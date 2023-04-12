Goran Dragic has not made a decision about the World Cup

He followed by saying he hasn’t decided yet if he will be at the 2023 World Cup with Slovenia and Luka Doncic. “This is a different tournament because there are teams that you haven’t played before, such as the African and Asian teams. But then everything is always the same, there are the United States, Australia, and other Europeans… It’s a tough tournament, we’ll see. I don’t know if I’m going to the World Cup yet. We’ll see what happens over time”, Goran Dragic added.
Source: EuroHoops.net
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Goran Dragic named three EuroLeague clubs that could compete with NBA clubs, adding one concern he has on this topic
Milwaukee Bucks veteran also talked about his availability in the upcoming FIBA World Cup 🇸🇮
basketnews.com/news-188043-go… – 7:44 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The Raptors will now have to go through DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry to make the playoffs. If they do, they’ll earn a date with Goran Dragic – 9:55 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
FINAL: Raptors 121, Bucks 105
– Wigginton 17pts
– Portis 16pts/4reb
– T. Antetokounmpo 14pts/5reb/3ast
– Dragic 14pts/3reb
– Crowder 13pts/4reb/6ast
– Leonard 10pts/12reb
– Beauchamp 10pts/5reb/4ast
The Bucks finish the regular season with a 58-24 record, the NBA’s best. – 3:07 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
I didn’t get to know Dragic at all during his very brief time in TOR. But I’ve never heard anything but great things about him as a player & person (mostly via MIA & PHX folks). That said, I respect the fans in T.O. staying so committed to the boos for Goran. They don’t forget 🙂 – 2:01 PM
More on this storyline
Interviewed by Mundo Deportivo, the 36-year-old veteran point guard Goran Dragic talked about an interesting idea, putting NBA and EuroLeague teams together to go against in a potential tournament. “It should be noted that EuroLeague teams are not accustomed to playing at such a high tempo. Definitely, top teams like Barça, Real Madrid, Efes… They can compete with NBA teams, but I don’t know how many times they’ll do it, it’s hard to say. But I would like to watch such a tournament, it would be good for basketball. The NBA has a brutal schedule and I don’t know how they can do it. We went to play in Paris with Chicago and frankly, it was tough“, he said. -via EuroHoops.net / April 12, 2023
Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday’s game against Indiana. Jrue Holiday (personal reasons) is available, Goran Dragic (left knee soreness) is probable, Khris Middleton (right knee injury management) and Joe Ingles (left knee injury management) are questionable and Jae Crowder (left calf injury management/rehab) is out. -via HoopsHype / March 28, 2023
Jim Owczarski: The #Bucks expect Goran Dragić to make his debut tonight. -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / March 27, 2023