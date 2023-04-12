Kyle Kuzma goes off on Spencer Dinwiddie: You've been bounced around like a basketball, my boy

Kyle Kuzma: Ok so since I’m so “famous” @FanDuelTV & @Spencer Dinwiddie let me give you all some clout. I’m usually unbothered but things on the internet but I will not allow this delusional guy to continue to talk about my teammates and I. Here’s a thread: 😭😭😭 1.) insecurity is loud? The wizards & I have so much real estate on Dinshittie island. This guy got signed by a team 60ms and was traded before the following season was over. (😳) 2.) what in the world have you won in this league? Lol you’ve been bounced around like a basketball my boy.😭😭😭 3.) You can thank KD & Kyrie and the for spearheading 34 wins before the all star break (11-13 after the break) for your playoffs. 🤣🤣🤣
Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
I just don’t like false narratives w me! People use the way I dress or my celebrity against me. Don’t let my confidence offend your insecurities. I’m a very driven person & strive to get better like I have been my entire career! if you knew my story you’d rock with me more!❤️🎤 – 2:31 PM
Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
3.) You can thank KD & Kyrie and the for spearheading 34 wins before the all star break (11-13 after the break) for your playoffs. 🤣🤣🤣 – 2:09 PM
Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
Ok so since I’m so “famous” @FanDuelTV & @SDinwiddie_25 let me give you all some clout. I’m usually unbothered but things on the internet but I will not allow this delusional guy to continue to talk about my teammates and I.
Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
1.) insecurity is loud?
Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
2.) what in the world have you won in this league? Lol you’ve been bounced around like a basketball my boy.😭😭😭 – 2:09 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New offseason preview on @hoopshype: Washington Wizards
I take a look at their recent history to contextualize where they are now, and identify their top priorities: nailing their draft pick, and re-signing Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma.
hoopshype.com/lists/wizards-… – 12:48 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Meanwhile….
Kenny Atkinson is still out here interviewing for head coaching jobs
D’Lo is back with the Lakers
Spencer Dinwiddie & Joe Harris remain
Fro & Caris look to get Cleveland its first playoff W in 5 years
Jared Dudley and DeMarre Carroll are assistant coaches – 2:24 PM
Kyle Kuzma: 4.) 2nd option??? More like 2nd point guard Lol my man I watched you for two months at the end of your Wizards tenure (being the second option) average 8-4-4. Sounds good but glad you’re hooping now! and yup! I got a bag coming 🙏🏽 stop hating lol. And last but not least! 6.) The only way you’ll ever be worth your contract is if the NBA finally gives you your wish of getting paid in crypto *check the markets* 📉 Enjoy the clicks! Go @sixers !!! -via Twitter @kylekuzma / April 12, 2023
FanDuel TV: Spencer Dinwiddie speaks on the Twitter beef with Kyle Kuzma 🗣️ “What’s that thing Draymond Green just said… Insecurity is loud?” 🍿 #RunItBack -via Twitter / April 12, 2023
Complex Sports: “You’re probably not even a third star really on a good team, because if you were the Lakers probably would have kept you.” Spencer Dinwiddie didn’t hold back on Kyle Kuzma 😳 -via Twitter / April 12, 2023
