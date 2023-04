Kyle Kuzma goes off on Spencer Dinwiddie: You've been bounced around like a basketball, my boy

Kyle Kuzma: Ok so since I’m so “famous” @FanDuelTV & @Spencer Dinwiddie let me give you all some clout. I’m usually unbothered but things on the internet but I will not allow this delusional guy to continue to talk about my teammates and I. Here’s a thread: 😭😭😭 1.) insecurity is loud? The wizards & I have so much real estate on Dinshittie island. This guy got signed by a team 60ms and was traded before the following season was over. (😳) 2.) what in the world have you won in this league? Lol you’ve been bounced around like a basketball my boy.😭😭😭 3.) You can thank KD & Kyrie and the for spearheading 34 wins before the all star break (11-13 after the break) for your playoffs. 🤣🤣🤣Source: Twitter @kylekuzma