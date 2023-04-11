Nico Harrison says he will comment on investigation once there is a resolution

What contributed to the Mavericks’ decision to forgo their final play-in push, a move Doncic said he “didn’t like” and for which Kidd said he had no involvement? ”It’s a great question,” Harrison said. “I would love to dive super deep into it with you guys, but it’s an active investigation, so I can’t comment on it. Again, eventually there’s going to be a resolution, and at that point I’ll be able to dive into it.”
Source: Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs GM Nico Harrison talks Kyrie Irving’s free agency, dismisses Luka Doncic trade fears dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:26 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks GM Nico Harrison dives into how the Mavericks plan to not be in this situation again. It starts with talent.
mavs.com/nico-state-of-… – 6:29 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Nico Harrison on Luka’s future: “I don’t go to sleep at night worried about is Luka going to be a Maverick because he is a Maverick…Our job really to keep Luka happy, if you will, is surround him by the right players to help him win. I think Luka’s a talent that deserves that.” – 6:11 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Nico Harrison on Mavs fans’ reaction to missing the playoffs one year after West finals: “They should be frustrated. I’m frustrated. This year was unacceptable. … We’re going to evaluate everything, and we’re not going to be in this situation again.” – 5:09 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Other snippets from Nico Harrison’s exit interview: “Listen, Jason Kidd’s our coach.”
On Christian Wood’s role: “Just because you’re an efficient scorer, there’s more to the game than just that.”
On Jaden Hardy Year 2 expectations: “An every-day player.” – 5:08 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Nico Harrison on the NBA’s investigation into Mavs’ two-game tank: “I don’t know much. … There’s not really much I can comment on.” – 4:36 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Mavericks GM Nico Harrison says the team conducted an exit interview Monday with free agent-to-be Kyrie Irving and says he is optimistic about the team’s chances of re-signing Irving.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:10 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
“Jason Kidd is our coach,” Nico Harrison re-emphasizes. pic.twitter.com/3yf9jxiot5 – 4:07 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs GM Nico Harrison has “optimism” the Kyrie Irving will return to Dallas in free agency. Irving expressed appreciation for how the franchise has treated him during his exit interview with the front office yesterday. – 4:04 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Nico Harrison says he can’t say much about the NBA investigation. pic.twitter.com/avpQMDOHcj – 4:02 PM
Tim MacMahon: Mavs GM Nico Harrison: “I think our job really to keep Luka happy, if you will, is surrounding him by the right players to help him win. And I think Luka’s a talent that deserves that.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 11, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Mavs GM on Kyrie: “The things that he said along the way about how he feels here, how he feels appreciated, how he feels um, accepted and allowed to be himself — those are the things that he said kind of consistently. That’s what gives me the optimism that he wants to be here.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 11, 2023
Callie Caplan: Nico Harrison: “Luka and Kyrie work together. … I really think it’s the players around them.” Said defense, rebounding and “high IQ” players who can similarly visualize the game will be priorities for Mavs to upgrade this offseason. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / April 11, 2023