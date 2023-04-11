Kyrie Irving to get Mavs offer for 3-4 years?

The early (stress: very early) rumbles have led to projections of a three- or four-year pact. As I’ve also been saying, over and over, Dallas will face major roster-building challenges to find the shooting, rim protection and defense on the wing that it needs even if negotiations with Irving go swimmingly.
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The future is uncertain for the Mavs headed into the offseason 😬
“They cannot lose [Kyrie Irving] … They have a lot of work to do to keep Luka Doncic in the fold, happy, building off what they did.” —@ramonashelburne pic.twitter.com/xQeZ1xCHnq – 5:21 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The guard play was so elite this season.
Look at these names:
Ja Morant
Donovan Mitchell
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Steph Curry
De’Aaron Fox
Luka Doncic
James Harden
Damian Lillard
Kyrie Irving
Jalen Brunson
Four of those players won’t make an All-NBA team this season. 🤯 – 3:45 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic was quick to shovel dirt on a “bad” season and knows that, while changes are coming, he’s hopeful that his pairing with Kyrie Irving extends to next season and beyond.
mavs.com/luka-happy-her… – 10:57 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Back on @CBSSportsRadio 10-noon ET: NBA Playoffs set, the Kyrie Effect, Masters, my MVP vote went to…, Burrows vs Mahomes, @JaredSGreenberg, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, Rays on fire, grumpy Pop, OBJ to Ravens, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:32 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
ICYMI: Were the Mavericks clumsy in their obvious tank job Friday? Sure. Was it embarrassing for a team w/Luka & Kyrie to not fight to the end? Yep. But if the NBA investigates Dallas, it will have to investigate a lot of its teams. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3zGl1qS – 8:01 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
ESPN story on Mavs’ media exit interviews, during which Luka Doncic said he’s “happy here” and Kyrie Irving didn’t participate: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:21 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
The other part that sucks is that in his first media availability in Dallas, Irving politely asked that reporters wait until after the season to ask him about his happiness here, long-term potential.
Now it appears we won’t get that chance. – 6:20 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kyrie Irving won’t be available for comment, Mavs say. Unfortunately that’s not going to be of any help to clearing the sense of potential gloom and doom that hung over today’s season finale. – 6:18 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kyrie Irving declined to do an exit interview with the Dallas media. Other Mavs, including Luka Doncic, did exit interviews today. – 6:17 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
If you look at the final Eastern Conference standings, after all the chaos they look kind of chalk in line with preseason expectations, that’s without knowing about the KD/Kyrie trades – 6:12 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
End of first quarter: San Antonio 42, Dallas 14.
Meanwhile, guy behind us yelling “Kyrie! Kyrie! Luka! Luka!” during the many, many quiet moments in the arena is going to drive us crazy by halftime. – 4:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 40-point games by a Net this season:
4 — Cam Thomas
3 — Kevin Durant
3 — Mikal Bridges
2 — Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/1hfsV6NwZl – 3:14 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Cam is COOKIN’ 🔥
He joins Vince Carter, John Williamson, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as the fifth Nets player to have four 40-point games in a single season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QFobMU5Xh1 – 3:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas has 42 points through three quarters, two shy of his career-high. Thomas is the 5th player in Nets NBA history to record four or more 40-point games in a season, joining:
Vince Carter (3x)
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving (2x)
John Williamson – 2:51 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Great +1 finish by Nick Richards despite the spacing, Cleveland are happy to give up the 3 to Kai Jones pic.twitter.com/VCwJ1ifwPc – 2:13 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
💰Kevin Durant- $1.15M
💰Isaiah Hartenstein- $1.05M
💰Buddy Hield- $684K
💰Kyrie Irving- $719K
💰Nikola Jokic- $569K
💰Dejounte Murray- $500K
💰Julius Randle- $2.4M
💰Domantas Sabonis- $1.3M
💰Jarred Vanderbilt- $54K
💰Derrick White- $500K
2/2 – 1:40 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Were the Mavericks clumsy in their obvious tank job Friday? Sure. Was it embarrassing for a team w/Luka & Kyrie to choose not to fight to the end? Yep. But if the NBA investigates Dallas, it will have to investigate a lot of its teams. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3zGl1qS – 12:00 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Were the Mavericks clumsy in their obvious tank job Friday? Sure. Was it embarrassing for a team w/Luka & Kyrie to choose not to fight to the end? Yep. But if the NBA investigates Dallas, it will have to investigate a lot of its teams. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3zGl1qS – 9:00 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kyrie Irving sign and trade to the Lakers??
@Scalabrine and @TheFrankIsola discuss Kyrie’s future in Dallas
#MFFL #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/p8BXlHAnIC – 8:11 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
This story is updated, including with the news that Dallas still plans to sit out six players, including Doncic and Irving, in Sunday’s finale.
NBA investigating whether Mavericks tanked Bulls game dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs confirm that the media notes listing was a misprint, so I have deleted that tweet to avoid further confusion. The Mavs plan to sit out Doncic, Irving, Bullock, Green, Hardaway and Kleber tomorrow. – 5:52 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs list Luka Doncic as probable for tomorrow. Other regular rotation players including Kyrie Irving listed as out. pic.twitter.com/n9aBwHn8bR – 5:47 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left thigh injury recovery), Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery), Reggie Bullock (rest), Josh Green (rest), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle soreness) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring injury recovery) will all miss Sunday’s game against the Spurs. – 5:41 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kyrie Irving’s future in Dallas the big question as Mavericks end season with whimper dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:52 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Yet, with the season on line Friday night, instead of Luka or Kyrie (who were healthy but were watching in street clothes from the sideline), the Mavs relied on McKinley Wright IV, Theo Pinson, and AJ Lawson. – 3:48 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Doncic’s backcourt teammate, Kyrie Irving, has authored some incredible postseason moments, including hitting one of the biggest shots in league history in Game 7 vs. Golden State. – 3:48 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Mavericks could face consequences for something that could’ve been easily avoided. And at the rate they were playing (lost seven of their last nine), it wasn’t a guarantee that they would’ve beaten the Bulls if both Luka and Kyrie were in the lineup. – 3:12 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
There is no perfect system.
The Mavericks swung for the fences in trading for Kyrie because they wanted to win a championship. It blew up in their face, and that sucks for them.
They’re pivoting to the next move that gets them closer, acquiring a top 10 draft pick this year. – 3:11 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
After being eliminated from the playoffs, where do the Dallas Mavericks go from here?
Kyrie Irving, Christian Wood and Dwight Powell are free agents, and there’s a sense of urgency to build a contender around Luka Doncic before he grows impatient: basketballnews.com/stories/mavs-f… – 1:21 PM
After being eliminated from the playoffs, where do the Dallas Mavericks go from here?
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
The Mavs offseason outlook and what their options are with Kyrie: sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ma… – 12:08 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
For the record, not a shot at Gradey Dick. I like him. I like watching Kyrie and Luka more. – 10:56 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Wasting a prime year of Luka and Kyrie just to draft Grady Dick is hilarious. – 10:39 AM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Also related, I examined Kyrie Irving’s upcoming free agency and conclude why a return to Dallas is the most likely outcome, on @hoopshype.
hoopshype.com/lists/kyrie-ir… – 10:10 AM
Also related, I examined Kyrie Irving’s upcoming free agency and conclude why a return to Dallas is the most likely outcome, on @hoopshype.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
It took the Mavs less than two months to go from buzzing about a blockbuster trade to tanking.
As their summer starts early, major questions loom, beginning with the futures of Kyrie Irving and ultimately Luka Doncic.
ESPN story: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:54 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The Dallas Mavericks lost against the Bulls without Irving and with Doncic playing only 13 minutes #NBA
Irving’s current deal will come to an end after this season. The Mavs obviously knew this coming in when they pulled the trigger on the blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets, and they were well aware of the fact that there was a significant risk of Kyrie being nothing more than a half-season rental for them. If you ask ESPN’s NBA guru Ramona Shelburne, however, she is adamant that the Mavs will be able to strike a deal with Irving this summer: “They feel really good about their chances of keeping Kyrie Irving,” Shelburne said. “When they traded for him, they had an option, obviously, to sign him for a two-year extension. He wants more than two years. … Kyrie wants four. So, it may come down to whether or not they’re willing to go to that fourth year. -via Clutch Points / April 11, 2023
Grant Afseth: Luka Doncic was asked if he plans to assist the Dallas Mavericks in their efforts to re-sign Kyrie Irving in free agency. “I mean, yeah. I think it’s a great fit. Obviously, people are going to say no. I mean, I look at the results we’re having, but you know, like I said, chemistry and relationships take time. I wish he can still be here.” -via Twitter / April 11, 2023
Kyrie Irving: A Big Thank you to every single one of you around the world that’s prayed for me and reached out through texts, calls, or DMs to lend their support over these past few years. I love you and I appreciate you and your family. Let’s keep building our A11Even TRIBE. -via Twitter @KyrieIrving / April 11, 2023