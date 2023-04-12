Hawks closely monitoring Trae Young to see if he's willing to do what it takes to be a leader

I’m told the Hawks are closely monitoring his day to day commitment to the team and what he’s doing as a leader. There are people in the organization, sources tell me, that want to see if he is willing to do what it takes to be a leader. There certainly continue to be question marks around that, but there is no questioning his on-court performance, as Tuesday’s win served to remind everyone. Trae Young’s agent is Klutch Sports’ Rich Paul, and the expectation is that there will be a conversation with team ownership in the offseason about the future direction of the team.
Source: The Athletic
Source: The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Are these Lakers legitimate WC contenders? Should the Hawks explore trading Trae Young? Should the Mavs offer Kyrie a max contract? & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @23davidjustice
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:58 PM
Are these Lakers legitimate WC contenders? Should the Hawks explore trading Trae Young? Should the Mavs offer Kyrie a max contract? & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @23davidjustice
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:58 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Jimmy Butler predicted a win for the Heat over Atlanta. Trae Young noticed, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4403335/2023/0… – 7:59 AM
Jimmy Butler predicted a win for the Heat over Atlanta. Trae Young noticed, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4403335/2023/0… – 7:59 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hawks star Trae Young averaged 31 points and 11 assists this season versus the Celtics. He is one of seven players in NBA history to average 30 points and 10 assists in a season vs the Celtics (min. 2 games). @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/5BUItFFSU6 – 2:02 AM
Hawks star Trae Young averaged 31 points and 11 assists this season versus the Celtics. He is one of seven players in NBA history to average 30 points and 10 assists in a season vs the Celtics (min. 2 games). @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/5BUItFFSU6 – 2:02 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best players of the night.
Lowry outscoring Trae Young and Miami losing is ROUGH. pic.twitter.com/VLOnrchcqx – 1:23 AM
Best players of the night.
Lowry outscoring Trae Young and Miami losing is ROUGH. pic.twitter.com/VLOnrchcqx – 1:23 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Trae Young: “I know Jimmy (Butler) guaranteed a dub, so I was really focused on making sure that didn’t happen.” pic.twitter.com/UmbRJtnCj4 – 12:59 AM
Trae Young: “I know Jimmy (Butler) guaranteed a dub, so I was really focused on making sure that didn’t happen.” pic.twitter.com/UmbRJtnCj4 – 12:59 AM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
WHAT’S NEXT?!? 😏🥶❄️
PLAYOFFS.
WeMove! pic.twitter.com/Th7qhJYND0 – 11:42 PM
WHAT’S NEXT?!? 😏🥶❄️
PLAYOFFS.
WeMove! pic.twitter.com/Th7qhJYND0 – 11:42 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Trae Young, Hawks bench outwork Heat and earn No. 7 seed with 116-105 win nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/11/tra… – 11:30 PM
Trae Young, Hawks bench outwork Heat and earn No. 7 seed with 116-105 win nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/11/tra… – 11:30 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Jimmy Butler, on Trae Young:
“I don’t think we were as physical as we were supposed to be in making his decisions very hard. He’s a hell of a player. He makes all the right reads. Obviously, he’s a big-time shotmaker – and he even got 8 rebounds.” – 10:57 PM
Jimmy Butler, on Trae Young:
“I don’t think we were as physical as we were supposed to be in making his decisions very hard. He’s a hell of a player. He makes all the right reads. Obviously, he’s a big-time shotmaker – and he even got 8 rebounds.” – 10:57 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Trae Young, Clint Capela lead Hawks to No. 7 seed, first-round date with Celtics
cbssports.com/nba/news/trae-… – 10:56 PM
Trae Young, Clint Capela lead Hawks to No. 7 seed, first-round date with Celtics
cbssports.com/nba/news/trae-… – 10:56 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young said that he was excited for guys like Saddiq Bey, Vit Krejci, and AJ Griffin to get to experience their first postseason. – 10:49 PM
Trae Young said that he was excited for guys like Saddiq Bey, Vit Krejci, and AJ Griffin to get to experience their first postseason. – 10:49 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Trae Young professionalism was tested tonight and he passed with flying colors with a solid performance in a must win situation!!! He handle himself like a straight G. Btw the Hawks front office is straight outta line how they been handling Trae! Carry the hell on… – 10:49 PM
Trae Young professionalism was tested tonight and he passed with flying colors with a solid performance in a must win situation!!! He handle himself like a straight G. Btw the Hawks front office is straight outta line how they been handling Trae! Carry the hell on… – 10:49 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young:
“We were just the more physical team tonight. That was a big emphasis tonight, just being more physical. That’s the main thing.” – 10:45 PM
Trae Young:
“We were just the more physical team tonight. That was a big emphasis tonight, just being more physical. That’s the main thing.” – 10:45 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler on the difference in dealing with Trae Young tonight:
“I don’t think we were as physical as we were supposed to be.” – 10:33 PM
Jimmy Butler on the difference in dealing with Trae Young tonight:
“I don’t think we were as physical as we were supposed to be.” – 10:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum led the league in points this season.
Trae Young led the league in assists this season.
First round playoff matchup. pic.twitter.com/vcWQGcv1Dr – 10:09 PM
Jayson Tatum led the league in points this season.
Trae Young led the league in assists this season.
First round playoff matchup. pic.twitter.com/vcWQGcv1Dr – 10:09 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The Atlanta Hawks secure the 7-seed in the East with a HUGE win over the Heat 😤
🏀 Trae Young: 25 points, 7 assists
🏀 Clint Capela: 21 rebounds, 2 blocks pic.twitter.com/xMcVtZhYKk – 10:03 PM
The Atlanta Hawks secure the 7-seed in the East with a HUGE win over the Heat 😤
🏀 Trae Young: 25 points, 7 assists
🏀 Clint Capela: 21 rebounds, 2 blocks pic.twitter.com/xMcVtZhYKk – 10:03 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Heat vs. Hawks score: Trae Young leads Atlanta to No. 7 seed in East with 116-105 win over Miami
cbssports.com/nba/news/heat-… – 9:56 PM
Heat vs. Hawks score: Trae Young leads Atlanta to No. 7 seed in East with 116-105 win over Miami
cbssports.com/nba/news/heat-… – 9:56 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Tonight’s Hawks win was a big personal win for Trae Young. In a high-demanding game on the road he proved how good leader on the floor he is. 25 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists. Ice Trae is different at the pivotal time. He deserves his flowers tonight. #TrueToAtlanta #NBAPlayoffs – 9:56 PM
Tonight’s Hawks win was a big personal win for Trae Young. In a high-demanding game on the road he proved how good leader on the floor he is. 25 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists. Ice Trae is different at the pivotal time. He deserves his flowers tonight. #TrueToAtlanta #NBAPlayoffs – 9:56 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Out of the timeout, the Hawks roll with Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Saddiq Bey, John Collins and Clint Capela. – 9:49 PM
Out of the timeout, the Hawks roll with Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Saddiq Bey, John Collins and Clint Capela. – 9:49 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Hawks scoring without Trae Young and all #Heat has is Lowry down the stretch. ATL 110, MIA 99 with 3:27 left. – 9:46 PM
#Hawks scoring without Trae Young and all #Heat has is Lowry down the stretch. ATL 110, MIA 99 with 3:27 left. – 9:46 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
That’s 5 on Hunter… Hawks will send in Saddiq Bey for him.
Trae Young also returns. – 9:41 PM
That’s 5 on Hunter… Hawks will send in Saddiq Bey for him.
Trae Young also returns. – 9:41 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Hawks respond with a 5-0 run with Trae on the bench. #Heat just don’t have enough consistent offense. ATL 102, MIA 91 with 6:08 left.
#Hawks are punishing #Heat on the boards. BOS will have to emphasize rebounds if teams meet. – 9:37 PM
#Hawks respond with a 5-0 run with Trae on the bench. #Heat just don’t have enough consistent offense. ATL 102, MIA 91 with 6:08 left.
#Hawks are punishing #Heat on the boards. BOS will have to emphasize rebounds if teams meet. – 9:37 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Trae Young’s trade speculation was different level of distraction… #NBAPlayoffs – 9:30 PM
Trae Young’s trade speculation was different level of distraction… #NBAPlayoffs – 9:30 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
That might’ve been the Heat’s last best shot in this one. Cut the deficit to five before the Hawks pushed it back to 13. Herro with 11 points, Butler with 10 points and six assists in the third quarter, but Trae Young had eight points in the period. – 9:23 PM
That might’ve been the Heat’s last best shot in this one. Cut the deficit to five before the Hawks pushed it back to 13. Herro with 11 points, Butler with 10 points and six assists in the third quarter, but Trae Young had eight points in the period. – 9:23 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Jalen Johnson and Saddiq Bey return. Onyeka Okongwu is in as well. Trae Young got a little bit of rhythm with 5-straight but Murray will run the second unit now. – 9:13 PM
Jalen Johnson and Saddiq Bey return. Onyeka Okongwu is in as well. Trae Young got a little bit of rhythm with 5-straight but Murray will run the second unit now. – 9:13 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae is guarding Vincent out of the timeout. Dejounte on Herro. – 9:06 PM
Trae is guarding Vincent out of the timeout. Dejounte on Herro. – 9:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
That’s a disgusting shot by Jimmy Butler
But notice no more Trae Young on Herro
They adjusted already – 9:06 PM
That’s a disgusting shot by Jimmy Butler
But notice no more Trae Young on Herro
They adjusted already – 9:06 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Trae’s defense let the Heat back into the game. Bad shot contests. Completely giving up on trying to get through a screen. Not sinking down to guard against a cut. – 9:05 PM
Trae’s defense let the Heat back into the game. Bad shot contests. Completely giving up on trying to get through a screen. Not sinking down to guard against a cut. – 9:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well that’s a run right there by the Heat
Great counter punch
Tyler Herro sparked this fully with the way he went at Trae – 9:02 PM
Well that’s a run right there by the Heat
Great counter punch
Tyler Herro sparked this fully with the way he went at Trae – 9:02 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Now that Trae is on Vincent, they set a backscreen with Vincent to get Butler an easy bucket. – 9:00 PM
Now that Trae is on Vincent, they set a backscreen with Vincent to get Butler an easy bucket. – 9:00 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Heat go at Trae three straight times to open up the 2H, Herro scores three times in a row. pic.twitter.com/xVi9OZVWxv – 8:59 PM
Heat go at Trae three straight times to open up the 2H, Herro scores three times in a row. pic.twitter.com/xVi9OZVWxv – 8:59 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Quin unexpectedly started with Trae on Herro. Miami didn’t take advantage early, but have come out pounding that matchup for 3 straight buckets. – 8:56 PM
Quin unexpectedly started with Trae on Herro. Miami didn’t take advantage early, but have come out pounding that matchup for 3 straight buckets. – 8:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat come out of halftime trying to take advantage of Tyler Herro’s matchup vs. Trae Young. Herro with three straight buckets.
Hawks lead down to 11. – 8:55 PM
Heat come out of halftime trying to take advantage of Tyler Herro’s matchup vs. Trae Young. Herro with three straight buckets.
Hawks lead down to 11. – 8:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
What’s wild is… the Hawks still can play better. Trae Young missed all 4 3s and had 4 turnovers in that first half.
Non-Trae starters had only 17 points on 5/18 FGs
Miami getting smacked under those circumstances is a bad sign – 8:47 PM
What’s wild is… the Hawks still can play better. Trae Young missed all 4 3s and had 4 turnovers in that first half.
Non-Trae starters had only 17 points on 5/18 FGs
Miami getting smacked under those circumstances is a bad sign – 8:47 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Pat Riley flooded the zone with anti-Trae propaganda and Trae said pic.twitter.com/yVrgPUp5La – 8:34 PM
Pat Riley flooded the zone with anti-Trae propaganda and Trae said pic.twitter.com/yVrgPUp5La – 8:34 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Possible best-case for Hawks: Win this game behind Trae’s big night, Trae has huge series against Celtics and pushes it to 5 or 6, sell high – 8:26 PM
Possible best-case for Hawks: Win this game behind Trae’s big night, Trae has huge series against Celtics and pushes it to 5 or 6, sell high – 8:26 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Contrast with last year palpable on these last 2 Trae isos. Taking his guy 1 on 1, going right. Nobody else in his vision. – 8:24 PM
Contrast with last year palpable on these last 2 Trae isos. Taking his guy 1 on 1, going right. Nobody else in his vision. – 8:24 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
After that chase down block from Adebayo, Kaseya Center started rocking. But it’s quieted after Trae Young takes it to cup to the Hawks up 59-39 with 3:30 left in 2Q. – 8:24 PM
After that chase down block from Adebayo, Kaseya Center started rocking. But it’s quieted after Trae Young takes it to cup to the Hawks up 59-39 with 3:30 left in 2Q. – 8:24 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Trae Young is just stacking up assists in the 1st half vs. Miami 😎
pic.twitter.com/gjQWLQEPw5 – 8:16 PM
Trae Young is just stacking up assists in the 1st half vs. Miami 😎
pic.twitter.com/gjQWLQEPw5 – 8:16 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Hawks shredding #Heat defense with ball movement. They have 53 points with 6:49 left in 2Q and Trae Young has just 7. MIA looks uninterested and old right now.
ATL 53, MIA 36. – 8:15 PM
#Hawks shredding #Heat defense with ball movement. They have 53 points with 6:49 left in 2Q and Trae Young has just 7. MIA looks uninterested and old right now.
ATL 53, MIA 36. – 8:15 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Trae Young doesn’t look uncomfortable at all. Young even dealing behind-the-back passes to the corner. – 8:11 PM
Trae Young doesn’t look uncomfortable at all. Young even dealing behind-the-back passes to the corner. – 8:11 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
It looked like Trae and Jamelle McMillan had some strong opinions about whatever went down at the end of the quarter. – 8:06 PM
It looked like Trae and Jamelle McMillan had some strong opinions about whatever went down at the end of the quarter. – 8:06 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Trae Young getting into it with his assistant coach at this stage of things is very, very Trae Young – 8:06 PM
Trae Young getting into it with his assistant coach at this stage of things is very, very Trae Young – 8:06 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Hawks playing with no fear in opening Q. Lead #Heat 36-27. MIA depending a lot on Butler and Lowry. Trae Young has been more of a distributor. – 8:04 PM
#Hawks playing with no fear in opening Q. Lead #Heat 36-27. MIA depending a lot on Butler and Lowry. Trae Young has been more of a distributor. – 8:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Hawks 36, Heat 27. Trae Young already with 5 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists. Heat shooting just 9 of 24 (37.5 percent) from the field and 2 of 9 (22.2 percent) on threes. – 8:03 PM
End of first quarter: Hawks 36, Heat 27. Trae Young already with 5 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists. Heat shooting just 9 of 24 (37.5 percent) from the field and 2 of 9 (22.2 percent) on threes. – 8:03 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks take advantage of the Heat not getting back and Trae Young uses a a 5-on-4 situation to draw an and-1 off Max Strus. That will Strus’ 2nd foul with 6:51 in 1Q.
Heat take timeout. Hawks are up 15-9. – 7:42 PM
Hawks take advantage of the Heat not getting back and Trae Young uses a a 5-on-4 situation to draw an and-1 off Max Strus. That will Strus’ 2nd foul with 6:51 in 1Q.
Heat take timeout. Hawks are up 15-9. – 7:42 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
This is a much different Heat defense than Trae faced last year. Basically swap out PJ Tucker for Tyler Herro. – 7:39 PM
This is a much different Heat defense than Trae faced last year. Basically swap out PJ Tucker for Tyler Herro. – 7:39 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
You could see Strus really sagging in get in Trae’s driving lane on the Collins 3. – 7:37 PM
You could see Strus really sagging in get in Trae’s driving lane on the Collins 3. – 7:37 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Gabe Vincent is on Trae Young and Jimmy Butler is on Dejounte Murray to start the game.
Butler gets on the board first with a quick take to the basket. – 7:33 PM
Gabe Vincent is on Trae Young and Jimmy Butler is on Dejounte Murray to start the game.
Butler gets on the board first with a quick take to the basket. – 7:33 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Acompáñame en una nueva emisión del #MediotiempoConÁlvaro por la cuenta de @ritmonba en IG. Trae tus preguntas y observaciones entre mitades del choque entre #Timberwolves y #Lakers. ¡Te espero!
#MediotiempoConÁlvaro
#EstamosEnRitmo pic.twitter.com/ZwaYt8MLkB – 6:22 PM
Acompáñame en una nueva emisión del #MediotiempoConÁlvaro por la cuenta de @ritmonba en IG. Trae tus preguntas y observaciones entre mitades del choque entre #Timberwolves y #Lakers. ¡Te espero!
#MediotiempoConÁlvaro
#EstamosEnRitmo pic.twitter.com/ZwaYt8MLkB – 6:22 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Trae Young reacts to trade rumors with Hawks set for pivotal postseason: ‘Could be false, could be true’
cbssports.com/nba/news/trae-… – 5:30 PM
Trae Young reacts to trade rumors with Hawks set for pivotal postseason: ‘Could be false, could be true’
cbssports.com/nba/news/trae-… – 5:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat content leading into tonight’s play-in game vs. Hawks:
How play-in works miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Heat confident entering postseason miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Exploring the Trae Young matchup miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…
Kyle Lowry ready for more minutes miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:12 PM
Heat content leading into tonight’s play-in game vs. Hawks:
How play-in works miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Heat confident entering postseason miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Exploring the Trae Young matchup miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…
Kyle Lowry ready for more minutes miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:12 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Trae Young has been COLD against the Heat 🥶
2022 Playoffs: 1-4 record
▪️ 32% FG / 18% 3FG / 6.2 turnovers p/g
2023 Regular Season: 1-3
▪️ 36% FG / 21% 3FG / 5.3 TO p/g pic.twitter.com/EGMsJMAgzW – 4:54 PM
Trae Young has been COLD against the Heat 🥶
2022 Playoffs: 1-4 record
▪️ 32% FG / 18% 3FG / 6.2 turnovers p/g
2023 Regular Season: 1-3
▪️ 36% FG / 21% 3FG / 5.3 TO p/g pic.twitter.com/EGMsJMAgzW – 4:54 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Hawks’ Trae Young says he’s focused on Play-In Tournament, even if it’s outcome impacts his future in Atlanta. @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4401800/2023/0… – 4:35 PM
Hawks’ Trae Young says he’s focused on Play-In Tournament, even if it’s outcome impacts his future in Atlanta. @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4401800/2023/0… – 4:35 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I don’t know what type of offers you’re going to get in return for Trae Young”.
@TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 on reports that Hawks could trade Young this offseason.
Watch Justin & Eddie live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App 👉📷 app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/FwL2BI5tW8 – 4:30 PM
“I don’t know what type of offers you’re going to get in return for Trae Young”.
@TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 on reports that Hawks could trade Young this offseason.
Watch Justin & Eddie live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App 👉📷 app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/FwL2BI5tW8 – 4:30 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Will the Hawks keep Trae Young after this season?
📼: youtu.be/diz8DBwxZ04 pic.twitter.com/FuxJFeC6Bq – 4:01 PM
Will the Hawks keep Trae Young after this season?
📼: youtu.be/diz8DBwxZ04 pic.twitter.com/FuxJFeC6Bq – 4:01 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Not at all surprised Trae Young’s name is coming up. Don’t think Quin Snyder would have taken that job if they hadn’t given him assurances on it. – 3:28 PM
Not at all surprised Trae Young’s name is coming up. Don’t think Quin Snyder would have taken that job if they hadn’t given him assurances on it. – 3:28 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Trae vs Jimmy head-to-head (including playoffs):
Trae — Jimmy —
23.1 PPG 23.9 PPG
3.6 RPG 7.3 RPG
7.5 APG 5.7 APG
44/32/87% 50/38/81%
Butler is 9-7 against Trae. pic.twitter.com/CHCsrkm51M – 3:24 PM
Trae vs Jimmy head-to-head (including playoffs):
Trae — Jimmy —
23.1 PPG 23.9 PPG
3.6 RPG 7.3 RPG
7.5 APG 5.7 APG
44/32/87% 50/38/81%
Butler is 9-7 against Trae. pic.twitter.com/CHCsrkm51M – 3:24 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Trae Young and the Hawks have a lot at stake this week in the play-in tournament.
I discussed Quin Snyder’s power in the front office and Young’s future with Wosny Lambre on today’s episode of Beyond The Arc on @FanDuelTV. pic.twitter.com/mGEVhcqigt – 3:13 PM
Trae Young and the Hawks have a lot at stake this week in the play-in tournament.
I discussed Quin Snyder’s power in the front office and Young’s future with Wosny Lambre on today’s episode of Beyond The Arc on @FanDuelTV. pic.twitter.com/mGEVhcqigt – 3:13 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Reporting on Trae Young’s future in Atlanta and conversations that could take place in offseason: pic.twitter.com/m91nXA3vPD – 2:50 PM
Reporting on Trae Young’s future in Atlanta and conversations that could take place in offseason: pic.twitter.com/m91nXA3vPD – 2:50 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Trae Young responded to the rumors that the Hawks’ front office has the green light to consider trading him. pic.twitter.com/QMXVDGxvzA – 2:31 PM
Trae Young responded to the rumors that the Hawks’ front office has the green light to consider trading him. pic.twitter.com/QMXVDGxvzA – 2:31 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Tune into the NBA Playoff Preview Show on @Stadium at 2 p.m. ET with 10-year veteran and Cavaliers champion Iman Shumpert, ex-Pistons assistant GM Pat Garrity and host Cam Smith – postseason matchups, latest on Rockets, Trae Young-Hawks, and more: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:48 PM
Tune into the NBA Playoff Preview Show on @Stadium at 2 p.m. ET with 10-year veteran and Cavaliers champion Iman Shumpert, ex-Pistons assistant GM Pat Garrity and host Cam Smith – postseason matchups, latest on Rockets, Trae Young-Hawks, and more: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:48 PM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: “I know Jimmy [Butler] guaranteed a dub, so I was really focused on making sure that didn’t happen.” – Trae Young ?? pic.twitter.com/v5R7jKNnUs -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 12, 2023
Kevin Chouinard: Trae Young, to TNT: “Playing faster is a big thing for Coach Q, and wanting to get more threes up and wanting to play more in transition is his focus. ” “We’re still learning that, and we’re still gonna keep getting better at it, but I think we did a good job today.” -via Twitter @KLChouinard / April 12, 2023
. @JaredSGreenberg reports Hawks’ front office called Trae Young and told him directly: “There is absolutely no merit to any sort of trade rumors right now.” -via Twitter / April 12, 2023