Jazz anticipate picking up Kelly Olynyk's team option and having him back next season

Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Justin Zanik says he anticipates the Jazz would be picking up Kelly Olynyk’s team option – 12:22 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Justin Zanik says he anticipates the Jazz picking up Kelly Olynyk’s team option and having him back on the roster next year – 12:20 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Justin Zanik said he anticipates having Kelly Olynyk back next season. – 12:20 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
FINAL: Lakers 128, Jazz 117. Team 49 finishes the season 37-45.
Kris Dunn 26p/10r/8a. Olynyk 23p/5r/4a. Fontechhio 20p/9r. – 5:44 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 3Q: Lakers 99, Jazz 95. Olynyk 14p/4r/3a. Dunn in triple-double territory again with 17/7/7. Fontecchio 18p/7r. Dok 12p/4r. Agbaji 8a.
Twelve minutes left in the season. Nobody punch any teammates of walls, please. – 5:16 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Lakers 65, Jazz 56. LA closes on a 16-6 run to re-take the lead at the break. LeBron has 17p for the Lakers, Olynyk 12p for the Jazz. – 4:35 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Halftime in Los Angeles. The Jazz trail the Lakers 65-56…..17 for Lebron. 12 for Olynyk. 10 for Fontecchio – 4:32 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Lakers 31, Jazz 25. Utah’s not been terribly accurate shooting thus far (40.7% FGs, 3-12 from 3), but they’re hanging in there against another regular rotation. LeBron 9p for LA, Olynyk 8p for the Jazz. – 4:06 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After a slow start, the Jazz get back to their schtick of being the team you can’t kill. Deficit is now just 22-18, 2:44 left 1Q. Olynyk with 8p on 3-4 shooting. – 3:57 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Kelly Olynyk opens the proceedings with a 3, then immediately points at the Jazz bench, who were going nuts – 3:41 PM
The Jazz’s last-gasp hope of qualifying for the Play-In Tournament ended with their 114-96 loss to OKC. The tank is official. And the team’s run of six straight seasons qualifying for the playoffs came to an end. “I mean, obviously it’s a [expletive] feeling,” Kelly Olynyk said afterward, not at all sugarcoating his disappointment. “You’re a competitive person, you want to win every game, you want to play in the playoffs — especially [after] 10 years in this league, playing in the playoffs, in the Finals. That’s what it’s about.” -via Salt Lake Tribune / April 7, 2023
Sarah Todd: Kelly Olynyk will be available to play tonight vs Boston -via Twitter @NBASarah / March 31, 2023
Tony Jones: Kelly Olynyk is now out tonight with a non covid illness for the Utah Jazz -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / March 29, 2023