Kyle Anderson on incident with Rudy Gobert: We definitely hashed it out

Christopher Hine: Kyle Anderson said he and Rudy Gobert “hashed it out” Sunday night and put the incident behind them already. He called the reaction to what happened “kind of lame.” Here’s his full quote:
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Here’s Timberwolves President Tim Connelly talking about the decision to sit Rudy Gobert and how Gobert took it, and how he sees the relationship between Gobert and Anderson. pic.twitter.com/04QEjkBjVY – 2:46 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Kyle Anderson said he and Rudy Gobert “hashed it out” Sunday night and put the incident behind them already. He called the reaction to what happened “kind of lame.” Here’s his full quote: pic.twitter.com/19IxH9grU8 – 2:42 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Still going live on YouTube for today’s @WhatsWrightShow. Talking Masters & Gobert now youtube.com/watch?v=KKwAqV… – 11:10 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Today’s @WhatsWrightShow starts live on YouTube right now… With @DamonzaByrd moving to LA we have his temporary replacement making her debut today as we talk all things Play-In, OBJ to the Ravens & the Gobert punch/suspension. Watch right here youtube.com/watch?v=KKwAqV… – 10:36 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
In wake of the Rudy Gobert suspension, I just have to recap what Utah ended up with overall for him.
Walker Kessler (Roy Candidate)
Talen Horton-Tucker
Stanley Johnson
Leandro Bolmaro
2023 1st
2025 1st
2026 pick swap
2027 1st
2027 1st via Lakers
2029 1st
That’s insane. – 9:52 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The play-in games begin tonight!
@TheFrankIsola & @scalabrine breakdown the games, and discuss the Rudy Gobert suspension
Today’s guests include @alanhahn at 8:00am eastern & @KimMulkey at 9:30am eastern!
Listen NOW!
📻 siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/4a9sWUeecg – 7:00 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
“I personally think Rudy Gobert is a little on the softer side.”
Draymond Green reacts to Gobert’s altercation with Kyle Anderson 👊
(via @TheVolumeSports)
pic.twitter.com/zyNGiitk58 – 9:27 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
This Just In: The Timberwolves have replaced Rudy Gobert on their play-in roster with Joe Smith… – 7:28 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Rudy had enough of the guff! But Kyle Anderson was not at all affected by Rudy’s long arms! “The Good Word”, wherever you get your podcasts. @DarthAmin brought the heat today
spoti.fi/3Komw1W pic.twitter.com/TU00nJZJvZ – 7:21 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
This week’s “Good Word” with guest @DarthAmin: zooming out on the Gobert using that favorite word/Cuban’s mess/the plight of black coaches and the Play-in!
youtu.be/A1VYixp-7rs
apple.co/3nRG6Mc
spoti.fi/3Komw1W – 6:06 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version! The Lakers secured (for now) the seven seed, will play the Gobert-less Wolves on Tuesday. How’s L.A. looking for this matchup? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/MLzW94bYKos?t=1 – 6:01 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“If they had a fight in the locker room, Rudy would not be suspended”
🏀 @Jumpshot8 thinks that Rudy Gobert & Kyle Anderson should have handled their business off the court pic.twitter.com/TnVkTqVH10 – 5:59 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Another show today, this time w/ @brittrobson
– Is McDaniels a more consequential loss? + contract extension talk
– The whole “they have to trade Gobert” idea
– KAT playing no role in the dysfunction
– Matchups v. LA
– Ant + KAT + role players, still fun?
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bri… – 5:19 PM
Another show today, this time w/ @brittrobson
– Is McDaniels a more consequential loss? + contract extension talk
– The whole “they have to trade Gobert” idea
– KAT playing no role in the dysfunction
– Matchups v. LA
– Ant + KAT + role players, still fun?
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bri… – 5:19 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Timberwolves suspend Gobert one game for punching teammate, he will miss play-in vs. Lakers nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/10/tim… – 4:12 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @DanWoikeSports has this news in @latimessports: Timberwolves suspend Rudy Gobert for play-in game vs. Lakers latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 2:53 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
“I hate something wrong to happen and both guys are quiet.”
Kyle Anderson’s candor has been integral to the Timberwolves. It can sometimes be hard for teammates to hear, as Sunday showed. But they might not be in the postseason without it. Have a read: startribune.com/kyle-anderson-… – 2:39 PM
“I hate something wrong to happen and both guys are quiet.”
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Yesterday in the NBA:
• Rudy Gobert punches Kyle Anderson
• Jaden McDaniels punches a wall
• Two coaches out
• Blazers lose by 56
• Cam Thomas scores 46
• Kenny Lofton Jr. scores 42
• Udonis Haslem scores 24
• Payton Pritchard, Tre Mann, & Theo Pinson triple-doubles… pic.twitter.com/R5FatFTnUJ – 2:11 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Run It Back on @FanDuelTV live from L.A.: The latest on Rudy Gobert-Kyle Anderson and the Minnesota Timberwolves, all of the NBA postseason breakdowns and much more. pic.twitter.com/e1L1orTqgJ – 9:56 AM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
KYLE ANDERSON BEEN KNOWIN 😂
Allow me to remind you… pic.twitter.com/7tI2tJeO7H – 9:44 AM
KYLE ANDERSON BEEN KNOWIN 😂
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Rudy Gobert responds to sideline altercation with Kyle Anderson ⬇️
(via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/jRJb5WU0Kx – 8:57 PM
Rudy Gobert responds to sideline altercation with Kyle Anderson ⬇️
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Rudy Gobert sent home by the team for punching Kyle Anderson. Jaden McDaniels hurt his hand punching a wall. And this was during a game the Timberwolves *won*. AK – 8:18 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
A generation of basketball fans can’t get excited for a Kyle Anderson – Rudy Gobert scuffle because we’re still trying to figure out how Rasheed Wallace threw a towel in Arvydas Sabonis’ face and lived to tell the tale… pic.twitter.com/vcm2aASTy2 – 8:11 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: After bench incident, Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson had a heated verbal exchange in halftime locker room as well, with Anderson challenging the center at one point saying, “I’ll knock your a– out.”
Updated story at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4395397/2023/0… – 8:06 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards when asked about the Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson altercation:
“No comment.”
When asked if he felt that altercation helped focus the team going forward:
“No comment. Yep.” – 8:04 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Kyle Anderson when asked if he and Rudy Gobert can make up and play together going forward:
“Ah, yeah. It is what it is, and move forward. We want to win games. It is what it is. It ain’t the first time someone has swung on me. It is what it is. We keep it in house.” – 7:35 PM
Kyle Anderson when asked if he and Rudy Gobert can make up and play together going forward:
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Mike Conley on the Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson altercation.
“Stuff happens, honestly. Rudy will tell you first-hand he lost control and he’ll apologize for it. He already sent a text to us.” pic.twitter.com/vuVwk2RKk3 – 7:33 PM
Mike Conley on the Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson altercation.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert escalated a verbal argument to a physical encounter after Kyle Anderson told him to “Shut the f— up, bitch.” The disagreement started with Anderson telling Gobert to block some shots, Gobert telling him to grab a rebound – and ended with a… – 7:15 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Mike Conley said that Rudy Gobert already sent a text message in the Wolves group chat apologizing for the incident today.
Kyle Anderson said it’s something he and Rudy could move forward from. “We’ll speak about it and move on. We’re grown men.” – 7:04 PM
Mike Conley said that Rudy Gobert already sent a text message in the Wolves group chat apologizing for the incident today.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Couple huge shots by Karl-Anthony Towns for the Wolves, who are now up by 5. Wolves are plus-17 since Rudy Gobert-Kyle Anderson incident. – 5:33 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert sent home by team after punching Kyle Anderson during a timeout
cbssports.com/nba/news/timbe… – 5:11 PM
Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert sent home by team after punching Kyle Anderson during a timeout
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
KAT picks up his 4th and has to go to the bench.
With Gobert also, um, out, Wolves going with Kyle Anderson as the backup 5. He’s guarding Valanciunas.
Luka Garza is in uniform on the bench, so is Nate Knight. – 5:06 PM
KAT picks up his 4th and has to go to the bench.
With Gobert also, um, out, Wolves going with Kyle Anderson as the backup 5. He’s guarding Valanciunas.
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Karl-Anthony Towns just picked up his fourth foul with 8:00 left in the third quarter.
Wolves going with Kyle Anderson/Taurean Prince as the 4/5 right now with NAW/Conley/Ant. – 5:06 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns just picked up his fourth foul with 8:00 left in the third quarter.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
KAT takes a seat after picking up his 4th foul. With Rudy gone and Naz Reid injured, Wolves go to Kyle Anderson at the 5. – 5:05 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jen Hale reporting on Bally Sports New Orleans that she heard Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson screaming at each other in the locker room during halftime. – 4:59 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert not starting the second half… Kyle Anderson starts in his place.
Wolves say Gobert has been ruled out.
Jaden McDaniels also not starting the second half. – 4:55 PM
Rudy Gobert not starting the second half… Kyle Anderson starts in his place.
Wolves say Gobert has been ruled out.
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Wolves starting Kyle Anderson in Rudy Gobert’s place to start the second half. – 4:55 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Timberwolves have sent Rudy Gobert home after Gobert threw punch at teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout huddle, per sources. He is out for remainder of game. – 4:54 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert throws a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout
cbssports.com/nba/news/timbe… – 4:52 PM
Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert throws a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
I’ve been working on a piece about Kyle Anderson’s leadership and his blunt, honest way of talking to teammates. I asked Rudy Gobert about him yesterday. He’s what Rudy said. pic.twitter.com/l0kDs94lR5 – 4:43 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Pelicans 55, Wolves 47
Ingram 27 pts, 6 rebs
Murphy 10 pts (4-4 FG)
Valanciunas 9 pts, 11 rebs
BI with one of the biggest halves of his career, but the story here is the altercation between Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson on the bench. Will he play in 2nd half? – 4:40 PM
End of 1st half: Pelicans 55, Wolves 47
Ingram 27 pts, 6 rebs
Murphy 10 pts (4-4 FG)
Valanciunas 9 pts, 11 rebs
BI with one of the biggest halves of his career, but the story here is the altercation between Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson on the bench. Will he play in 2nd half? – 4:40 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Rudy Gobert throws a shot at teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout. pic.twitter.com/dRzi3ALkoJ – 4:35 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Rudy Gobert *punched* Kyle Anderson on the bench pic.twitter.com/W6mPCrk1rT – 4:34 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Rudy Gobert was escorted to the back after having the physical altercation with Kyle Anderson.
Video shows Gobert throwing a punch at Anderson and then teammates separating the two. – 4:34 PM
Rudy Gobert was escorted to the back after having the physical altercation with Kyle Anderson.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Oh my Rudy Gobert just threw a punch at his own teammate Kyle Anderson pic.twitter.com/6GP5wwkCqW – 4:33 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Holy shit Gobert took a swing at Kyle Anderson during the timeout. Kudos to Wolves broadcast for not sugarcoating or hiding this. – 4:32 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
We’ve gotten to the point this where Kyle Anderson’s, umm, unique shooting mechanics have become a weapon for him. Guys just don’t closeout, and Kyle hits em.
He’d taken 101 3s coming into tonight (not a super small number), and made 42. Leads the Wolves in 3P% this year. – 5:51 PM
We’ve gotten to the point this where Kyle Anderson’s, umm, unique shooting mechanics have become a weapon for him. Guys just don’t closeout, and Kyle hits em.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves bench, outside of Kyle Anderson, had become a big question mark once Naz Reid went down — with all three of JMac, Prince and NAW struggling.
But credit to JMac, Prince and NAW in the first half today. They brought needed energy and combined to go 5/5 from deep. – 5:11 PM
The Wolves bench, outside of Kyle Anderson, had become a big question mark once Naz Reid went down — with all three of JMac, Prince and NAW struggling.
Woj on Gobert’s suspension: The team isn’t happy with either Rudy or Kyle Anderson -via YouTube / April 11, 2023
“There are just some words, as men, you just don’t say,” Green said about Anderson’s behavior during the incident towards Gobert. “So when I saw the choice words that is b**h word Kyle Anderson used it towards Rudy Gobert. You do have to be ready with what comes with that, like you just not allow. “Kyle Anderson uttered some words that a lot people thinks. He said it. He said what a lot of people thinks. I personally think Rudy Gobert is on the softer side. He gained a little respect from me because he stood up for himself.” -via Clutch Points / April 11, 2023
Draymond Green on Rudy Gobert: ‘I personally think Rudy Gobert is on the softer side’ -via YouTube / April 10, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Timberwolves had to suspend Gobert for throwing a punch, but accepted that it was a shot to chest with no intent to injure Kyle Anderson and understood that Anderson called Gobert a “bitch” repeatedly on a night Gobert was playing hurt, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 10, 2023