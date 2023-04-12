Mavs to keep an eye on Deandre Ayton?

Assuming Irving returns, the Mavericks might have an eye (via trade) on Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton. Per NBA sources, Dallas also eyed Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and Atlanta Hawks forward/center John Collins before the trade deadline.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked about Clippers defense being top 5 to start season and if that is meaningful… Tyronn Lue says that physicality will be a big part of any success Clippers have in this series, mentioning midrange success of KD/Book/CP3 as well as the offensive rebounding of Deandre Ayton. pic.twitter.com/cmx2J4RD0r – 5:31 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
🔥 @DeandreAyton has been dominAYTON the tunnel on a consistent basis!
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
And I’ll still take the over on the at.
McDaniels’ agent is Bill Duffy — the agent who got dared by Phoenix to get a max offer sheet for Ayton, and then went out and got that offer sheet. – 11:04 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said seeing Bismack Biyombo (knee) and Cameron Payne (back) get injured probably played a role in sitting Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns update: Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul,
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“When you set a screen for a guy like him, and it’s three dudes jumping out on him on a pin down or any type of screen, you tend to be wide open.”
Deandre Ayton on playing with Kevin Durant. #Suns bit.ly/3ZUnDfh pic.twitter.com/7CHJpQ3loj – 11:36 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
2021 WCF Suns still in Phoenix: Booker, Ayton, Paul, Payne, Craig
Crowder➡️Okogie
Bridges➡️Durant
Johnson➡️Warren
Saric➡️Bazley
Moore➡️Shamet
Nader➡️Landale
Smith➡️Biyombo
Carter➡️D. Lee
Galloway➡️Ross
Kaminsky➡️Wainright
Alexander➡️S. Lee – 1:21 AM
The Phoenix Suns will sit Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton for their final regular season game Sunday against the Clippers at Footprint Center. Booker, Paul and Ayton rested Friday against the Lakers while Durant was listed out for left ankle injury management. They are listed the same on the injury report for Sunday’s game. Durant twisted his left ankle March 8 during a pregame workout and missed 10 games. The Suns (45-36) are 8-0 with him in the lineup. -via Arizona Republic / April 9, 2023
Kellan Olson: Kevin Durant (left ankle injury management), Devin Booker (rest), Chris Paul (rest), Deandre Ayton (rest), Bismack Biyombo (right knee bone contusion) and Cam Payne (low back soreness) are all listed as out for the Suns tomorrow against the Clippers. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / April 8, 2023
Shams Charania: No Kevin Durant vs. LeBron James expected tonight: With 4 seed clinched and priority on postseason health, the Suns are planning on sitting their four core stars – Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton – vs. Lakers on second night of back-to-back, per sources. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 7, 2023
