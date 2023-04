Jazz anticipate picking up Kelly Olynyk's team option and having him back next season

The Jazz’s last-gasp hope of qualifying for the Play-In Tournament ended with their 114-96 loss to OKC. The tank is official. And the team’s run of six straight seasons qualifying for the playoffs came to an end. “I mean, obviously it’s a [expletive] feeling,” Kelly Olynyk said afterward, not at all sugarcoating his disappointment. “You’re a competitive person, you want to win every game, you want to play in the playoffs — especially [after] 10 years in this league, playing in the playoffs, in the Finals. That’s what it’s about.” -via Salt Lake Tribune / April 7, 2023