LeBron James to face 23rd different playoff opponent, the most all time

NBA on ESPN: LeBron James will face off against his 23rd different team in the playoffs. That passes Derek Fisher for most all time. pic.twitter.com/ytEWx8Mk3I
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron and AD in the playoffs:
LeBron — Davis —
28.7 PPG 27.3 PPG
9.0 RPG 10.3 RPG
7.2 APG 1.8 BPG
Both top 10 in all-time playoff PPG. pic.twitter.com/RYcu3KxGIB – 9:50 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Heady play by Taurean Prince. Whispers to Jordan McLaughlin to set the pin-in screen on LeBron and gets himself a wide open corner 3. pic.twitter.com/kCrT79jgJb – 9:46 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
A first look in @latimessports on: Lakers vs. Grizzlies: LeBron James breaks down the playoff series latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 9:27 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron will face off against his 23rd different team in the playoffs.
LeBron will face off against his 23rd different team in the playoffs.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
LOL Lakers were +20 in the 8 minutes LeBron didn’t play. Single-game plus-minus is wild, man. – 8:30 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
LeBron James on the Lakers’ chances this postseason. pic.twitter.com/32USt2F5pj – 1:52 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James details his championship drive pic.twitter.com/GTET6JFtjA – 1:50 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Lebron James and Dennis Schroder’s celebration is a moment worth framing 🔥
Lebron James and Dennis Schroder’s celebration is a moment worth framing 🔥
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James breaks down the Memphis Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/SFQsPEeyzp – 1:47 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on overcoming AD’s close out foul on Mike Conley pic.twitter.com/HaKHlcUiOh – 1:43 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Most important role players in a series between the Grizzlies-Lakers: (No Dbane, Jaren, Ja, AD, LBJ)
1) Jarred Vanderbilt
2) Dillon Brooks
3) D-Lo Russell/Dennis Schroder
4) Luke Kennard
5) Xavier Tillman Sr. – 1:39 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers avoid matinee Game 1.
NBA was just waiting for LeBron to lock in that Sunday marquee spot 😂 pic.twitter.com/d6pUKD2QfP – 1:18 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Wolves probably win this game if Jaden McDaniels doesn’t punch a wall. Because Bron probably has a similar stat line, but it would be on 12-29 shooting instead of 12-21. Bron’s efficiency really hurt Minnesota tonight – 1:17 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Dillon Brooks gets LeBron James in the first round. Who do you have in this Memphis Grizzlies against the Los Angeles Lakers series? – 1:11 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Chuck hilarious
“Bron is amazing. 40 years old, killing himself in a play in game” – 1:06 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“…then ad had a brain fart and messed up [shcroder’s} game-winner”
-lebron, to tnt, with anthony davis in earshot lol – 1:04 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
THE LAKERS WIN IN OT‼️
LeBron James with a game-high 30 points in a W vs. Minnesota 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IMgFTyejum – 1:03 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“…then ad had a brain far and messed up [shcroder’s} game-winner”
-lebron, to tnt, with anthony davis in earshot lol – 1:03 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron tonight:
30 PTS
10 REB
6 AST
2 BLK
12-21 FG
3-6 3P
He played 45 minutes. pic.twitter.com/h2DvffGe4h – 1:02 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
6 hours ago, I submitted by pick for Lakers-Grizzlies.
It was Lakers in 7.
This game made me switch. That’s just not a good basketball team, even as good as LeBron and AD are.
Grizzlies in 6. – 1:02 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 108, Wolves 102 (OT)
This win was as ugly as it gets. The Lakers advance and are the No. 7 seed. They’ll travel to Memphis this weekend to play the No. 2 Grizzlies. LeBron James had 30/10/6. AD had 24 pts, 15 rebs and 3 blks.
Up next: Game 1 in MEM on Sunday. – 1:01 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL have the ball up 3 with 18.8 seconds to play in OT.
Wolves will need to foul after likely attempting to get a steal or turnover.
Lakers FT’s tonight:
LeBron 3 for 3
Davis 3 for 4
Reaves 3 for 3
Schröder 6 for 6
Hachimura 4 for 4 – 12:54 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
lebron’s commitment to reacting like every whistle against the lakers is evidence of treason is honestly impressive – 12:53 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Did LeBron and KAT shake hands on a gentleman’s agreement not to foul each other out? Because nothing else makes any sense. AK – 12:49 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
lebron with the “fuck it ad’s down there somewhere” entry lob and…it turns out ad was indeed down there somewhere – 12:48 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’d like to thank the LeBron James of Ankles for fixing Dennis at halftime. BK – 12:47 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
As this game goes to overtime, both Karl-Anthony Towns and LeBron James have five fouls. – 12:43 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
LeBron always makes the right play — even on a night the Lakers couldn’t shoot from deep. – 12:40 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Lakers’ LeBron James finds Dennis Schroeder for the go-ahead three with 1.4 seconds left pic.twitter.com/uzR8KMFhqR – 12:40 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Skip Bayless tomorrow: “I can’t believe LeBron James needed Dennis the menace to save him”
You know it’s coming. Skip be on LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/lRrkcOBkdn – 12:40 AM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
2010 sports radio is absolutely killing LeBron for that pass. – 12:39 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dennis Schroder for the win. LeBron James for the assist pic.twitter.com/0hbqkCAOrR – 12:39 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
If Prince did the same thing to LeBron you’d want a 2-game suspension – 12:36 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
NBA why don’t you implement the under 1-2 minute automatic booth review (on calls like that loose ball foul on LeBron) that the nfl is humane enough to use? – 12:35 AM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
This commentary from the broadcast after LeBron threw his entire body into Prince’s legs is INSANE – 12:35 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“Wondering if that is a take foul” as Lebron dives for a loose ball why are we always being gaslit with the take foul rule – 12:35 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
LeBron dives into Prince. Reggie: I’m not sure about that foul on LeBron – 12:34 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Willing to see what happens with Playoff LeBron, but I’m definitely not into Play-In LeBron. Bk – 12:33 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
LBJ gets KAT, who is in foul trouble, on the switch and takes a stepback 3? …. Im not sure anybody deserves to win this. #LakersTwolves – 12:32 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
More subtle but cool passing from LeBron, doesn’t throw to his kick out, throws to where his kick out will become open after the screen. (His Guys just can’t buy one.) pic.twitter.com/OJq37YFHe4 – 12:27 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers not named LeBron James or Anthony Davis are shooting 13-46 from the field. – 12:25 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Subtle but cool. LeBron puts a little wrist flick to spin the ball between two defenders and hit Reaves in stride pic.twitter.com/u7G05pOXtU – 12:15 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
30 mins in 3Q for LeBron (who’s been brilliant offensively). Can he keep his legs for 12 more mins? – 12:04 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Now this is where the Wolves need Anthony Edwards. If the Lakers’ response is to go small with AD/LeBron and four perimeter guys, then Edwards needs to get downhill himself. – 12:03 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL, down by as many as 15, trimmed the margin to 7 entering the 4th Q.
Davis has played 26 minutes so far, and LeBron 30.
Towns has 4 PF’s for Minnesota, with nobody else in foul trouble. – 12:03 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Wolves 86, Lakers 79
LA closed the quarter on a 14-6 run, getting downhill constantly and preventing some of the easy transition baskets Minnesota had earlier in the frame. LeBron James has 27 points but is a game-worst minus-20. AD has 14 points and 12 rebounds. – 12:01 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
These free throws by LeBron are the Lakers 12th and 13th of the game. Minnesota in general has done a good job not fouling tonight.
That said, KAT just picked up No.4. – 11:56 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
KAT now up to 4 fouls with 2:22 left in the third. MIght’ve just been better off letting LeBron have that one. – 11:56 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
major ‘bless his heart’ moment there by mclaughlin thinking he’d get that shot off on lebron – 11:54 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Finch putting Ant on D Lo was just a mastermind coaching move. It’s completely taken Russell out of the game
The obvious counter is for Ham to go big and put Lebron at the one. – 11:47 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
that lebron block and finish is about to incite a lot of “YEAR 20 😤” tweets – 11:42 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Darvin Ham needs to play LeBron, AD, and Reaves as many minutes as possible in the second half. No more 10 man rotation. But LeBron needs to also play a lot harder on defense. – 11:29 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
no gobert, no jaden, on the road vs. lebron and anthony davis in a huge game that would yield minnesota a rematch against the banged up grizzlies in round 1, and karl is the best player by a decent margin. 17, 6, 4, 2 blocks, 1 turnover, only 2 fouls. hasn’t missed a shot, is +23 – 11:20 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
So at the half:
KAT: 17 pts & (+23) in 20:33
LBJ: 16 pts & (-21) in 20:22
MIN up 60-49. Conley has 11 pts (4-4 FG, 3-3 3ptFG). Davis has 12 pts, 9 rebs (6 off rebs)
#NBAPlayoffs – 11:19 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Wolves 60, Lakers 49
An abysmal end to the first half for LA — Minnesota closed on a 16-6 run. LeBron has 16 points. AD has 12 points and 9 rebounds. LA needs to tighten its rotation in the second half — fewer bench-heavy minutes. They’ve looked disjointed thus far. – 11:17 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A personal 5-0 run from Austin Reaves has LAL within a single point at 44-43, after a rough start for various reasons had them down by as many as 11.
Davis swatted a Wolves shot at the rim between Reaves buckets, sending LeBron out in transition. – 11:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Said it today on @HolleyandSmith (as did @AshNicoleMoss ): Anthony Davis can’t just be good for the Lakers to win in the playoffs, he has to be great nightly. He was not in the first quarter, we’ll see if that changes, but so far LeBron is keeping the Lakers in it. – 10:55 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Awesome Towns game.
Taurean Prince looks great 2 days after one of the best fight-breakup shoves in sports history.
Ant.
Ham playing LeBron too many mins.
Starting to get ideas!!!!! – 10:47 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Why in the world is there a lineup out there that’s making lebron play the five? – 10:38 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lakers starters outside LeBron/AD start 1-8 shooting. LA crashing offensive glass, forcing turnovers, getting more shots.
But Minnesota hitting its 3s (3-4, to 0-4 for Lakers) – 10:28 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. Minnesota:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis
Record as starters: 5-1 – 9:35 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers says Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), LeBron James (right foot soreness) and D’Angelo Russell (left foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Minnesota. – 9:14 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lots of high lottery picks in the starting lineup tonight, with four No. 1 picks (LeBron – 2003; AD – 2012; Karl Anthony-Towns – 2015; Anthony Edwards – 2020), a No. 2 (D’Angelo Russell – 2016) and a No. 4 (Mike Conley, 2007). – 8:47 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Chris Finch to @LakersReporter on how to slow down LeBron and AD without Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels: “Good question. We’ve been trying to figure that out for a couple of days.” – 8:38 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Dillon Brooks ‘wouldn’t mind playing LeBron’ and Lakers in first round, wants to ‘knock him out right away’
cbssports.com/nba/news/dillo… – 7:50 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
35+ point games by a player in Year 20 or later:
🏀 LeBron James: 14
🏀 Kobe Bryant: 3
James had the most points per game (28.9) of any Year 20 player in NBA history. Kobe averaged 17.6 ppg 😮 pic.twitter.com/2QH1tcOZ2o – 7:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jimmy Butler this season:
22.9 PPG
5.9 RPG
5.3 APG
53.9 FG%
Joins LeBron as the only Heat players with a 20/5/5 season on 50 FG%. pic.twitter.com/rMpfWMhBkj – 6:35 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The players picking LeBron are not as good, but they are younger.
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-play… – 4:58 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Dillon Brooks: “I wouldn’t mind playing LeBron in a 7-game series.”
Why?
“The legacy is there. First time back in the playoffs, knock him out right away in the first round. It’ll test us good. They got good pieces, good players, and that’ll be a good 1st round matchup for us.” – 3:48 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
From @HYPEBEAST …
@UNINTERRUPTED has done something special …
“UNINTERRUPTED has come together with Nike to unveil a new collaboration for a LeBron James signature shoe. Just last month, official images of the shoe were revealed. Now, closer to the release date,… – 3:41 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Seasons averaging 25-plus points per game
19 – LeBron James
18 –
17 –
16 –
15 –
14 – Kevin Durant
13 –
12 – Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Karl Malone – 2:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Here’s what I came up with after looking at everything all day yesterday. I labored over Fox-Curry and Brown/KD/LBJ/Kawhi/Siakam. It’s gonna be close. Fortunately for JB, momentum seems to be shifting toward him being a F & there’s been some 2nd team love: clnsmedia.com/will-jaylen-br… – 1:56 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Also…important for Jaylen, I’m expecting a mass of LeBron support for 3rd. I wouldn’t vote him for various reasons, but he’s made a team every year from 05-22. It’ll take a lot to keep him off. If Butler, Randle are locks…that leaves 1 spot for Brown, Lauri, Siakam, Kawhi, KD – 1:54 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Top 10 players viewed on the NBA’s social media channels this season (No. 8 BTW isn’t even in the NBA yet):
1. LeBron James
2. Steph Curry
3. Luka Dončić
4. Ja Morant
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo
6. Jayson Tatum
7. Kyrie Irving
8. Victor Wembanyama
9. Jordan Poole
10. Nikola Jokić – 12:12 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Check out NPR’s @hereandnow, at 12:30 p.m. We talk NBA play-in games, LeBron James, the playoffs and of course, who will be the last team standing. pic.twitter.com/OC2MHb7z8G – 11:06 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
First dispatch for @Sportsnaut: How Lakers’ Anthony Davis took his game to another level this season, including LeBron James’ influence. Darvin Ham: “The way that ‘Bron takes care of himself, the way he’s focused and the way he pushes him to be great.” bit.ly/3Mz0U5l pic.twitter.com/0F0rEm1cxV – 10:48 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod: @AuthorJeff on all things LeBron. From his early years to The Decision — and how the fallout shaped him — to how he’s thrived under intense scrutiny. Plus other insights from his new book, out today.
Links: bit.ly/3JwrytM – 10:20 AM
Ryan Ward: LeBron on tonight’s game: “It was definitely a playoff game. Playoff atmosphere. Playoff intensity. Refs allowed us to play. It felt like the playoffs. So it’s good to get into the playoff feel of the game.” -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / April 12, 2023
Jovan Buha: I asked LeBron for his early thoughts on the Memphis matchup. After listing out his scouting report for most of their rotation, he deadpanned, “Obviously, I haven’t thought about Memphis one minute.” pic.twitter.com/PeUJ4sXJYs -via Twitter @jovanbuha / April 12, 2023
LeBron: “It’s unfortunate that AD had a brain fart and messed his game-winner up.” AD: “I messed his game-winner up I apologize. I definitely apologize.” -via The Athletic / April 12, 2023