LaMelo Ball: 'I love it here. I can't really tell the future'

When asked Monday about his long-term future in Charlotte, Ball said he “plays it by the day.” “I love it here,” said Ball, who is from California. “I can’t really tell the future. We’ll just see how it goes and go from there.” As for Clifford’s comments about it being critical for the Hornets to start winning to keep him here, Ball replied: “For sure. The main thing is winning. Life if better when you win.”Source: Associated Press @ ESPN