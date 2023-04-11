LaMelo Ball: 'I love it here. I can't really tell the future'

When asked Monday about his long-term future in Charlotte, Ball said he “plays it by the day.” “I love it here,” said Ball, who is from California. “I can’t really tell the future. We’ll just see how it goes and go from there.” As for Clifford’s comments about it being critical for the Hornets to start winning to keep him here, Ball replied: “For sure. The main thing is winning. Life if better when you win.”
Source: Associated Press @ ESPN
Rod Boone @rodboone
There’s a consensus among the #Hornets. They know what the next step is, vow to get there. They have to.
“The main thing is winning,” LaMelo said. “Life is better when you win.”
“That’s the reason why I came here,” Gordon Hayward said.
On that and more:
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Steve Clifford on Cody Martin’s injury
“His (Injury) is still up in the air a little bit”
Sounds like the rest of the players apart from LaMelo are very close to being ready to return to on court activity. – 9:32 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Clifford on LaMelo Ball’s injury
“By training camp actually 100%, so far everything has gone well, he’s been diligent with his treatments… I think he’s actually ahead… All of it so far is very positive” pic.twitter.com/d7uUuLcLoX – 9:31 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Clifford on the importance of LaMelo Ball
“Critical… He badly wants to win, he loves it hear, he loves the city, he loves the organisation and his teammates also” – 9:30 AM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford said it’s critical for the team to start winning if it intends to keep star point guard LaMelo Ball, who is considered a cornerstone of the franchise. Ball, the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2020, never has been in a playoff game. Charlotte hasn’t been to the postseason in seven years, the longest streak in the NBA. -via ESPN / April 10, 2023
“He badly wants to win,” Clifford said. “… When you’re at his level, there are certain expectations. You’re going to be compared to the other point guards his age that have had not incredible playoff success, but have had some. It’s important to his career.” Clifford said Ball takes losing harder than most players he’s been around, and he occasionally has texted him after midnight following a bad game to say: “Hey, my bad. I’m sorry, I should have done better.” -via ESPN / April 10, 2023
Asked who among the current NBA players remind him of himself, Williams said Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball resembles his game “a little bit.” “I don’t think any of them played like I played. Maybe LaMelo Ball a little bit. But the guys are so good and they can score 30 points every night so it’s different. I would never score 30,” said Williams, who won a championship with the Miami Heat in 2006. -via Inquirer.net / March 25, 2023