Ice Cube wants DeMarcus Cousins to join the Big3 league

Ice Cube: “My man Boogie going overseas. Boogie, come play in the Big3 on CBS, man! Sometimes I feel a little conflicted about asking guys to come to the league when I know they still deserve to be in the NBA. And he’s a guy that deserves to be in the NBA, Isaiah Thomas is a guy that deserves to be in the NBA right, Lou Williams deserves to be in the NBA. So I’ll be a little conflicted about asking them, but if they don’t want you, we do got you! You know, get down for the fans in the league where you can shine and be treated like the superstar that you are.” – Ice Cube
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
DeMarcus Cousins reportedly signs in Puerto Rico as path back to NBA nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/11/dem… – 1:33 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
DeMarcus Cousins signs with Puerto Rican team as former All-Star continues NBA comeback attempt
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on four-time All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins signing with the Guaynabo Mets in the Puerto Rico pro league: es.pn/3o4GK9p – 11:04 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Guaynabo Mets to add DeMarcus Cousins sportando.basketball/en/demarcus-co… – 10:13 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
DeMarcus Cousins is signing with the Guaynabo Mets of the Puerto Rican Professional Basketball League, per @wojespn.
DeMarcus Cousins is signing with the Guaynabo Mets of the Puerto Rican Professional Basketball League, per @wojespn.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
DeMarcus Cousins on Nikola Jokic’s MVP case: Are we putting him over Shaquille O’Neal? eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:44 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is signing with the Guaynabo Mets of the Puerto Rican Professional Basketball League, sources tell ESPN. Cousins, 32, will play this spring there to continue to try and find a pathway back to the NBA. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 11, 2023
NBA Central: Demarcus Cousins says he’s not comfortable with Nikola Jokic winning three MVPs in a row because that would put him in the G.O.A.T conversation “He hasn’t won anything.” (Via @shobasketball ) pic.twitter.com/KzE5WMPBKW -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / April 10, 2023
Clutch Points: “I want you go back and find your roots. Go back and find why you love playing the game… There’s Melo, Cousins at home, Dwight. There’s n— at home that could be in the league. If your heart ain’t in it, it is what it is.” Kevin Garnett on Ben Simmons 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/wxsVoRdsHn -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 2, 2023