L ankle soreness) is out.
Trae Young (R groin soreness) is out. – 5:05 PM
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has further solidified his link with Under Armour. The two-time MVP received 8.8 million restricted stock units of the company’s common stock on April 3 as part of his extended role as brand ambassador, a package valued at $75 million, as disclosed in a recent SEC filing. Under Armour’s extended contract has the potential to be a lifetime deal for the NBA star if revenue goals are met. -via Front Office Sports / April 11, 2023
The $75 million stock compensation will vest in two installments planned for 2029 and 2032. Curry earned $48 million this season as the NBA’s highest-salaried player as part of his Warriors contract that will pay him about $165 million through the 2025-26 season. -via Front Office Sports / April 11, 2023
Jorge Sierra: Active players in the Top 50 Stephen Curry. Donte DiVincenzo. Danny Green. Draymond Green. James Harden. Serge Ibaka. Kawhi Leonard. Georges Niang. Klay Thompson. Out of the Top 50 now: LEBRON 😮 -via Twitter @hoopshype / April 10, 2023
Trailing by a point with 7.2 seconds left, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch looked at Karl-Anthony Towns in the huddle and told him he’d get the ball with a chance to put Minnesota ahead. It set up Towns for a memorable return from a right calf injury. Towns drove to his right against Atlanta’s John Collins, drawing a foul. He converted both free throws with 3.6 seconds left to send Minnesota to a 125-124 win against the Hawks on Wednesday night. “Shoutout to Finch having that confidence in me after 51 games and all of the things I had to deal with,” said Towns said, who scored 22 points. “I just knew in my bones I wasn’t going to miss.” -via ESPN / March 24, 2023
“I’ve been through losing years, up years, down years, having playoffs, coming back, whatever,” forward John Collins said. “This one has been one that (is), in the best way, just drama. Just like a soap opera, you know what I mean? This, that, what’s going on? Nobody even asks me about basketball. Everybody asks me about the show.” -via The Athletic / March 13, 2023
As noted above, Atlanta was one of the teams trying to acquire Jae Crowder. The Hawks, Rockets, and Suns had exploratory discussions on a three-team trade. In that scenario, John Collins would’ve landed with the Rockets, Eric Gordon and KJ Martin with the Suns, and Crowder and Landry Shamet with the Hawks, but nothing of substance materialized, league sources told HoopsHype. Atlanta also tried to acquire Crowder in three-team trade talks with Utah and Phoenix centered around Collins going to Utah, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley going to Phoenix, and Crowder and Shamet going to Atlanta. Among the reasons this scenario didn’t materialize was a disagreement in draft pick compensation that would’ve gone to Utah in the talks. -via HoopsHype / March 2, 2023
Only two years removed from a trip to the Eastern Conference finals, the once-promising Atlanta Hawks are now spiraling. A play-in berth last season led to their first-round annihilation by the Heat, triggering a front-office makeover and an eventual head-coaching change. On Tuesday, they’ll face the Heat again, this time in the play-in, with the stakes even higher and the face of the franchise’s future potentially hanging in the balance. With the offseason approaching, league sources say the Hawks’ front office has the green light from ownership to do whatever it wants to with the roster, which includes considering trade opportunities involving All-Star point guard Trae Young. -via The Ringer / April 10, 2023
League sources say during months of negotiations in the lead-up to his February hiring, Snyder demanded—and now wields—significant influence over personnel decisions. Though Atlanta’s front-office dynamic is described as a collaborative effort, many high-level decision-makers from opposing teams believe that it’s now Snyder who has the final say. In any case, it’s typical for incoming management to restructure a team in line with their own vision. So, that begs the question: What do the Hawks and Snyder hope to build? -via The Ringer / April 10, 2023
The Hawks hoped that Murray would weaponize Young, reminiscent of his Oklahoma days, when he played more like Damian Lillard, using screens and handoffs. It would’ve been a game changer this season if Young had tapped into his college style. Trae can be shifty moving without the ball when he wants to be, and he’s shot 40.3 percent on 3s off the catch over his career. But of the 52 qualifying players to make over 40 percent of their catch-and-shoot 3s since 2017-18, Young is the only player with under 1.5 attempts per game, according to Second Spectrum (minimum 500 attempts). -via The Ringer / April 10, 2023