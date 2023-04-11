Pacers president on Tyrese Haliburton: He's going to be here for a long time

Dustin Dopirak: Kevin Pritchard: “Ty is our guy. We want him here as long as he wants to be here. … Ty is going to be here a long time.” Said he thinks they can get that done.
Source: Twitter @DustinDopirak
Source: Twitter @DustinDopirak
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pritchard says the partnership making the core decisions is him, Chad Buchanan, Rick Carlisle, Lloyd Pierce and Tyrese Haliburton. Those are the core members making the decisions. Pritchard makes the final call, but those people are part of it. – 2:29 PM
Pritchard says the partnership making the core decisions is him, Chad Buchanan, Rick Carlisle, Lloyd Pierce and Tyrese Haliburton. Those are the core members making the decisions. Pritchard makes the final call, but those people are part of it. – 2:29 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pritchard’s answers are stemwinders and he acknowledges that. Asked him about defense and he talked about getting better at the point of attack. Said Haliburton has to step up on D so he can hold others accountable. Also said he really loved this team. – 2:24 PM
Pritchard’s answers are stemwinders and he acknowledges that. Asked him about defense and he talked about getting better at the point of attack. Said Haliburton has to step up on D so he can hold others accountable. Also said he really loved this team. – 2:24 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Asked Carlisle how important it is for Haliburton and Mathurin to get better on defense: “Very. And they know it.” – 3:27 PM
Asked Carlisle how important it is for Haliburton and Mathurin to get better on defense: “Very. And they know it.” – 3:27 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tyrese Haliburton this season:
— 20.7 PPG
— 10.4 APG
— 49/40/87%
— First 20p/10a season by a Pacer
— Second in APG
— Career-highs in PPG, APG, 3PM
First player in NBA history with a 20+ PPG, 10+ APG and 40+ 3P% in a season. pic.twitter.com/FZ17BGDnEq – 2:29 PM
Tyrese Haliburton this season:
— 20.7 PPG
— 10.4 APG
— 49/40/87%
— First 20p/10a season by a Pacer
— Second in APG
— Career-highs in PPG, APG, 3PM
First player in NBA history with a 20+ PPG, 10+ APG and 40+ 3P% in a season. pic.twitter.com/FZ17BGDnEq – 2:29 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton said he’s going to Mexico this week, then he’s going to the Bahamas with Buddy Hield later this summer. I want all the stories from that. – 1:22 PM
Haliburton said he’s going to Mexico this week, then he’s going to the Bahamas with Buddy Hield later this summer. I want all the stories from that. – 1:22 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton asked about attracting free agents: “I think we play a style of basketball that is attractive to people.” – 1:14 PM
Haliburton asked about attracting free agents: “I think we play a style of basketball that is attractive to people.” – 1:14 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
You could turn about three pictures from that discussion with Carlisle, Haliburton and the ref into a meme. – 2:10 PM
You could turn about three pictures from that discussion with Carlisle, Haliburton and the ref into a meme. – 2:10 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Tyrese Haliburton has has the Pacers franchise record for assist percentage (47.7%), Box Plus-Minus (+7.2) and Offensive Box Plus-Minus (+6.9).
Games played will prevent him from reaching assists/game crown, though his 585 assists would have given him that title if he played 58. – 12:34 PM
Tyrese Haliburton has has the Pacers franchise record for assist percentage (47.7%), Box Plus-Minus (+7.2) and Offensive Box Plus-Minus (+6.9).
Games played will prevent him from reaching assists/game crown, though his 585 assists would have given him that title if he played 58. – 12:34 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
As they say in Hoosier, “My team is on the floor.”
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (sprained ankle)
T.J. McConnell – Out (sore hip)
Jalen Smith – Out (sore knee)
Myles Turner – Out (sore left ankle)
Chris Duarte – Out (sore ankle)
Kendall Brown – Out (tibia stress fracture) – 12:31 PM
As they say in Hoosier, “My team is on the floor.”
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (sprained ankle)
T.J. McConnell – Out (sore hip)
Jalen Smith – Out (sore knee)
Myles Turner – Out (sore left ankle)
Chris Duarte – Out (sore ankle)
Kendall Brown – Out (tibia stress fracture) – 12:31 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Tyrese Haliburton has has the Pacers franchise record for assist percentage (47.7%), Box Plus-Minus (+7.2) and Offensive Box Plus-Minus (+6.9).
Games played will prevent him from reaching assists/game crown, though his 585 assists would have given him that title if he played 58. – 12:29 PM
Tyrese Haliburton has has the Pacers franchise record for assist percentage (47.7%), Box Plus-Minus (+7.2) and Offensive Box Plus-Minus (+6.9).
Games played will prevent him from reaching assists/game crown, though his 585 assists would have given him that title if he played 58. – 12:29 PM
More on this storyline
Dustin Dopirak: Kevin Pritchard on Tyrese Haliburton: “There’s not many decisions I’ll be looking at that he won’t be a part of.” -via Twitter @DustinDopirak / April 11, 2023
The Sabonis for up-and-coming guard Tyrese Haliburton was a big trade last year. You put a lot of trust in your brass to make that trade that you were ridiculed for before it ultimately became a great trade for both teams. Vivek Ranadive: I decided that I was going to really get involved in everything because people were saying I was involved, but I wasn’t actually involved. And so, I got involved in the coaching search and that process, and I just really got close to everybody. And it took a lot of courage from my front office guys to pull the trigger and make that trade, because we knew that Haliburton was an All-Star, and he was a great kid, and everyone loved him. But in some ways, looking back on it, they stuck to their strategy, which was to get the best available player and that would then be a great asset. And so, if we didn’t have Tyrese, we couldn’t have gotten Domantas. It ended up being a win-win trade for everybody. It’s one of those rare trades where it created three All-Stars. And so, Tyrese was an All-Star. De’Aaron an All-Star. Domas an All-Star. So, it took a lot of courage on the part of my front office to pull the trigger and make that trade, but I applauded them for doing that. -via Andscape / April 11, 2023
Dustin Dopirak: Rick Carlisle on Tyrese Haliburton: “The direction that he’s headed, he becomes a partner in the franchise. When you’re the face of the franchise, you’re a real partner in it. We need to do everything possible for him to do his job at the highest possible levels.” -via Twitter @DustinDopirak / April 10, 2023