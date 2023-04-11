Pacers noncommittal on Buddy Hield extension

Hield is entering the final year of his contract. He will earn $19.3 million in 2023-24, which makes him the second highest paid player on the team behind center Myles Turner. The Pacers could work on an extension with him this summer or next season to try to keep him as part of their rebuild, they could package him in a trade, or they could risk letting him walk at the end of next year. Pritchard wasn’t willing to commit to a course of action on Tuesday. “He’s under contract for another year, so we don’t have to early extend,” Pritchard said. “We could. … I think we’ve got to define his role next year. If we can get a role where he’s comfortable and we’re comfortable, then I’m not opposed to it. I’m not saying we’re going to do it for sure, but I’m not opposed to it.”
Source: Indianapolis Star
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Bobby Marks: 💰Kevin Durant- $1.15M 💰Isaiah Hartenstein- $1.05M 💰Buddy Hield- $684K 💰Kyrie Irving- $719K 💰Nikola Jokic- $569K 💰Dejounte Murray- $500K 💰Julius Randle- $2.4M 💰Domantas Sabonis- $1.3M 💰Jarred Vanderbilt- $54K 💰Derrick White- $500K 2/2 -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / April 9, 2023
Home because the gym is his sanctuary and teammates are his people. “Can’t take it for granted how much being around the guys means and being able to hear the basketball bounce again, interacting, watching film and being able to smell the basketball again,” Hield said on Thursday after spending three days at home. What was being away like for him? “Hell. Boring. I felt like I was in prison.” -via Fieldhouse Files / March 31, 2023
Not by choice, either. He got a bug, felt ill and ended up in the emergency room around 2 a.m. Monday morning at the urging of his significant other. “My girl told me to go to the ER because I had a fever,” he said. “I called the team doctors, had the flu. I felt like I could’ve played, but they said they don’t want me getting the other guys infected with it and you know how this league goes, once one gets it, everybody gets it and it spreads. -via Fieldhouse Files / March 31, 2023