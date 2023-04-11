Pacers president on Tyrese Haliburton: He's going to be here for a long time

Dustin Dopirak: Kevin Pritchard: “Ty is our guy. We want him here as long as he wants to be here. … Ty is going to be here a long time.” Said he thinks they can get that done.
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pritchard says the partnership making the core decisions is him, Chad Buchanan, Rick Carlisle, Lloyd Pierce and Tyrese Haliburton. Those are the core members making the decisions. Pritchard makes the final call, but those people are part of it. – 2:29 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
“Ty is going to be here a long time,” Pritchard says of Haliburton when asked about contract extensions. – 2:25 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pritchard’s answers are stemwinders and he acknowledges that. Asked him about defense and he talked about getting better at the point of attack. Said Haliburton has to step up on D so he can hold others accountable. Also said he really loved this team. – 2:24 PM
Tyrese Haliburton @TyHaliburton22
I know I’m late but Trish turned heel??? Oh we back – 9:51 PM
Tyrese Haliburton @TyHaliburton22
Let’s Go!! Welcome to Indy @aa_boston 🔥🔥 – 7:12 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Asked Carlisle how important it is for Haliburton and Mathurin to get better on defense: “Very. And they know it.” – 3:27 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tyrese Haliburton this season:
— 20.7 PPG
— 10.4 APG
— 49/40/87%
— First 20p/10a season by a Pacer
— Second in APG
— Career-highs in PPG, APG, 3PM
First player in NBA history with a 20+ PPG, 10+ APG and 40+ 3P% in a season. pic.twitter.com/FZ17BGDnEq2:29 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton said he’s going to Mexico this week, then he’s going to the Bahamas with Buddy Hield later this summer. I want all the stories from that. – 1:22 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
“Next year, we want to be in the playoffs,” Tyrese Haliburton says. Notes how much harder it is to go from 35 to ~50 wins than it is to go from 25 to 35. – 1:21 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Tyrese Haliburton, who is eligible for a significant contract extension in July, confirms he has thought about his looming extension. – 1:18 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton asked about attracting free agents: “I think we play a style of basketball that is attractive to people.” – 1:14 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Tyrese Haliburton says he feels like the Pacers “established a good base,” this season. Says he’s excited about improving this summer and next season in general. – 1:08 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
You could turn about three pictures from that discussion with Carlisle, Haliburton and the ref into a meme. – 2:10 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Tyrese Haliburton has has the Pacers franchise record for assist percentage (47.7%), Box Plus-Minus (+7.2) and Offensive Box Plus-Minus (+6.9).
Games played will prevent him from reaching assists/game crown, though his 585 assists would have given him that title if he played 58. – 12:34 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
As they say in Hoosier, “My team is on the floor.”
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (sprained ankle)
T.J. McConnell – Out (sore hip)
Jalen Smith – Out (sore knee)
Myles Turner – Out (sore left ankle)
Chris Duarte – Out (sore ankle)
Kendall Brown – Out (tibia stress fracture) – 12:31 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers say that Aaron Nesmith, Osahe Brissett, and Isaiah Jackson are available today against the Knicks. Haliburton, McConnell, Smith, Turner, Duarte, and Brown are out. – 12:16 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers injury report vs Knicks:
-Chris Duarte, Tyrese Haliburton, and Kendall Brown are out
-Oshae Brissett, TJ McConnell, Aaron Nesmith, Jalen Smith, Isaiah Jackson, and Myles Turner are questionable – 4:55 PM

The Sabonis for up-and-coming guard Tyrese Haliburton was a big trade last year. You put a lot of trust in your brass to make that trade that you were ridiculed for before it ultimately became a great trade for both teams. Vivek Ranadive: I decided that I was going to really get involved in everything because people were saying I was involved, but I wasn’t actually involved. And so, I got involved in the coaching search and that process, and I just really got close to everybody. And it took a lot of courage from my front office guys to pull the trigger and make that trade, because we knew that Haliburton was an All-Star, and he was a great kid, and everyone loved him. But in some ways, looking back on it, they stuck to their strategy, which was to get the best available player and that would then be a great asset. And so, if we didn’t have Tyrese, we couldn’t have gotten Domantas. It ended up being a win-win trade for everybody. It’s one of those rare trades where it created three All-Stars. And so, Tyrese was an All-Star. De’Aaron an All-Star. Domas an All-Star. So, it took a lot of courage on the part of my front office to pull the trigger and make that trade, but I applauded them for doing that. -via Andscape / April 11, 2023
Dustin Dopirak: Rick Carlisle on Tyrese Haliburton: “The direction that he’s headed, he becomes a partner in the franchise. When you’re the face of the franchise, you’re a real partner in it. We need to do everything possible for him to do his job at the highest possible levels.” -via Twitter @DustinDopirak / April 10, 2023

