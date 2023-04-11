Julius Randle participates in portions of practice

“He did some [work in practice]. Making steady progress. Taking it day-to-day,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “He’s doing some running, shooting, scripting, that sort of thing.” Thibodeau said Randle, who sprained his left ankle during a March 29 win over the Heat at the Garden, did not take part in contact drills and is being evaluated every day by team doctors.
Source: Zach Braziller @ New York Post
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Julius Randle became the 2nd player in NBA history to make > 200 three-pointers and grab > 700 rebounds in the same season.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over Julius Randle’s first five seasons in the NBA (375 games), he made:
168 three-pointers on 570 attempts (29%)
This season (77 games), Julius Randle made:
218 three-pointers on 636 attempts (34%) – 8:33 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Brunson and Randle are the first and only pair of teammates in Knicks history to each have at least four 40-point games in the same season. – 8:28 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
There were four players in the NBA this season that averaged more than 20 points per game and increased their scoring average by 5+ points more compared to 2021-22.
Two of them were Knicks:
Jalen Brunson: from 16.3 ppg to 24.0 ppg
Julius Randle: from 20.1 PPG to 25.1 PPG – 8:26 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Brunson, Knicks confident ahead of playoff opener vs. Cavs
Jalen Brunson returns and Julius Randle day to day, showing improvement. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 8:15 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Tom Thibodeau says Julius Randle (sprained ankle) is doing some running and making “good, steady progress.” But still not doing any contact with Game 1 at Cleveland on Saturday. – 2:21 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau said Julius Randle has made good, steady progress of late. Randle sprained his left ankle late last month. Thibodeau wouldn’t say if Randle will be ready for Game 1 on Saturday. But based on what Thibodeau said, it sounds like Randle is trending in right direction. – 2:09 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tom Thibodeau:
Julius Randle did some of practice. Not contract. “Some shooting, running, scripting.” – 2:05 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle did some parts of practice today but has not been cleared for contact. He did some running, shooting, Tom Thibodeau says. – 2:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Also…important for Jaylen, I’m expecting a mass of LeBron support for 3rd. I wouldn’t vote him for various reasons, but he’s made a team every year from 05-22. It’ll take a lot to keep him off. If Butler, Randle are locks…that leaves 1 spot for Brown, Lauri, Siakam, Kawhi, KD – 1:54 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Knicks-Cavs, Tom Thibodeau, Jalen Brunson’s All-NBA candidacy, Julius Randle, perception of NYK among top players (clip below) and more on The Putback w/guests @RamonaShelburne & @CPTheFanchise. Full show: sny.tv/video/ian-begl… pic.twitter.com/jISPW8SFvy – 10:30 AM
Fred Katz: Julius Randle did “some” of practice today, Tom Thibodeau said. No contact. Thibodeau said he’s doing “some running, shooting, scripting, that sort of thing.” -via Twitter @FredKatz / April 11, 2023
Bobby Marks: 💰Kevin Durant- $1.15M 💰Isaiah Hartenstein- $1.05M 💰Buddy Hield- $684K 💰Kyrie Irving- $719K 💰Nikola Jokic- $569K 💰Dejounte Murray- $500K 💰Julius Randle- $2.4M 💰Domantas Sabonis- $1.3M 💰Jarred Vanderbilt- $54K 💰Derrick White- $500K 2/2 -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / April 9, 2023
“No [there was nothing take from the game toward the playoffs],” Josh Hart said. “They don’t got Jarrett Allen. They don’t got [Isaac] Okoro. We don’t got [Julius Randle]. Maybe some of the individual things you see on both sides and you get a feel for it. But I think both teams are going to play totally different.” -via New York Daily News / April 1, 2023