Damian Lillard on future in Portland: "This is our most important offseason since I been there"

NBACentral: If no significant improvements are made, Damian Lillard believes he must make a decision about his future in Portland 👀
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
This game is already good, but Stephen A’s World made it better. The Dame interview was nice and JJ’s analysis of the game is an added bonus. – 9:43 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Watched Dame on the Stephen A alternate broadcast. Didn’t say anything about offseason/future that he didn’t say at exit interviews. Called Victor Wembanyama “undeniable.” Said his favorite players in the league are Mikal Bridges and Joel Embiid, for what’s that worth. – 8:53 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA’s jersey sales top 15:
1. LeBron James
2. Steph Curry
3. Jayson Tatum
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo
5. Luka Doncic
6. Kevin Durant
7. Devin Booker
8. Ja Morant
9. Dame Lillard
10. Kyrie Irving
11. LaMelo Ball
12. Nikola Jokic
13. Joel Embiid
14. Jaylen Brown
15. Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/jhMVmMqcMk – 1:19 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
There were more 50-point games this NBA season (25 total) than any year since the Wilt Chamberlain era, barely edging 2019-20 when Lillard & Harden went off in a COVID-shortened season (23 total) pic.twitter.com/1gczRwEUjI – 1:00 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
This is how we ranked the GOAT point guard before the season began.
Have Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving done enough to move up some? pic.twitter.com/W9iYOOXhq9 – 9:12 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think a famous, veteran guard will get traded to the Heat this offseason.
Not sure who it’s gonna be. Maybe Dame. Maybe Beal. Maybe they try to sneak in on Harden if Philly combusts. Idk. Someone like that.
I just feel like we’re headed for Herro+picks for famous guy X. – 8:19 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Damian Lillard on staying in Portland: ‘I want a chance to go for it’ nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/11/dam… – 5:47 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
For those answering anyone but Jimmy or Bam, there is a certain level of star that would require Jimmy or Bam…. Embiid, Doncic, perhaps Lillard, a few others. If you are waiting for genuine star that doesn’t require Jimmy (who is one) or Bam, this could take awhile. – 11:48 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
It seems to me that a lot of Blazers fans adamant that it’s time to move on from Dame might be too young to remember this. You might be right, but you also might be talking yourself into Victor Khryapa in your dorm room so just be ready chief. pic.twitter.com/gLuGVKREBl – 11:22 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best post-break TS% among players with 30+ minutes per game and a 25+ USG% (40 qualifiers, min 10 games):
Jimmy Butler – 72.3 (🔥)
Nikola Jokic – 69.8
Joel Embiid – 67.5
Kawhi Leonard – 66.1
Kristaps Porzingis – 64.7
Zach LaVine – 64.5
Stephen Curry – 63.7
Damian Lillard – 63.4 – 5:13 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The guard play was so elite this season.
Look at these names:
Ja Morant
Donovan Mitchell
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Steph Curry
De’Aaron Fox
Luka Doncic
James Harden
Damian Lillard
Kyrie Irving
Jalen Brunson
Four of those players won’t make an All-NBA team this season. 🤯 – 3:45 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Stephen Curry was the one exception I made on the games/minutes front. That was partially because most of the other guys I considered (Dame and Harden, specifically, also had that drawback). – 3:33 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Damian Lillard makes it clear, again, that he is NOT here for a Blazers rebuild 😡 pic.twitter.com/X9fkoVhQIw – 3:14 PM
Steve Kyler @stevekylerNBA
As many teams enter the offseason — important to note — the best ability is availability. Hard to win when top players miss games — Portland lost Lillard for 24 games. They missed the playoffs by roughly 9 games. – 2:53 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Final RPR MVP standings:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.41
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.86
3. Luka Dončić: 15.28
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.36
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.12
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.83
7. Damian Lillard: 13.81
8. Anthony Davis 13.51
9. Stephen Curry: 12.67
10. LeBron James: 12.59 pic.twitter.com/lv7ZMmta90 – 12:28 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
All NBA Teams 2022-23
1st
C Embiid
F Giannis
F Tatum
G Fox
G Steph
2nd
C Jokic
F LeBron
F Butler
G Mitchell
G Luka
3rd
C Sabonis
F Brown
F Randle
G SGA
G Ja
Toughest omissions: G- Lillard, Brunson, Jrue, Harden & Ant Man F- KD (47 games played), AD, Kawhi, JJJ & Lauri C- Bam – 8:51 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Season of NBA moments: LeBron, Lillard, Mitchell and more (from @AP) apnews.com/article/48d342… – 7:32 AM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
The Blazers season was a terrible failure. Lillard and Grant both had terrific seasons and it wasn’t close to enough. Kind of like a Western Conference version of the Wizards. – 9:41 PM
