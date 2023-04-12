Andrew Wiggins will be ready for Game 1?

CJ Holmes: Andrew Wiggins scrimmaged yesterday and today. Steve Kerr said he looked “really good” in them. Speaking on 95.7 The Game on Wednesday, Bob Myers said all indications point toward Wiggins being ready for Game 1 on Saturday.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
‘A lot of good’ as Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins scrimmages with team
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/gulFqo1Yra – 9:11 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“He looked amazing today.”
On how Andrew Wiggins has fared in scrimmages days before Game 1 of the Warriors’ playoff series with the Kings nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:36 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Kevon Looney says Andrew Wiggins looked “amazing” in today’s scrimmage – 6:50 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors see ‘positive signs’ from Andrew Wiggins as his ramp up continues mercurynews.com/2023/04/12/war… – 6:40 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr on Wiggins: “He looks really good in the scrimmages and we’ll continue to give him more (work) each day and then we’ll we’ll get a read on it” regarding his availability vs the Kings. – 6:38 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Steve Kerr said Andrew Wiggins looks really good in scrimmages. They’ll see how he progresses for Saturday – 6:37 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins scrimmaged yesterday and today. Steve Kerr said he looked “really good” in them. Speaking on 95.7 The Game on Wednesday, Bob Myers said all indications point toward Wiggins being ready for Game 1 on Saturday. – 6:36 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins scrimmaged yesterday and today, Steve Kerr says. Kerr says he looks good and is continuing to ramp up his conditioning. The team will “play it by ear” when it comes to his status for Saturday. – 6:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins: “He’s really looked good this week.” – 6:34 PM
