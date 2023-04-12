Paul George unlikely to return during first round series against Phoenix

Law Murray: We don’t have a full slate of the schedule yet (anytime is cool @NBA 😇) but sources maintain that it is unlikely that Paul George would be available vs Suns. The target remains the semifinals. If the Clippers can win 4 more games.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
We don’t have a full slate of the schedule yet (anytime is cool @NBA 😇) but sources maintain that it is unlikely that Paul George would be available vs Suns.
The target remains the semifinals. If the Clippers can win 4 more games. – 2:24 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George on the court getting shots up before Clippers practice pic.twitter.com/YWkAwvQPMu – 1:59 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George at practice. And Ty trying to block our view. pic.twitter.com/GgUexYJXWd – 1:56 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Paul George also says Alperen Sengun has got “shades of Marc Gasol, Pau Gasol, and Nikola Jokic” #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:53 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
From the AM: On Russ and KD’s first postseason showdown. Since Paul George’s injury, Westbrook has shot 52% from the field and 45.9% on three-pointers. Signed to complement LAC’s stars, he’ll need to add star power of his own for the Clippers to win:
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 11:16 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Paul George (knee) is expected to miss the start of the Clippers’ first round playoff series vs. the Suns, per @ShamsCharania
The Clips are 12-14 without George this season. pic.twitter.com/xBEWWGZew5 – 2:29 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George says on his new Podcast P episode that he’s working out several hours a day but said his recovery is “coming down to the wire.”
His quotes from the episode: pic.twitter.com/Al0sY3DfvN – 1:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Today on @PodcastPShow, Paul George shares major progress with sprained right knee:
“I’ve been working my butt, grinding literally every day. Six days out of the week I’m training, doing rehab. I’m gonna give it every chance I got man. It’s coming down to the wire.” pic.twitter.com/G7XZyVVc17 – 1:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Clippers star Paul George is expected to be sidelined to begin the first-round playoff series against the Suns, but is making some tangible progress from his March 21 knee injury. – 11:09 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
The most significant development of Denver’s last 2 weeks? The emergence of Peyton Watson.
Asked Bruce Brown what he proved:
“He belongs,” said Brown. “He’s going to be really special once he puts some weight on, figures out his 3-ball.”
On playoff P:
denverpost.com/2023/04/10/pey… – 9:31 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Cam Thomas had more 40-point games this season than
Kevin Durant
Anthony Davis
Jaylen Brown
Lauri Markkanen
Trae Young
Brandon Ingram
De’Aaron Fox
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Mikal Bridges
And he only played 17 minutes per game. pic.twitter.com/7fqL6wv3zX – 9:32 PM
Mark Medina: Clippers’ Paul George getting some shots up at the beginning of practice -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / April 12, 2023
Paul George knows a great player when he sees one, and one young talent that has caught his attention is Houston Rockets big man Alperen Sengun. In a recent episode of the Podcast P with Paul George, the Los Angeles Clippers forward spoke highly of Sengun. George even compared the Turkish national’s passing ability to create plays for his teammates with Magic Johnson’s. “The greatest part of his game is his playmaking. I’ve seen some flashiness where he on some Magic type sh*t… He’s super super high IQ player.” -via Clutch Points / April 12, 2023
Clippers star Paul George thinks that LeBron James has the best signature move in the NBA. It is the one where the four-time NBA champion looks at the ball before taking a shot. “It’s so effective though, like, what’s the percentage on it? I’ve never seen him miss it,” George said on Podcast P with Paul George. “You he’s about to shoot when he stare at that motherf*cker. He knows what it is… I’ve never seen him miss it “Because when he do it, like, what the f*ck you lookin’ at? … It’s effective bro… Funniest clip with Bron, have y’all seen that, it was like a meme where like ‘This how old players score’ or ‘This how old players throw you off’ where he like tired he dribbling like he’s tired and he just ran just blow… That was funny.” -via TalkBasket / April 11, 2023