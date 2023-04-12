Draymond Green on Lakers-Grizzlies matchup: 'I think the Lakers will take this series'

Draymond Green breaks down the Lakers-Grizzlies series and predicts the Lakers to come out on top. “I think the Lakers will take this series. I think it will be an upset. It won’t be easy, but I think the Lakers may take this series.”
Draymond Green @Money23Green
About to hop on @onamp and talk about these play in games. Tap IN! – 12:50 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Draymond literally says it’s going to be a tough matchup and in no way insults the kings, their lack of playoff experience is a fact, not a slight. And if you think any of that is a game plan… lol. People out here looking for anything RN – 11:40 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will be among the vets in focus for the Warriors’ first-round series against Sacramento, but this is a matchup where youth can shine.
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will be among the vets in focus for the Warriors’ first-round series against Sacramento, but this is a matchup where youth can shine.
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Draymond Green on another level. Either Warriors “instill doubt right away” — like he said — or Kings go up 1-0 or 2-0, at which point narrative becomes “are Warriors done?” Brilliant. – 7:35 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Part 2 of #thisleague UNCUT with Draymond Green, he tells @TheSteinLine and I if he views Kings differently, if there’s a future with Warriors, his favorites in West and reveals if investigation ever identified “video leaker” of incident with Jordan Poole: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… pic.twitter.com/jUUGwYDfmC – 10:32 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Draymond dropped a new podcast and talked about the matchup with the Kings:
“I’m excited about this one…”
Draymond dropped a new podcast and talked about the matchup with the Kings:
“I’m excited about this one…”
The Vertical @Balldontlie
“I personally think Rudy Gobert is a little on the softer side.”
Draymond Green reacts to Gobert’s altercation with Kyle Anderson 👊
(via @TheVolumeSports)
Sam Yip @samyip__
Fun chat with @Grant2Will about the Celtics Finals redemption, the hate he gets, and a reply to Draymond Green’s critic about the CBA for @hoopshype 👀
Fun chat with @Grant2Will about the Celtics Finals redemption, the hate he gets, and a reply to Draymond Green’s critic about the CBA for @hoopshype 👀
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Active players in the Top 50
Stephen Curry
Donte DiVincenzo
Danny Green
Draymond Green
James Harden
Serge Ibaka
Kawhi Leonard
Georges Niang
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green @Money23Green
Everyone go vote The DRAYMOND GREEN SHOW for the best sports podcast on the Webby Awards! Not now, but RIGHT NOW!!! LET’S GOOO!
Everyone go vote The DRAYMOND GREEN SHOW for the best sports podcast on the Webby Awards! Not now, but RIGHT NOW!!! LET’S GOOO!
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green was ready for this response to Rudy Gobert after Gobert punched his teammate in the Timberwolves’ season finale. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/10/dra… – 2:00 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Latest pod alongside @ChrisBHaynes is a two-part, pre-playoff convo with @Money23Green! Part 1 covers:
🏀 What Draymond calls the Warriors’ toughest title defense
🏀 Deep dive on playing defense
🏀 Secrets to the key comeback W over New Orleans
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Draymond Green joins #thisleague UNCUT w/ @TheSteinLine & I in Part 1 of 2 EPs. Didn’t hold back. Recent game vs. Pels where he verbally went off on them & challenged his team, he took us inside those huddles & why he called it the most important victory: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:32 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“That travel starts to add up.”
Asked Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry about starting the playoffs in Sacramento compared to further places in the past. They’re happy to see a bus, or maybe a boat in Klay’s case nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:55 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
– No King scored more than 26 but 5 scored in double figures. 3 scored 20+.
– Sabonis dominated with 26 pts, 22 rebs & 8 asts
– Fox 22 pts, 8 asts & 3 stls
– Keegan Murray: 21 pts on 5/9 3pt shooting.
– Steph & Wiggins combined for 53 pts.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
When the Sacramento Kings & Golden State Warriors played FOR REAL inside the Golden 1 Center this season, the Kings won 122-115. Some notes from that game:
– The Kings came back from 15 down after a 39-26 Warriors 1st quarter.
FanDuel TV: Spencer Dinwiddie speaks on the Twitter beef with Kyle Kuzma 🗣️ “What’s that thing Draymond Green just said… Insecurity is loud?” 🍿 #RunItBack -via Twitter / April 12, 2023
“I would love to finish my career here,” he said. “That’s been my goal since signing this current contract that I’m on. It’s looking like a more realistic thing to be finishing here. “And I also don’t want to play 20 years in the NBA, I want to play 15 years in the NBA. In four more years, it’s likely I’ll be contributing at a high level and living up to the contract I’ll be on. As far as the probability, I can’t give you that because it isn’t up to me. If it was up to me, I can tell you 100 percent I would finish my career here.” -via East Bay Times / April 12, 2023
But Green said on a recent podcast he hopes to play four more years in the NBA and retire as a Warrior. “As far as my situation goes, I’ve been here 11 years. I’ve done everything you can possibly do here. Why would I want to go somewhere else and try to do it again?” Green said on the #ThisLeague Uncut podcast. -via East Bay Times / April 12, 2023