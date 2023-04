Kyle Anderson on incident with Rudy Gobert: We definitely hashed it out

“There are just some words, as men, you just don’t say,” Green said about Anderson’s behavior during the incident towards Gobert. “So when I saw the choice words that is b**h word Kyle Anderson used it towards Rudy Gobert. You do have to be ready with what comes with that, like you just not allow. “Kyle Anderson uttered some words that a lot people thinks. He said it. He said what a lot of people thinks. I personally think Rudy Gobert is on the softer side. He gained a little respect from me because he stood up for himself.” -via Clutch Points / April 11, 2023