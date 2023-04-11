Rockets offseason is 'make or break' for Rafael Stone?

Whoever it is that ultimately fills that role, many questions remain beyond the coaching seat. Will they land Wembanyama in the June 22 draft, or perhaps the presumptive No. 2 pick in Scoot Henderson? There is, sources say, significant pressure on Stone to get this summer right. “It could be a make or break summer for (Stone),” one source with knowledge of the team’s dynamics said.
Source: Kelly Iko, Shams Charania, Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Rockets start coaching search with initial targets in mind, as Rockets GM Rafael Stone shows confidence he will land a coach with “dynamic presence and vision” houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 10:59 PM
We’re watching the Rafael Stone #Rockets Press Conference Video now on @RocketsWatch playback.tv/rocketswatch?s… – 7:38 PM
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — GM Rafael Stone says Rockets will cast wide net in coaching search ift.tt/m4oDq1U – 7:19 PM
Rafael Stone: “Our culture is that we work really hard and we support one another…And that is largely a function of Stephen Silas and what he’s done on that. Culture is a very coach driven thing. I want to give Stephen his credit. I think he did a very good job on that front.” – 6:50 PM
Rafael Stone: “I think we thought it was time for a new voice, and it has nothing to do with Stephen, actually. It’s much more about ‘Ok, we’re exiting one stage, entering another, what’s the optimal way to go forward’ and try to optimize from that.” – 4:52 PM
Rafael Stone: “We have a really good culture. We have not managed to turn that culture into wins at this point in time, but culture I would put our team up there with anyone in the NBA. We work really hard. People are very supportive of each other, they get a long very well.” – 4:43 PM
Rafael Stone says he doesn’t anticipate getting input from Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr about who the new coach will be. He said he didn’t think it would be fair to put that responsibility on them – 4:35 PM
Rafael Stone on the 2023-24 #Rockets: “We don’t control our draft pick next year. The goal is very much to field a materially more competitive team.” – 4:24 PM
“I think this is a very attractive situation,” – #Rockets GM Rafael Stone on the team’s vacant HC position. “Based on my phone ringing, a lot of other people think so too.” @SportsTalk790 – 4:21 PM
Rafael Stone said he thinks the Rockets are in an attractive situation. “Based on my phone ringing today, a lot of other people think so too.” – 4:20 PM
Rafael Stone said trading one or both of their picks is on the table for the #Rockets: “We’re uniquely positioned. We don’t have to draft both of the picks. We don’t. A lot of teams in our position (do)… but I actually feel really good about the young talent on our roster.” – 4:18 PM
“We’re going to bring in veterans regardless. We don’t necessarily have to draft (with both of our picks). I feel really good about the talent on this roster,” – #Rockets GM Rafael Stone. Said trading picks for future picks, for veterans, all optoins will be considered. – 4:18 PM
Rafael Stone on the #Rockets young core: “Our guys work really hard. I am confident they’re going to put in the work (this summer).” – 4:14 PM
Rafael Stone: “This summer has always been important to us. We’re obviously going to have the two (draft) picks, but we’re also going to have the ability, for the first time, to bring in veteran players and see if we can mesh the thing together. That’s what we’re going to do.” – 4:12 PM
#Rockets GM Rafael Stone on the traits of the next head coach: “I think we want somebody who has a real vision for how to implement our young guys & incorporate some veterans, who for sure we’re going to add this summer.”
Rafael Stone will not commit to a time frame on hiring a new #Rockets coach: “If and when we find the guy, we will move quickly on that person.” – 4:11 PM
Rafael Stone says whoever the next coach is, he would recommend to them coaches on the existing staff, but it’s not going to be his decision. “I think it’s important for a coach to choose his own staff.” – 4:10 PM
Rafael Stone says the new Head Coach will pick their new assistant coaching staff. “It’s not going to be my decision. I think it’s important a coach can choose their own staff.” – 4:10 PM
Rafael Stone on why Stephen Silas is no longer the coach: “I think we thought it was time for a new voice. It was nothing to do with Stephen. It was much more about exiting one stage, entering another and (finding) the optimal way to move forward.” – 4:09 PM
Rafael Stone said the Rockets felt they needed a new voice as the team’s head coach – 4:08 PM
Rafael Stone on the next coach: “I think we want somebody who has a real vision for how to implement our young guys, how to incorporate some veterans, who for sure we’re going to add this summer.” – 4:08 PM
Rafael Stone on veterans: “We’ll for sure be adding this summer.” – 4:07 PM
Rockets GM Rafael Stone:
Rockets GM Rafael Stone:
Rafael Stone on Stephen Silas: “I have great respect for Stephen both as a person and as a basketball mind. His character, leadership, and positivity have been invaluable during this stage of our growth.” – 1:06 PM
Rockets announce they will not pick up option on Stephen Silas’ 4th season as coach.
Rockets announce they will not pick up option on Stephen Silas’ 4th season as coach.
#Rockets announced they will not exercise the 2023-24 team option for head coach Stephen Silas. Statement from GM Rafael Stone: pic.twitter.com/kbobxAUJWA – 1:02 PM
Reacted to the dismissal of Stephen Silas on the H-Town Hoops Podcast with @brandonkscott
Reacted to the dismissal of Stephen Silas on the H-Town Hoops Podcast with @brandonkscott
Reacted to the dismissal of Stephen Silas on the H-Town Hoops Podcast with @brandonkscott
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/h-t… – 12:18 PM
Alabama freshman forward Brandon Miller, the No. 3 prospect in ESPN’s latest mock draft, is entering the 2023 NBA draft, he told ESPN on Thursday. Miller, a 6-foot-9 All-American considered to be the top college prospect in the draft class, has emerged shoulder-to-shoulder with G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson to become the No. 2 pick in the June draft behind generational No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama of France. Miller told ESPN that that he thanked “God, my family, my fans and all the coaches at the University of Alabama,” and now planned to forgo his college eligibility. -via ESPN / March 30, 2023
While Scoot Henderson is still holding out hope he can be top pick of the 2023 NBA draft, he is following his Christian faith for guidance on what’s to come. “I want to go No. 1 for sure, but God has a plan,” Henderson said. “So, I’m trusting in God’s plan. Me and Pooh and some of the guys went to chapel the other day and we were just talking about [the future]. God does everything for a reason and as long as I continue to trust him, it’ll all pay out and work out in him.” -via Andscape / March 29, 2023
Scoot Henderson can now truly see the 2023 NBA draft on the horizon after his successful two-year stint with the NBA G League Ignite has come to an end. While every passing day is a step closer to the NBA draft, it still doesn’t seem real to the heralded draft prospect. “I’m ready for the day for sure,” Henderson told Andscape before a G League Ignite game on March 19. “There are times where I think, ‘Bro, this is crazy.’ Sometimes I just lose my feel of myself. I just feel like it’s a dream. It’s almost like you’re watching somebody else’s dream but you’re in it. “And it’s just a blessing and all I can do is just continue to work and to get better as a person and as a hooper. So, I’m just ready for it.” -via Andscape / March 29, 2023