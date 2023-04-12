Joel Embiid: If people tell you that they don't care about the MVP race, they're lying

Joel Embiid On 2023 MVP race… “One thing I’ll say is that if people tell you that they don’t care about it, they’re lying. That’s the best award you can get as a basketball player, it means a lot. If I were to win it, it would validate all the work that I put in. That’s why I cared about it, because you put in so much work and if you get that recognition, it just validates that you didn’t waste your time. But like I said, if someone tells you that they don’t care, that’s bullshit.”
Source: YouTube
Source: YouTube
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA’s jersey sales top 15:
1. LeBron James
2. Steph Curry
3. Jayson Tatum
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo
5. Luka Doncic
6. Kevin Durant
7. Devin Booker
8. Ja Morant
9. Dame Lillard
10. Kyrie Irving
11. LaMelo Ball
12. Nikola Jokic
13. Joel Embiid
14. Jaylen Brown
15. Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/jhMVmMqcMk – 1:19 PM
NBA’s jersey sales top 15:
1. LeBron James
2. Steph Curry
3. Jayson Tatum
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo
5. Luka Doncic
6. Kevin Durant
7. Devin Booker
8. Ja Morant
9. Dame Lillard
10. Kyrie Irving
11. LaMelo Ball
12. Nikola Jokic
13. Joel Embiid
14. Jaylen Brown
15. Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/jhMVmMqcMk – 1:19 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
In last week’s win over Boston, James Harden suggested putting P.J. Tucker in the strong-side corner instead of the dunker spot.
That choice led to Tucker 3s, and it’s baed in the Sixers’ spacing strategy around Embiid/Harden isos: the three-and-one theathletic.com/4385779/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/KtmNpXwEu3 – 12:30 PM
In last week’s win over Boston, James Harden suggested putting P.J. Tucker in the strong-side corner instead of the dunker spot.
That choice led to Tucker 3s, and it’s baed in the Sixers’ spacing strategy around Embiid/Harden isos: the three-and-one theathletic.com/4385779/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/KtmNpXwEu3 – 12:30 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets’ game-planning against the 76ers will revolve around slowing down MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid.
Mikal Bridges and Jacque Vaughn opened up on the daunting challenge ahead of Game 1 Saturday. Story: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-mika… – 12:17 PM
The Nets’ game-planning against the 76ers will revolve around slowing down MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid.
Mikal Bridges and Jacque Vaughn opened up on the daunting challenge ahead of Game 1 Saturday. Story: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-mika… – 12:17 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid: “It’s funny, we don’t communicate when it comes to that… We just look at each other and I can be like, ‘OK, he really wants this.’”
The Sixers are an elite iso team. They do it with two players and one spacing alignment: the “three-and-one” https://t.co/HxP6IkyRjP pic.twitter.com/AeuVQGB6Pz – 11:12 AM
Joel Embiid: “It’s funny, we don’t communicate when it comes to that… We just look at each other and I can be like, ‘OK, he really wants this.’”
The Sixers are an elite iso team. They do it with two players and one spacing alignment: the “three-and-one” https://t.co/HxP6IkyRjP pic.twitter.com/AeuVQGB6Pz – 11:12 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid is a physical specimen with an unbelievable skill set. But “The Process” also knows how to mentally process, fueling another MVP-caliber season.
inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… – 11:04 AM
Joel Embiid is a physical specimen with an unbelievable skill set. But “The Process” also knows how to mentally process, fueling another MVP-caliber season.
inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… – 11:04 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid named Eastern Conference player of the month to cap 2022-23 season inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 6:35 AM
Joel Embiid named Eastern Conference player of the month to cap 2022-23 season inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 6:35 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Who has the edge in Sixers-Nets? Philly has Joel Embiid, but Brooklyn has the element of surprise. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:06 AM
Who has the edge in Sixers-Nets? Philly has Joel Embiid, but Brooklyn has the element of surprise. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:06 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
This Sixers playoff run has a different feel — and that starts with Joel Embiid inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:05 AM
This Sixers playoff run has a different feel — and that starts with Joel Embiid inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:05 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Who has the edge in #Sixers–#Nets? Philly has Joel Embiid, but Brooklyn has the element of surprise. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:09 AM
Who has the edge in #Sixers–#Nets? Philly has Joel Embiid, but Brooklyn has the element of surprise. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:09 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets know it will take team effort to ‘make it tough’ for #76ers‘ Joel Embiid. #NBA nypost.com/2023/04/11/net… via @nypostsports – 8:29 PM
#Nets know it will take team effort to ‘make it tough’ for #76ers‘ Joel Embiid. #NBA nypost.com/2023/04/11/net… via @nypostsports – 8:29 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid named Eastern Conference player of the month to cap 2022-23 season inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer #NBA #NBAPlayoffs – 8:05 PM
Joel Embiid named Eastern Conference player of the month to cap 2022-23 season inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer #NBA #NBAPlayoffs – 8:05 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
This Sixers playoff run has a different feel — and that starts with Joel Embiid inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBAPlayoffs #NBA – 8:03 PM
This Sixers playoff run has a different feel — and that starts with Joel Embiid inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBAPlayoffs #NBA – 8:03 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: Giannis vs Embiid for MVP, plus the rest of the awards ballot sports.yahoo.com/nba-end-of-the… – 7:18 PM
New for @YahooSports: Giannis vs Embiid for MVP, plus the rest of the awards ballot sports.yahoo.com/nba-end-of-the… – 7:18 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
My final (fake) MVP ballot
1. Embiid
2. Jokic
3. Giannis
4. Tatum
5. Sabonis
Hardest thing was deciding what order to put Jokic and Giannis from 2-3. – 6:44 PM
My final (fake) MVP ballot
1. Embiid
2. Jokic
3. Giannis
4. Tatum
5. Sabonis
Hardest thing was deciding what order to put Jokic and Giannis from 2-3. – 6:44 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
This is the kind of defense I can see Brooklyn playing on Embiid. Bridges has such a high IQ as a doubler. Perfect timing on this one with the rotation behind it.
One of the Nets’ main advantages in this series is their speed. They should lean into that defensively. pic.twitter.com/zwHrMnPDhQ – 5:15 PM
This is the kind of defense I can see Brooklyn playing on Embiid. Bridges has such a high IQ as a doubler. Perfect timing on this one with the rotation behind it.
One of the Nets’ main advantages in this series is their speed. They should lean into that defensively. pic.twitter.com/zwHrMnPDhQ – 5:15 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
This is the kind of defense I can see Brooklyn playing on Embiid. Bridges’ has such a high IQ as a doubler. Perfect timing on this one with the rotation behind it.
One of the Nets’ main advantages in this series is their speed. They should lean into that defensively. pic.twitter.com/GtpOEftYgR – 5:10 PM
This is the kind of defense I can see Brooklyn playing on Embiid. Bridges’ has such a high IQ as a doubler. Perfect timing on this one with the rotation behind it.
One of the Nets’ main advantages in this series is their speed. They should lean into that defensively. pic.twitter.com/GtpOEftYgR – 5:10 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Even after a long slump after the All-Star break, Jayson Tatum earned a nomination for player of the month for March/April. Joel Embiid won it obviously – 4:05 PM
Even after a long slump after the All-Star break, Jayson Tatum earned a nomination for player of the month for March/April. Joel Embiid won it obviously – 4:05 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Third time this season for Embiid, who won Player of the Month in December and January this season – 4:02 PM
Third time this season for Embiid, who won Player of the Month in December and January this season – 4:02 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid has been named @NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month (again).
👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/daNeKRxdJp – 4:01 PM
Joel Embiid has been named @NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month (again).
👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/daNeKRxdJp – 4:01 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is the Eastern Conference Player of the Month after averaging 33 points, nine rebounds, and four assists per game, the NBA announced #Sixers – 4:00 PM
Joel Embiid is the Eastern Conference Player of the Month after averaging 33 points, nine rebounds, and four assists per game, the NBA announced #Sixers – 4:00 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Los Angeles Lakers forward-center Anthony Davis and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in March and April. – 4:00 PM
Los Angeles Lakers forward-center Anthony Davis and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in March and April. – 4:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PTS + REB + AST + STL + BLK this season:
3,359 — Luka Doncic
3,345 — Jayson Tatum
3,319 — Nikola Jokic
3,305 — Joel Embiid
3,163 — Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/eR78vB6K23 – 2:29 PM
Most PTS + REB + AST + STL + BLK this season:
3,359 — Luka Doncic
3,345 — Jayson Tatum
3,319 — Nikola Jokic
3,305 — Joel Embiid
3,163 — Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/eR78vB6K23 – 2:29 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
This Sixers playoff run has a different feel — and that starts with Joel Embiid inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBAPlayoffs – 2:03 PM
This Sixers playoff run has a different feel — and that starts with Joel Embiid inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBAPlayoffs – 2:03 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Troy Weaver said he sees Cade Cunningham like Joel Embiid, Blake Griffin, as guys who had early injury setbacks but rebounded to be their full selves. Called Cunningham a “mental giant” – 1:46 PM
Troy Weaver said he sees Cade Cunningham like Joel Embiid, Blake Griffin, as guys who had early injury setbacks but rebounded to be their full selves. Called Cunningham a “mental giant” – 1:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on whether the rotation will be 8-deep or more in the playoffs:
“It’s going to be interesting. This is a team where Embiid proposes such a challenge for us. Nic will have his hands full to start the game, obviously it won’t just be Nic trying to take that… – 1:28 PM
Jacque Vaughn on whether the rotation will be 8-deep or more in the playoffs:
“It’s going to be interesting. This is a team where Embiid proposes such a challenge for us. Nic will have his hands full to start the game, obviously it won’t just be Nic trying to take that… – 1:28 PM
More on this storyline
Joel Embiid on hardships throughout his life and career… “A lot of that’s happened to the point where I wanted to give up, especially really from the start of my career. Losing my brother such a young age, and I didn’t want to come back here. I just wanted to give up. It was tough. And dealing with a bunch of injuries and people always talking, saying bad stuff about you. It was hard. But I always had one goal in my mind, and I’m just glad I’m here.” -via YouTube / April 12, 2023
Joel Embiid on his trolling social media style… “I think from the beginning since I started that doing it, I felt like I was always right at the limit. There were times where I could have crossed it, but in my mind, I felt like I was always right down the limit. I know people in the Sixers organization, they were not happy sometimes – I know a lot of guys, a lot of people were not happy.” -via YouTube / April 12, 2023