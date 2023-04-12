Larry Nance Jr will not play against Thunder in play-in

New Orleans Pelicans PR: Larry Nance Jr. (left ankle soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game vs. Oklahoma City.
Source: Twitter @PelicansPR
Source: Twitter @PelicansPR
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jaxson Hayes is at the scorer’s table. He’ll be getting the backup five minutes with Larry Nance out tonight. – 10:07 PM
Jaxson Hayes is at the scorer’s table. He’ll be getting the backup five minutes with Larry Nance out tonight. – 10:07 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pelicans say Larry Nance Jr. (left ankle soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game against Oklahoma City. – 8:32 PM
The Pelicans say Larry Nance Jr. (left ankle soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game against Oklahoma City. – 8:32 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Larry Nance (left ankle soreness) will warm up and see how he feels before team makes the call on if he’ll play tonight. – 7:50 PM
Willie Green says Larry Nance (left ankle soreness) will warm up and see how he feels before team makes the call on if he’ll play tonight. – 7:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Larry Nance Jr is questionable tomorrow. Zion, Jose Alvarado, and EJ Liddle are OUT. – 9:34 PM
Larry Nance Jr is questionable tomorrow. Zion, Jose Alvarado, and EJ Liddle are OUT. – 9:34 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Larry Nance Jr. (left ankle soreness) is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs OKC – 5:30 PM
Larry Nance Jr. (left ankle soreness) is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs OKC – 5:30 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Two notes from practice:
– Willie Green said team is “monitoring” Larry Nance Jr.’s status for tomorrow.
– Green said that playing 8 guys in Minnesota was a feel thing. Not the plan going in. – 2:29 PM
Two notes from practice:
– Willie Green said team is “monitoring” Larry Nance Jr.’s status for tomorrow.
– Green said that playing 8 guys in Minnesota was a feel thing. Not the plan going in. – 2:29 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Larry Nance did participate in practice today but team still monitoring how he feels heading into tomorrow’s game. – 2:25 PM
Willie Green says Larry Nance did participate in practice today but team still monitoring how he feels heading into tomorrow’s game. – 2:25 PM
More on this storyline
Larry Nance Jr: No one in our locker room is looking at Z any type of way. We’re with him every step of his rehab, and support his process, physically AND mentally! Don’t listen to people saying things just to get views -via Twitter @Larrydn22 / April 12, 2023
Christian Clark: Larry Nance Jr. listed as questionable tomorrow against OKC. Left ankle soreness. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / April 11, 2023
Andrew Lopez: Pelicans are listing Larry Nance Jr. as questionable for tomorrow’s play-in game against the Thunder with left ankle soreness. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / April 11, 2023