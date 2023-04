Kyrie Irving to get Mavs offer for 3-4 years?

Irving’s current deal will come to an end after this season. The Mavs obviously knew this coming in when they pulled the trigger on the blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets, and they were well aware of the fact that there was a significant risk of Kyrie being nothing more than a half-season rental for them. If you ask ESPN’s NBA guru Ramona Shelburne, however, she is adamant that the Mavs will be able to strike a deal with Irving this summer: “They feel really good about their chances of keeping Kyrie Irving,” Shelburne said. “When they traded for him, they had an option, obviously, to sign him for a two-year extension. He wants more than two years. … Kyrie wants four. So, it may come down to whether or not they’re willing to go to that fourth year. -via Clutch Points / April 11, 2023