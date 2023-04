Mavs to keep an eye on Deandre Ayton?

The Phoenix Suns will sit Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton for their final regular season game Sunday against the Clippers at Footprint Center . Booker, Paul and Ayton rested Friday against the Lakers while Durant was listed out for left ankle injury management. They are listed the same on the injury report for Sunday’s game. Durant twisted his left ankle March 8 during a pregame workout and missed 10 games. The Suns (45-36) are 8-0 with him in the lineup. -via Arizona Republic / April 9, 2023