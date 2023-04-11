Paul George: LeBron James has the best signature move in the NBA

Clippers star Paul George thinks that LeBron James has the best signature move in the NBA. It is the one where the four-time NBA champion looks at the ball before taking a shot. “It’s so effective though, like, what’s the percentage on it? I’ve never seen him miss it,” George said on Podcast P with Paul George. “You he’s about to shoot when he stare at that motherf*cker. He knows what it is… I’ve never seen him miss it “Because when he do it, like, what the f*ck you lookin’ at? … It’s effective bro… Funniest clip with Bron, have y’all seen that, it was like a meme where like ‘This how old players score’ or ‘This how old players throw you off’ where he like tired he dribbling like he’s tired and he just ran just blow… That was funny.”
Source: TalkBasket
Source: TalkBasket
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
From the AM: On Russ and KD’s first postseason showdown. Since Paul George’s injury, Westbrook has shot 52% from the field and 45.9% on three-pointers. Signed to complement LAC’s stars, he’ll need to add star power of his own for the Clippers to win:
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 11:16 PM
From the AM: On Russ and KD’s first postseason showdown. Since Paul George’s injury, Westbrook has shot 52% from the field and 45.9% on three-pointers. Signed to complement LAC’s stars, he’ll need to add star power of his own for the Clippers to win:
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 11:16 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
In the end, I suggested this template for building an offense around LeBron.
A historic example: Kyrie Irving, Iman Shumpert, Richard Jefferson, and Channing Frye from the 2016-17 season
A current example: Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves, Malik Beasley, and Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/yPgOXQoabO – 7:33 PM
In the end, I suggested this template for building an offense around LeBron.
A historic example: Kyrie Irving, Iman Shumpert, Richard Jefferson, and Channing Frye from the 2016-17 season
A current example: Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves, Malik Beasley, and Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/yPgOXQoabO – 7:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell are all listed as “probable” for tomorrow’s play-in game.
Dennis Schröder is no longer on the injury report after missing the last two games. – 7:30 PM
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell are all listed as “probable” for tomorrow’s play-in game.
Dennis Schröder is no longer on the injury report after missing the last two games. – 7:30 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
There were also some predictable results – like the fact that having more bigs on the floor bogged down LeBron’s offenses a bit. Interestingly, after avoiding playing LeBron with 2 bigs at the start of the year, the Lakers have lapsed on this approach since the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/ATKIU3rnMB – 7:20 PM
There were also some predictable results – like the fact that having more bigs on the floor bogged down LeBron’s offenses a bit. Interestingly, after avoiding playing LeBron with 2 bigs at the start of the year, the Lakers have lapsed on this approach since the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/ATKIU3rnMB – 7:20 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
My initial hunch was that the best way to build an offense around LeBron would be to surround him with as many shooter types as possible; but, actually, adding more dynamic- and spot-up- shooting wings and more stretch bigs didn’t produce huge gains in scoring efficiency. pic.twitter.com/49DgbO1qpr – 7:13 PM
My initial hunch was that the best way to build an offense around LeBron would be to surround him with as many shooter types as possible; but, actually, adding more dynamic- and spot-up- shooting wings and more stretch bigs didn’t produce huge gains in scoring efficiency. pic.twitter.com/49DgbO1qpr – 7:13 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
I used the new offensive roles @Synergy Sports Tech to look at the 409 unique combinations of teammate types that LeBron has been paired with over the last 10 seasons and see which ones worked best on offense (and which worked worst 🫤). My hunch was wrong, follow the 🧵to find out why. pic.twitter.com/fwtbkJsw3m – 7:05 PM
I used the new offensive roles @Synergy Sports Tech to look at the 409 unique combinations of teammate types that LeBron has been paired with over the last 10 seasons and see which ones worked best on offense (and which worked worst 🫤). My hunch was wrong, follow the 🧵to find out why. pic.twitter.com/fwtbkJsw3m – 7:05 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The possible playoff showdowns are 🔥
– KD vs Kawhi for 1st time since 19 Finals
– LeBron vs Curry for 5th time
– KD vs Dubs in quest for non-GS ring
– Embiid vs Jokic in defining 1-on-1 Finals MVP showdown
– Giannis vs Celtics for payback
– KD vs LeBron new chapter – 6:57 PM
The possible playoff showdowns are 🔥
– KD vs Kawhi for 1st time since 19 Finals
– LeBron vs Curry for 5th time
– KD vs Dubs in quest for non-GS ring
– Embiid vs Jokic in defining 1-on-1 Finals MVP showdown
– Giannis vs Celtics for payback
– KD vs LeBron new chapter – 6:57 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
I love Mike Wilbon … deep respect … but just heard him say that LeBron “argued against the play-in but was the benefactor of the play-in” and just not the case … the Lakers got the 7. They’d be in without the play-in.
Either way, we get extra basketball! – 6:11 PM
I love Mike Wilbon … deep respect … but just heard him say that LeBron “argued against the play-in but was the benefactor of the play-in” and just not the case … the Lakers got the 7. They’d be in without the play-in.
Either way, we get extra basketball! – 6:11 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
New episode of Stargazing w/ @ZGonzales93 ☄️🎙️🎧
Zack discusses his coaching rise, coaching at Oregon and with the Lakers, learning from LeBron and Russ, training Klay Thompson, his coaching ambitions & more.
🟢 Spotify: spotify.link/wY789IVsTyb
🍎 Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… pic.twitter.com/ZhIJKz6zdb – 5:12 PM
New episode of Stargazing w/ @ZGonzales93 ☄️🎙️🎧
Zack discusses his coaching rise, coaching at Oregon and with the Lakers, learning from LeBron and Russ, training Klay Thompson, his coaching ambitions & more.
🟢 Spotify: spotify.link/wY789IVsTyb
🍎 Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… pic.twitter.com/ZhIJKz6zdb – 5:12 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
The L.A. Lakers signed LeBron James’ former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Tristan Thompson on Sunday, the final day of the 2023 NBA regular season, ahead of the team’s postseason play-in game. cleveland.com/nation/2023/04… – 4:02 PM
The L.A. Lakers signed LeBron James’ former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Tristan Thompson on Sunday, the final day of the 2023 NBA regular season, ahead of the team’s postseason play-in game. cleveland.com/nation/2023/04… – 4:02 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James was among the nominees for Western Conference Player of the Week along with Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards and Brandon Ingram. pic.twitter.com/ttyJ1xqKle – 3:35 PM
LeBron James was among the nominees for Western Conference Player of the Week along with Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards and Brandon Ingram. pic.twitter.com/ttyJ1xqKle – 3:35 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I largely avoided the guys who missed time in part because it didn’t feel fair to make any sort of distinction between them (at one point I was leaning towards LeBron/KD/Kawhi all making it). Ultimately I wanted to capture THIS YEAR more than just who the best players are. – 3:33 PM
I largely avoided the guys who missed time in part because it didn’t feel fair to make any sort of distinction between them (at one point I was leaning towards LeBron/KD/Kawhi all making it). Ultimately I wanted to capture THIS YEAR more than just who the best players are. – 3:33 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Postseason Preview: Knicks, Nets, Sixers gear up for 1st-round series, watch out for LeBron & the Lakers, Jersey connections, more nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 3:12 PM
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Postseason Preview: Knicks, Nets, Sixers gear up for 1st-round series, watch out for LeBron & the Lakers, Jersey connections, more nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 3:12 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Paul George (knee) is expected to miss the start of the Clippers’ first round playoff series vs. the Suns, per @ShamsCharania
The Clips are 12-14 without George this season. pic.twitter.com/xBEWWGZew5 – 2:29 PM
Paul George (knee) is expected to miss the start of the Clippers’ first round playoff series vs. the Suns, per @ShamsCharania
The Clips are 12-14 without George this season. pic.twitter.com/xBEWWGZew5 – 2:29 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
We used our new offensive role system to look back at 10 years of lineup data and asked what’s the best way to build around LeBron on offense. The results surprised me.
Check out what we found here:
synergysports.com/how-to-build-a… pic.twitter.com/LAbhfMRiKQ – 1:13 PM
We used our new offensive role system to look back at 10 years of lineup data and asked what’s the best way to build around LeBron on offense. The results surprised me.
Check out what we found here:
synergysports.com/how-to-build-a… pic.twitter.com/LAbhfMRiKQ – 1:13 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Players to average 30 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal and 1 block on 50% FG in NBA history:
Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan
LeBron James
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pic.twitter.com/d515GyXwP1 – 1:12 PM
Players to average 30 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal and 1 block on 50% FG in NBA history:
Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan
LeBron James
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pic.twitter.com/d515GyXwP1 – 1:12 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George says on his new Podcast P episode that he’s working out several hours a day but said his recovery is “coming down to the wire.”
His quotes from the episode: pic.twitter.com/Al0sY3DfvN – 1:12 PM
Paul George says on his new Podcast P episode that he’s working out several hours a day but said his recovery is “coming down to the wire.”
His quotes from the episode: pic.twitter.com/Al0sY3DfvN – 1:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Today on @PodcastPShow, Paul George shares major progress with sprained right knee:
“I’ve been working my butt, grinding literally every day. Six days out of the week I’m training, doing rehab. I’m gonna give it every chance I got man. It’s coming down to the wire.” pic.twitter.com/G7XZyVVc17 – 1:03 PM
Today on @PodcastPShow, Paul George shares major progress with sprained right knee:
“I’ve been working my butt, grinding literally every day. Six days out of the week I’m training, doing rehab. I’m gonna give it every chance I got man. It’s coming down to the wire.” pic.twitter.com/G7XZyVVc17 – 1:03 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Fun facts for the Grizzlies side of the Western Conference playoffs: The Lakers haven’t lost a playoff series in which LeBron and AD finished it healthy. Minnesota and Sacramento have as many playoff wins over the past 18 seasons as Memphis got last year.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 12:35 PM
Fun facts for the Grizzlies side of the Western Conference playoffs: The Lakers haven’t lost a playoff series in which LeBron and AD finished it healthy. Minnesota and Sacramento have as many playoff wins over the past 18 seasons as Memphis got last year.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 12:35 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: For the Memphis Grizzlies, it’s the chance for glory vs. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers or the path of least resistance.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 12:33 PM
COLUMN: For the Memphis Grizzlies, it’s the chance for glory vs. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers or the path of least resistance.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 12:33 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Final RPR MVP standings:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.41
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.86
3. Luka Dončić: 15.28
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.36
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.12
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.83
7. Damian Lillard: 13.81
8. Anthony Davis 13.51
9. Stephen Curry: 12.67
10. LeBron James: 12.59 pic.twitter.com/lv7ZMmta90 – 12:28 PM
Final RPR MVP standings:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.41
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.86
3. Luka Dončić: 15.28
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.36
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.12
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.83
7. Damian Lillard: 13.81
8. Anthony Davis 13.51
9. Stephen Curry: 12.67
10. LeBron James: 12.59 pic.twitter.com/lv7ZMmta90 – 12:28 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 45+ 30-point games in a season over the last 20 years:
— LeBron James
— Kobe Bryant
— Kevin Durant
— Allen Iverson
— James Harden
And now, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. pic.twitter.com/efh0HAviCb – 11:06 AM
Players with 45+ 30-point games in a season over the last 20 years:
— LeBron James
— Kobe Bryant
— Kevin Durant
— Allen Iverson
— James Harden
And now, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. pic.twitter.com/efh0HAviCb – 11:06 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
The most significant development of Denver’s last 2 weeks? The emergence of Peyton Watson.
Asked Bruce Brown what he proved:
“He belongs,” said Brown. “He’s going to be really special once he puts some weight on, figures out his 3-ball.”
On playoff P:
denverpost.com/2023/04/10/pey… – 9:31 AM
The most significant development of Denver’s last 2 weeks? The emergence of Peyton Watson.
Asked Bruce Brown what he proved:
“He belongs,” said Brown. “He’s going to be really special once he puts some weight on, figures out his 3-ball.”
On playoff P:
denverpost.com/2023/04/10/pey… – 9:31 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
All NBA Teams 2022-23
1st
C Embiid
F Giannis
F Tatum
G Fox
G Steph
2nd
C Jokic
F LeBron
F Butler
G Mitchell
G Luka
3rd
C Sabonis
F Brown
F Randle
G SGA
G Ja
Toughest omissions: G- Lillard, Brunson, Jrue, Harden & Ant Man F- KD (47 games played), AD, Kawhi, JJJ & Lauri C- Bam – 8:51 AM
All NBA Teams 2022-23
1st
C Embiid
F Giannis
F Tatum
G Fox
G Steph
2nd
C Jokic
F LeBron
F Butler
G Mitchell
G Luka
3rd
C Sabonis
F Brown
F Randle
G SGA
G Ja
Toughest omissions: G- Lillard, Brunson, Jrue, Harden & Ant Man F- KD (47 games played), AD, Kawhi, JJJ & Lauri C- Bam – 8:51 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Season of NBA moments: LeBron, Lillard, Mitchell and more (from @AP) apnews.com/article/48d342… – 7:32 AM
Season of NBA moments: LeBron, Lillard, Mitchell and more (from @AP) apnews.com/article/48d342… – 7:32 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Cam Thomas had more 40-point games this season than
Kevin Durant
Anthony Davis
Jaylen Brown
Lauri Markkanen
Trae Young
Brandon Ingram
De’Aaron Fox
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Mikal Bridges
And he only played 17 minutes per game. pic.twitter.com/7fqL6wv3zX – 9:32 PM
Cam Thomas had more 40-point games this season than
Kevin Durant
Anthony Davis
Jaylen Brown
Lauri Markkanen
Trae Young
Brandon Ingram
De’Aaron Fox
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Mikal Bridges
And he only played 17 minutes per game. pic.twitter.com/7fqL6wv3zX – 9:32 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Only Clippers listed on injury report today are Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr., both remain out. Everyone else available. – 12:52 PM
Only Clippers listed on injury report today are Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr., both remain out. Everyone else available. – 12:52 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Only Paul George and Marcus Morris have been ruled out today for the Clippers. – 12:52 PM
Only Paul George and Marcus Morris have been ruled out today for the Clippers. – 12:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Clippers are only listing Paul George (sprained right knee) and Marcus Morris (low back spasms) as out for today’s game against the Suns – 12:32 PM
Clippers are only listing Paul George (sprained right knee) and Marcus Morris (low back spasms) as out for today’s game against the Suns – 12:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard on starting postseason without Paul George:
“It’s gonna be tough. He’s out,pretty much. So it’s a challenge for all of us.” pic.twitter.com/r55B9Gj3ba – 7:32 PM
Kawhi Leonard on starting postseason without Paul George:
“It’s gonna be tough. He’s out,pretty much. So it’s a challenge for all of us.” pic.twitter.com/r55B9Gj3ba – 7:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George was with LA hoop legends Baron Davis and Pooh Jeter after game today at arena – 6:46 PM
Paul George was with LA hoop legends Baron Davis and Pooh Jeter after game today at arena – 6:46 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George is here watching today’s game from the sideline, sitting next to Russ. PG’s right knee has a wrap on it. He got a little bit of rehab work in pregame as his recovery continues (with no timeline for return, as the team said earlier). – 4:43 PM
Paul George is here watching today’s game from the sideline, sitting next to Russ. PG’s right knee has a wrap on it. He got a little bit of rehab work in pregame as his recovery continues (with no timeline for return, as the team said earlier). – 4:43 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Paul George took a seat on the bench, the first sighting of the All-Star wing since late March. – 4:43 PM
Paul George took a seat on the bench, the first sighting of the All-Star wing since late March. – 4:43 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George worked up a sweat exercising before the game against Portland. PG’s sprained right knee is no longer strictly immobilized but there remains no timeline for a return espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:08 PM
Paul George worked up a sweat exercising before the game against Portland. PG’s sprained right knee is no longer strictly immobilized but there remains no timeline for a return espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue catch phrase activated when asked about Paul George’s next steps: “I can’t remember” – 3:46 PM
Tyronn Lue catch phrase activated when asked about Paul George’s next steps: “I can’t remember” – 3:46 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
There’s this from the Clippers: Paul George is still undergoing exercises and therapies to rehabilitate his sprained knee, but there is no timetable for his return. – 3:07 PM
There’s this from the Clippers: Paul George is still undergoing exercises and therapies to rehabilitate his sprained knee, but there is no timetable for his return. – 3:07 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers say Paul George continues to undergo exercises and therapies to rehabilitate his sprained knee and that there is no timeline for his return to play. – 2:15 PM
Clippers say Paul George continues to undergo exercises and therapies to rehabilitate his sprained knee and that there is no timeline for his return to play. – 2:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers say that Paul George continues to undergo exercises and therapies to rehabilitate his sprained knee. There is no timeline for his return to play. – 2:15 PM
Clippers say that Paul George continues to undergo exercises and therapies to rehabilitate his sprained knee. There is no timeline for his return to play. – 2:15 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Via the Clippers, an update on Paul George:
“Paul continues to undergo exercises and therapies to rehabilitate his sprained knee. There is no timeline for his return to play.” – 2:15 PM
Via the Clippers, an update on Paul George:
“Paul continues to undergo exercises and therapies to rehabilitate his sprained knee. There is no timeline for his return to play.” – 2:15 PM
More on this storyline
Jovan Buha: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell are all listed as probable for tomorrow’s Play-In matchup with Minnesota. Dennis Schroder is no longer on the injury report. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / April 10, 2023
Todd Whitehead: LeBron has played with 214 teammates across 20 NBA seasons and 3 different teams. He’s played with plenty of examples of players from each of our 11 offensive roles, which give us lots of natural experiments to see what has worked and what hasn’t. pic.twitter.com/dDrEM5sodB -via Twitter @CrumpledJumper / April 10, 2023
Jorge Sierra: Active players in the Top 50 Stephen Curry. Donte DiVincenzo. Danny Green. Draymond Green. James Harden. Serge Ibaka. Kawhi Leonard. Georges Niang. Klay Thompson. Out of the Top 50 now: LEBRON 😮 -via Twitter @hoopshype / April 10, 2023
Ohm Youngmisuk: On Podcast P, Paul George says he’s shedded crutches for a brace on sprained knee. There remains no timeline for return: “I’ve been feeling better. I’ve been working my butt, grinding literally every day… I’m gonna give it every chance I got man. It’s coming down to the wire.” -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / April 10, 2023
Shams Charania: Sources: Clippers star Paul George is expected to be sidelined to begin the first-round playoff series against the Suns, but is making some tangible progress from his March 21 knee injury. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 10, 2023
Paul George has begun exercising again but there currently is no timetable for return for the LA Clippers’ All-Star guard from a sprained right knee injury. George joined the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena and exercised before their game against Portland. -via ESPN / April 8, 2023