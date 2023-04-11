Zion Williamson doesn't want to return until he "feels like Zion"

Will Guillory: Zion Williamson says the main thing holding him back right now is getting over the mental hurdle of his injury. Says there are times when he still feels a hesitation when he makes certain moves. He doesn’t wanna play until he “feels like Zion”
Source: Twitter @WillGuillory
Source: Twitter @WillGuillory
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Asked Zion what he can do on the court. His full answer: pic.twitter.com/USSnssbkLA – 3:06 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
When asked if he’ll be ready to play in the first round, Williamson said:
“If I feel like Zion again” – 3:00 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion just spoke for the first time post injury. Said his return is more about him feeling like himself mentally rather than how he’s feeling physically. Will play again “when I feel like Zion.” – 3:00 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson says the main thing holding him back right now is getting over the mental hurdle of his injury. Says there are times when he still feels a hesitation when he makes certain moves.
He doesn’t wanna play until he “feels like Zion” – 2:58 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I can’t escape what the world thinks and what people’s opinions are,” @Zionwilliamson said. – 2:53 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion said he feels good physically. Said it’s more about “when I feel like Zion again.” – 2:52 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Zion Williamson unlikely to play in first round if Pelicans advance sportando.basketball/en/zion-willia… – 11:24 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
We’re live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: LeBron’s play-in silver lining, Kliff goes West, Best TV episode of all time, @tonygwynnjr, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, NFL Draft Moves, Play-In games, Zion & Trae woes, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:32 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Zion Williamson reportedly not even close to Pelicans return eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:20 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Have the Pelicans mishandled the messaging around Zion Williamson’s injury? What is going on?
youtube.com/watch?v=fwuoIF… pic.twitter.com/x1C04su2ze – 8:18 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
What if Zion comes out, gives an interview, and says, Hey, I feel healthy and want to play – 7:30 PM
Pat McAfee: “From what I’m told the Pelicans don’t think Zion Williamson is even close to getting back on the floor.. There’s no expectation from the Pelicans that he’ll be on the court at any point in the first round of the playoffs” ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive -via Twitter / April 10, 2023