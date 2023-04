Goran Dragic has not made a decision about the World Cup

Interviewed by Mundo Deportivo, the 36-year-old veteran point guard Goran Dragic talked about an interesting idea, putting NBA and EuroLeague teams together to go against in a potential tournament. “It should be noted that EuroLeague teams are not accustomed to playing at such a high tempo. Definitely, top teams like Barça, Real Madrid, Efes… They can compete with NBA teams, but I don’t know how many times they’ll do it, it’s hard to say. But I would like to watch such a tournament, it would be good for basketball. The NBA has a brutal schedule and I don’t know how they can do it. We went to play in Paris with Chicago and frankly, it was tough“, he said. -via EuroHoops.net / April 12, 2023