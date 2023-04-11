Stephen Curry's contract with Under Armour may be a lifetime deal

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has further solidified his link with Under Armour. The two-time MVP received 8.8 million restricted stock units of the company’s common stock on April 3 as part of his extended role as brand ambassador, a package valued at $75 million, as disclosed in a recent SEC filing. Under Armour’s extended contract has the potential to be a lifetime deal for the NBA star if revenue goals are met.
Source: Andrew Cohen @ Front Office Sports
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry and Jonathan Kuminga are listed as probable for Golden State’s regular-season finale in Portland on Sunday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/09/inj… – 8:00 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The possible playoff showdowns are 🔥
– KD vs Kawhi for 1st time since 19 Finals
– LeBron vs Curry for 5th time
– KD vs Dubs in quest for non-GS ring
– Embiid vs Jokic in defining 1-on-1 Finals MVP showdown
– Giannis vs Celtics for payback
– KD vs LeBron new chapter – 6:57 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best post-break TS% among players with 30+ minutes per game and a 25+ USG% (40 qualifiers, min 10 games):
Jimmy Butler – 72.3 (🔥)
Nikola Jokic – 69.8
Joel Embiid – 67.5
Kawhi Leonard – 66.1
Kristaps Porzingis – 64.7
Zach LaVine – 64.5
Stephen Curry – 63.7
Damian Lillard – 63.4 – 5:13 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The guard play was so elite this season.
Look at these names:
Ja Morant
Donovan Mitchell
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Steph Curry
De’Aaron Fox
Luka Doncic
James Harden
Damian Lillard
Kyrie Irving
Jalen Brunson
Four of those players won’t make an All-NBA team this season. 🤯 – 3:45 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James was among the nominees for Western Conference Player of the Week along with Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards and Brandon Ingram. pic.twitter.com/ttyJ1xqKle – 3:35 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Stephen Curry was the one exception I made on the games/minutes front. That was partially because most of the other guys I considered (Dame and Harden, specifically, also had that drawback). – 3:33 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This is where I ended up on All-NBA:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexader
Luka Doncic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
Nikola Jokic
Donovan Mitchell
Stephen Curry
Jaylen Brown
Jimmy Butler
Joel Embiid
De’Aaron Fox
Anthony Edwards
Lauri Markkanen
Julius Randle
Domantas Sabonis – 3:32 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
NBA League Leaders in made three-pointers over the final ten games of the regular season:
1. Klay Thompson: 45 (shot 45-for-101)
2. Quentin Grimes: 44 (shot 44-for-91)
2. Steph Curry: 44 (shot 44-for-113)
tommybeer.substack.com/p/knicks-wrap-… – 2:17 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Final RPR MVP standings:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.41
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.86
3. Luka Dončić: 15.28
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.36
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.12
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.83
7. Damian Lillard: 13.81
8. Anthony Davis 13.51
9. Stephen Curry: 12.67
10. LeBron James: 12.59 pic.twitter.com/lv7ZMmta90 – 12:28 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Klay Thompson became the 3rd player in NBA history to make at least 300 3-pointers in a season 🔥
He joined Steph Curry (4 times) and James Harden as the only other players to do so. pic.twitter.com/pZX2j1Hpe9 – 10:42 AM
More on this storyline
Trae Young was heavily compared to Stephen Curry early in his career. Did you ever buy into it? (Laughing) A small, light-skinned guard that can shoot the deep 3s. The NBA loves to compare. Now, Trae has definitely pushed himself into his own category. I can definitely say for sure that he’s a way better playmaker than Steph and he’s a better isolation scorer, right? But obviously, there’s different things that he does better and Steph does better. I just feel like, at this point in the league, they do have similarities in the oohs and the ahhs when they hit a crazy 3, cross somebody up. I can say that they are similar (that way). -via Bally Sports / April 11, 2023
The $75 million stock compensation will vest in two installments planned for 2029 and 2032. Curry earned $48 million this season as the NBA’s highest-salaried player as part of his Warriors contract that will pay him about $165 million through the 2025-26 season. -via Front Office Sports / April 11, 2023
Jorge Sierra: Active players in the Top 50 Stephen Curry. Donte DiVincenzo. Danny Green. Draymond Green. James Harden. Serge Ibaka. Kawhi Leonard. Georges Niang. Klay Thompson. Out of the Top 50 now: LEBRON 😮 -via Twitter @hoopshype / April 10, 2023