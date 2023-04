Paul George unlikely to return during first round series against Phoenix

Clippers star Paul George thinks that LeBron James has the best signature move in the NBA. It is the one where the four-time NBA champion looks at the ball before taking a shot. “It’s so effective though, like, what’s the percentage on it? I’ve never seen him miss it,” George said on Podcast P with Paul George. “You he’s about to shoot when he stare at that motherf*cker. He knows what it is… I’ve never seen him miss it “Because when he do it, like, what the f*ck you lookin’ at? … It’s effective bro… Funniest clip with Bron, have y’all seen that, it was like a meme where like ‘This how old players score’ or ‘This how old players throw you off’ where he like tired he dribbling like he’s tired and he just ran just blow… That was funny.” -via TalkBasket / April 11, 2023