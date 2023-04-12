Larry Nance Jr: We're with Zion Williamson every step of his rehab and we support his process

Larry Nance Jr: No one in our locker room is looking at Z any type of way. We’re with him every step of his rehab, and support his process, physically AND mentally! Don’t listen to people saying things just to get views
Source: Twitter @Larrydn22
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The talking heads have gotten their hands on the Zion storyline.
The circus has arrived. pic.twitter.com/ruNr9GbmoR – 1:01 PM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“When Zion Williamson was drafted, he was supposed to be a generational prospect … You’re talking about a guy who’s a 6’5″ center, who doesn’t really shoot, who’s, at best, a below-average defender. That’s not a guy that you can easily build a team around.”
—@TimBontemps pic.twitter.com/2bWIMWZKdQ – 9:39 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Zion Williamson: So now it’s just a matter of when I feel like Zion
sportando.basketball/en/zion-willia… – 5:01 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Larry Nance Jr is questionable tomorrow. Zion, Jose Alvarado, and EJ Liddle are OUT. – 9:34 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
New @FromTheWingPod
– Zion speaks
– List of major stories in last 4 years
– Pelicans-Thunder preview
– Predictions
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=vNjJlZ… pic.twitter.com/ZshtuFJ1c0 – 8:17 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Zion says he’ll return when he feels like himself again.
More: es.pn/43ozq8J pic.twitter.com/cOdnl0AQMP – 8:08 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson addresses frustration with extended injury absence: ‘Not being able to play sucks’
cbssports.com/nba/news/pelic… – 6:15 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Larry Nance Jr. listed as questionable tomorrow against OKC. Left ankle soreness. – 6:05 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson to return to action when he feels like ‘Zion’
thebirdwrites.com/zion-williamso… – 5:38 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Larry Nance Jr. (left ankle soreness) is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs OKC – 5:30 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans are listing Larry Nance Jr. as questionable for tomorrow’s play-in game against the Thunder with left ankle soreness. – 5:30 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion Williamson admits there are mental hurdles preventing his return to the court.
Said he’ll return when he feels like Zion again and doesn’t want to hesitate on the court and hurt the team in any way.
More on his comments today:
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:05 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson on potential playoff return: ‘If I feel like Zion, I’ll be out there’
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4402467/2023/0… – 5:01 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion has missed 45 consecutive games with a right hamstring injury. Zion said he is physically healed but does not feel ready from a mental standpoint to return to the floor. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 3:58 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion:
“When I re-aggravated it back in February, it was tough. When I go to make certain moves, there is that hesitation. … I understand the magnitude of these games coming up and I don’t want to be out there hesitating or doing something that may affect my team in a bad way.” – 3:24 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion:
“The shit sucks. I don’t know how else to say it. The shit sucks. I love this game. … For those people who think I just want to sit on the sideline just to sit over there, I don’t know why people think that. Nah, it sucks. I just want to be playing basketball.” – 3:11 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Asked Zion what he can do on the court. His full answer: pic.twitter.com/USSnssbkLA – 3:06 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
When asked if he’ll be ready to play in the first round, Williamson said:
“If I feel like Zion again” – 3:00 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion just spoke for the first time post injury. Said his return is more about him feeling like himself mentally rather than how he’s feeling physically. Will play again “when I feel like Zion.” – 3:00 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson says the main thing holding him back right now is getting over the mental hurdle of his injury. Says there are times when he still feels a hesitation when he makes certain moves.
He doesn’t wanna play until he “feels like Zion” – 2:58 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I understand the magnitude of these games and I don’t want to be out there hesitating or affecting the team in a bad way,” @Zionwilliamson said. – 2:57 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I can’t escape what the world thinks and what people’s opinions are,” @Zionwilliamson said. – 2:53 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion said he feels good physically. Said it’s more about “when I feel like Zion again.” – 2:52 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Two notes from practice:
– Willie Green said team is “monitoring” Larry Nance Jr.’s status for tomorrow.
– Green said that playing 8 guys in Minnesota was a feel thing. Not the plan going in. – 2:29 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Larry Nance did participate in practice today but team still monitoring how he feels heading into tomorrow’s game. – 2:25 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green said he went to Herb Jones at the 5 in the fourth quarter after Larry Nance was injured during the course of the game.
Larry was walking in the locker room with a noticeable limp. – 6:37 PM
Christian Clark: Larry Nance Jr. listed as questionable tomorrow against OKC. Left ankle soreness. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / April 11, 2023
Andrew Lopez: Pelicans are listing Larry Nance Jr. as questionable for tomorrow’s play-in game against the Thunder with left ankle soreness. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / April 11, 2023
Andrew Lopez: Willie Green says Larry Nance Jr. did participate in practice today but team still monitoring how he feels heading into tomorrow’s game. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / April 11, 2023
Zion Williamson loved playing deejay in his mother’s car during his childhood every time she left him alone with her CDs while she ran errands. Sharonda Sampson owned a lot of R&B; and hip-hop CDs for the future New Orleans Pelicans star to choose from. And for the most part, Williamson would choose rapper The Notorious B.I.G. “When I was younger, my mom would go in the store, and I would be sitting in the car. She had [Jay-Z’s] The Blueprint and Reasonable Doubt. Mary J. [Blige’s] What’s the 411 and My Life. And Big’s CD was in there, too,” Williamson told Andscape following the Pelicans’ practice Tuesday at the team’s practice facility. -via Andscape / April 12, 2023
“Notorious B.I.G.’s album Ready to Die really changed my mindset on life,” Williamson, 22, said. “And like I also said at the beginning of the year, if it’s in God’s plan for me to be who I feel like I should be, then it’s in his plan. If not, got to live with it.” -via Andscape / April 12, 2023
Andrew Lopez: Full Zion Williamson quote: “When I go to make certain moves, there is that hesitation. Sometimes there’s not and sometimes there is. And I understand the magnitude of these games coming up and I don’t want to be out there hesitating or doing something that may affect my team in a bad way.” -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / April 11, 2023