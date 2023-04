Paul Pierce: I'd rather guard LeBron James or Kobe Bryant before Carmelo Anthony

Every year they gather at the jetty here, teenage girls in matching black hoodies, their toes clinging to the edge of the rocks as the Pacific crashes into the shore below. They cling to each other, too, crying quiet tears into each other’s shoulders as they toss eight flowers apiece into the ocean. “Everything we do is for the eight,” Amalia Holguin says of their mantra, which, naturally, is also now a hashtag: #4The8 . Since Jan. 26, 2020, it’s a bond these eight girls have shouldered as much as they’ve shared. On that date each year, when the sun begins to set, they remember what was lost when a helicopter plunged to the ground and one of the most famous basketball players in the world died alongside their best friends, their friends’ parents and another coach. The flowers leave their hands, and they again become teammates, and family, in time. -via Washington Post / April 7, 2023