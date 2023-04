Pacers president on Tyrese Haliburton: He's going to be here for a long time

The Sabonis for up-and-coming guard Tyrese Haliburton was a big trade last year. You put a lot of trust in your brass to make that trade that you were ridiculed for before it ultimately became a great trade for both teams. Vivek Ranadive: I decided that I was going to really get involved in everything because people were saying I was involved, but I wasn’t actually involved. And so, I got involved in the coaching search and that process, and I just really got close to everybody. And it took a lot of courage from my front office guys to pull the trigger and make that trade, because we knew that Haliburton was an All-Star, and he was a great kid, and everyone loved him. But in some ways, looking back on it, they stuck to their strategy, which was to get the best available player and that would then be a great asset. And so, if we didn’t have Tyrese, we couldn’t have gotten Domantas. It ended up being a win-win trade for everybody. It’s one of those rare trades where it created three All-Stars. And so, Tyrese was an All-Star. De’Aaron an All-Star. Domas an All-Star. So, it took a lot of courage on the part of my front office to pull the trigger and make that trade, but I applauded them for doing that. -via Andscape / April 11, 2023