Lakers plan on exercising Jarred Vanderbilt's team option for next season

Jarred Vanderbilt has a $4.7 million team option for next season, one the Lakers plan on exercising. He’s hopeful he can put down roots in Los Angeles as part of what he deems a “high-caliber organization.” But no matter what happens, Vanderbilt, now seven years removed from his initial foot injury and five years from his latest break and surgeries, will use the memory of the valuable time he missed to fuel an insatiable desire to make the most of the 48 minutes in front of him. “It drives a chip on my shoulder,” he says. “I feel like I had some catching up to do, especially being in a position where I started at.”
Source: Jovan Buha @ The Athletic
I would read 100,000 words about Jarred Vanderbilt. Alas, I’ll have to settle for about 2,000 really awesome ones from @jovanbuha about the guy the Lakers consistently compare to Dennis Rodman.
Minnesota gave up:
Walker Kessler
Malik Beasley
Patrick Beverley
Jarred Vanderbilt
Leandro Bolmaro
2023 1st
2025 1st
2026 pick swap
2027 1st
2029 1st
Does this beat out the Nets’ KG, Paul Pierce deal for worst trade of all time?
I certainly think so. – 9:56 AM
The Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley face Minnesota in a play-in game a year after helping T-Wolves win theirs. Can they be the Lakers’ X factor? “Honestly I don’t think we could script it any better,” Vanderbilt said. https://t.co/06nsSh2SVC pic.twitter.com/6RHRxHo4Ju – 8:55 PM
Lakers’ Jarred Vanderbilt on facing his former team pic.twitter.com/Po43KrdqFT – 5:43 PM
Third quarter: Lakers 99, Jazz 95
LeBron James has 24 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Anthony Davis has 14 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals and 4 blocks. D’Angelo Russell has 15 points and 5 assists. Jarred Vanderbilt has 12 points. Utah is hanging around. – 5:18 PM
Halftime: Lakers 65, Jazz 56
LeBron James has 17 points. Anthony Davis had 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks. Balanced scoring for LA: Jarred Vanderbilt, Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley each have 8 points. They’ve made 9 of 22 3-pointers (40.9%). – 4:39 PM
“Growing up, I wasn’t idolizing my game after Dennis Rodman,” Vanderbilt says, again invoking the Hall of Famer’s name. “But my role, since I’ve been in the NBA, is pretty much trying to simulate what he did. … Real basketball minds and real basketball players, they don’t underestimate that value of the game.” -via The Athletic / April 11, 2023
Vanderbilt is also imprinting his all-out style on the rest of the team. Lakers coach Darvin Ham calls him the team’s “Energizer Bunny.” Austin Reaves says he’s “the best defender in the NBA.” D’Angelo Russell, reunited with Vanderbilt after the two were teammates in Minnesota from 2020 to 2022, goes one step further. “Vando’s making all these Dennis Rodman plays for us,” he says. For Vanderbilt, playing hard is a skill honed like any other. “There’s a lot that goes into it,” Vanderbilt told The Athletic. “It’s energy, but it’s being smart with it too. Like, I know who I can pick up. I know when to back up. I know, just reading the scouting report, when I can shoot the gaps and try to go for a steal. Going certain directions on whoever the player is. So it’s a lot of film and studying that goes into it as well.” -via The Athletic / April 11, 2023