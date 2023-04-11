Mavericks optimistic about re-signing Kyrie Irving

Tim MacMahon: Mavs GM Nico Harrison has “optimism” the Kyrie Irving will return to Dallas in free agency. Irving expressed appreciation for how the franchise has treated him during his exit interview with the front office yesterday.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Mavericks GM Nico Harrison says the team conducted an exit interview Monday with free agent-to-be Kyrie Irving and says he is optimistic about the team’s chances of re-signing Irving.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs GM Nico Harrison has “optimism” the Kyrie Irving will return to Dallas in free agency. Irving expressed appreciation for how the franchise has treated him during his exit interview with the front office yesterday. – 4:04 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Rick Pitino’s staff at St. John’s:
Associate head coach: Steve Masiello
Assistant: Ricky Johns
Assistant: Van Macon
Director Player Personnel: Taliek Brown
Special Asst: Bob Walsh
DOBO: Jeff Martin
Video: Brandon Irving – 3:20 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
2019: Nets (6) lose to Sixers (3) in 5 games
… Ben Simmons averages 17-8-7 in the series
….. Nets later nab KD, Kyrie in the offseason
2023: Nets trade KD, Kyrie
… Nets (6) face Sixers (3) in 1st rd
….. Ben Simmons of the Nets is out
Strange days – 2:21 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
2019: Nets (6) lose to Sixers (3) in 5 games
… Ben Simmons avgs 14-7-6 in the series
….. Nets later nab KD, Kyrie in the offseason
2023: Nets trade KD, Kyrie
… Nets (6) face Sixers (3) in 1st rd
….. Ben Simmons of the Nets is out
NBA Gods working in weird ways – 2:18 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
In the end, I suggested this template for building an offense around LeBron.
A historic example: Kyrie Irving, Iman Shumpert, Richard Jefferson, and Channing Frye from the 2016-17 season
A current example: Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves, Malik Beasley, and Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/yPgOXQoabO – 7:33 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The future is uncertain for the Mavs headed into the offseason 😬
"They cannot lose [Kyrie Irving] … They have a lot of work to do to keep Luka Doncic in the fold, happy, building off what they did." —@ramonashelburne
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The guard play was so elite this season.
Look at these names:
Ja Morant
Donovan Mitchell
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Steph Curry
De’Aaron Fox
Luka Doncic
James Harden
Damian Lillard
Kyrie Irving
Jalen Brunson
Four of those players won’t make an All-NBA team this season. 🤯 – 3:45 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic was quick to shovel dirt on a “bad” season and knows that, while changes are coming, he’s hopeful that his pairing with Kyrie Irving extends to next season and beyond.
mavs.com/luka-happy-her… – 10:57 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Back on @CBSSportsRadio 10-noon ET: NBA Playoffs set, the Kyrie Effect, Masters, my MVP vote went to…, Burrows vs Mahomes, @JaredSGreenberg, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, Rays on fire, grumpy Pop, OBJ to Ravens, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:32 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
ICYMI: Were the Mavericks clumsy in their obvious tank job Friday? Sure. Was it embarrassing for a team w/Luka & Kyrie to not fight to the end? Yep. But if the NBA investigates Dallas, it will have to investigate a lot of its teams.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
ESPN story on Mavs' media exit interviews, during which Luka Doncic said he's "happy here" and Kyrie Irving didn't participate:
Brad Townsend @townbrad
The other part that sucks is that in his first media availability in Dallas, Irving politely asked that reporters wait until after the season to ask him about his happiness here, long-term potential.
Now it appears we won’t get that chance. – 6:20 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kyrie Irving won’t be available for comment, Mavs say. Unfortunately that’s not going to be of any help to clearing the sense of potential gloom and doom that hung over today’s season finale. – 6:18 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kyrie Irving declined to do an exit interview with the Dallas media. Other Mavs, including Luka Doncic, did exit interviews today. – 6:17 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
If you look at the final Eastern Conference standings, after all the chaos they look kind of chalk in line with preseason expectations, that’s without knowing about the KD/Kyrie trades – 6:12 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
End of first quarter: San Antonio 42, Dallas 14.
Meanwhile, guy behind us yelling “Kyrie! Kyrie! Luka! Luka!” during the many, many quiet moments in the arena is going to drive us crazy by halftime. – 4:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 40-point games by a Net this season:
4 — Cam Thomas
3 — Kevin Durant
3 — Mikal Bridges
2 — Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/1hfsV6NwZl – 3:14 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Cam is COOKIN’ 🔥
Cam is COOKIN' 🔥

He joins Vince Carter, John Williamson, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as the fifth Nets player to have four 40-point games in a single season 🙌
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas has 42 points through three quarters, two shy of his career-high. Thomas is the 5th player in Nets NBA history to record four or more 40-point games in a season, joining:
Vince Carter (3x)
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving (2x)
John Williamson – 2:51 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Great +1 finish by Nick Richards despite the spacing, Cleveland are happy to give up the 3 to Kai Jones pic.twitter.com/VCwJ1ifwPc – 2:13 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
💰Kevin Durant- $1.15M
💰Isaiah Hartenstein- $1.05M
💰Buddy Hield- $684K
💰Kyrie Irving- $719K
💰Nikola Jokic- $569K
💰Dejounte Murray- $500K
💰Julius Randle- $2.4M
💰Domantas Sabonis- $1.3M
💰Jarred Vanderbilt- $54K
💰Derrick White- $500K
2/2 – 1:40 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Were the Mavericks clumsy in their obvious tank job Friday? Sure. Was it embarrassing for a team w/Luka & Kyrie to choose not to fight to the end? Yep. But if the NBA investigates Dallas, it will have to investigate a lot of its teams.
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Were the Mavericks clumsy in their obvious tank job Friday? Sure. Was it embarrassing for a team w/Luka & Kyrie to choose not to fight to the end? Yep. But if the NBA investigates Dallas, it will have to investigate a lot of its teams. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3zGl1qS – 9:00 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kyrie Irving sign and trade to the Lakers??
@Scalabrine and @TheFrankIsola discuss Kyrie’s future in Dallas
#MFFL #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/p8BXlHAnIC – 8:11 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
This story is updated, including with the news that Dallas still plans to sit out six players, including Doncic and Irving, in Sunday’s finale.
NBA investigating whether Mavericks tanked Bulls game dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs confirm that the media notes listing was a misprint, so I have deleted that tweet to avoid further confusion. The Mavs plan to sit out Doncic, Irving, Bullock, Green, Hardaway and Kleber tomorrow. – 5:52 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs list Luka Doncic as probable for tomorrow. Other regular rotation players including Kyrie Irving listed as out. pic.twitter.com/n9aBwHn8bR – 5:47 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left thigh injury recovery), Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery), Reggie Bullock (rest), Josh Green (rest), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle soreness) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring injury recovery) will all miss Sunday’s game against the Spurs. – 5:41 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kyrie Irving's future in Dallas the big question as Mavericks end season with whimper
Tim MacMahon: Mavs GM on Kyrie: “The things that he said along the way about how he feels here, how he feels appreciated, how he feels um, accepted and allowed to be himself — those are the things that he said kind of consistently. That’s what gives me the optimism that he wants to be here.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 11, 2023
Callie Caplan: Nico Harrison: “Luka and Kyrie work together. … I really think it’s the players around them.” Said defense, rebounding and “high IQ” players who can similarly visualize the game will be priorities for Mavs to upgrade this offseason. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / April 11, 2023
Marc Stein: Top 10 players viewed on the NBA’s social media channels this season (No. 8 BTW isn’t even in the NBA yet): 1. LeBron James 2. Steph Curry 3. Luka Dončić 4. Ja Morant 5. Giannis Antetokounmpo 6. Jayson Tatum 7. Kyrie Irving 8. Victor Wembanyama 9. Jordan Poole 10. Nikola Jokić -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / April 11, 2023