Paul Pierce: I'd rather guard LeBron James or Kobe Bryant before Carmelo Anthony

I AM ATHLETE: “I’d rather guard LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Tracy McGrady, before Carmelo Anthony . He used to hurt my chest. He a bulldog! He gon make you feel this 30.” – Paul Pierce on the most underrated player he matched up with [Then @Richard Jefferson caught a stray 🤣]
StatMuse @statmuse
Most playoff PPG by an active player:
32.5 — Luka Doncic
29.4 — Kevin Durant
28.7 — LeBron James
28.3 — Donovan Mitchell
28.2 —Ja Morant
27.3 — Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/6auikwFAad – 11:35 AM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
LeBron’s Nike LeBron NXXT Gen for #ATTPlayIn action! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/IgYr5Bhuyu – 11:28 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
It’s good that AI machines will always have a clip of LeBron saying “fart” to reference. – 11:27 AM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
Lakers vs. Grizzlies: LeBron James breaks down the playoff series latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 11:18 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Paul Pierce would’ve rather guarded Kobe or LeBron than Carmelo pic.twitter.com/FPteay8VYA – 10:43 AM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
I couldn’t help but think of Don Draper and Michael Ginsberg when I heard recent quotes from LeBron James and Dillon Brooks.
Please forgive me for this incredibly dumb Mad Men x NBA crossover. bit.ly/3KRdyeX pic.twitter.com/g9YbDFjWST – 10:28 AM
I couldn’t help but think of Don Draper and Michael Ginsberg when I heard recent quotes from LeBron James and Dillon Brooks.
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron and AD in the playoffs:
LeBron — Davis —
28.7 PPG 27.3 PPG
9.0 RPG 10.3 RPG
7.2 APG 1.8 BPG
LeBron and AD in the playoffs:
LeBron — Davis —
28.7 PPG 27.3 PPG
9.0 RPG 10.3 RPG
7.2 APG 1.8 BPG
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Heady play by Taurean Prince. Whispers to Jordan McLaughlin to set the pin-in screen on LeBron and gets himself a wide open corner 3. pic.twitter.com/kCrT79jgJb – 9:46 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
A first look in @latimessports on: Lakers vs. Grizzlies: LeBron James breaks down the playoff series latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 9:27 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
10 years ago today, Kobe Bryant hit two clutch free throws on a torn achilles.
Mamba Mentality 🐍
10 years ago today, Kobe Bryant hit two clutch free throws on a torn achilles.
Mamba Mentality 🐍
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
LOL Lakers were +20 in the 8 minutes LeBron didn’t play. Single-game plus-minus is wild, man. – 8:30 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
LeBron James on the Lakers’ chances this postseason. pic.twitter.com/32USt2F5pj – 1:52 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James details his championship drive pic.twitter.com/GTET6JFtjA – 1:50 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Lebron James and Dennis Schroder’s celebration is a moment worth framing 🔥
Lebron James and Dennis Schroder’s celebration is a moment worth framing 🔥
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James breaks down the Memphis Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/SFQsPEeyzp – 1:47 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on overcoming AD’s close out foul on Mike Conley pic.twitter.com/HaKHlcUiOh – 1:43 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Most important role players in a series between the Grizzlies-Lakers: (No Dbane, Jaren, Ja, AD, LBJ)
1) Jarred Vanderbilt
2) Dillon Brooks
3) D-Lo Russell/Dennis Schroder
4) Luke Kennard
5) Xavier Tillman Sr. – 1:39 AM
Most important role players in a series between the Grizzlies-Lakers: (No Dbane, Jaren, Ja, AD, LBJ)
1) Jarred Vanderbilt
2) Dillon Brooks
3) D-Lo Russell/Dennis Schroder
4) Luke Kennard
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers avoid matinee Game 1.
Clippers avoid matinee Game 1.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Wolves probably win this game if Jaden McDaniels doesn’t punch a wall. Because Bron probably has a similar stat line, but it would be on 12-29 shooting instead of 12-21. Bron’s efficiency really hurt Minnesota tonight – 1:17 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Dillon Brooks gets LeBron James in the first round. Who do you have in this Memphis Grizzlies against the Los Angeles Lakers series? – 1:11 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Chuck hilarious
“Bron is amazing. 40 years old, killing himself in a play in game” – 1:06 AM
Chuck hilarious
Dan Favale @danfavale
“…then ad had a brain fart and messed up [shcroder’s} game-winner”
-lebron, to tnt, with anthony davis in earshot lol – 1:04 AM
“…then ad had a brain fart and messed up [shcroder’s} game-winner”
The Vertical @Balldontlie
THE LAKERS WIN IN OT‼️
THE LAKERS WIN IN OT‼️
Dan Favale @danfavale
“…then ad had a brain far and messed up [shcroder’s} game-winner”
“…then ad had a brain far and messed up [shcroder’s} game-winner”
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron tonight:
30 PTS
10 REB
6 AST
2 BLK
12-21 FG
3-6 3P
LeBron tonight:
30 PTS
10 REB
6 AST
2 BLK
12-21 FG
3-6 3P
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
6 hours ago, I submitted by pick for Lakers-Grizzlies.
It was Lakers in 7.
This game made me switch. That’s just not a good basketball team, even as good as LeBron and AD are.
6 hours ago, I submitted by pick for Lakers-Grizzlies.
It was Lakers in 7.
This game made me switch. That’s just not a good basketball team, even as good as LeBron and AD are.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 108, Wolves 102 (OT)
This win was as ugly as it gets. The Lakers advance and are the No. 7 seed. They’ll travel to Memphis this weekend to play the No. 2 Grizzlies. LeBron James had 30/10/6. AD had 24 pts, 15 rebs and 3 blks.
Final: Lakers 108, Wolves 102 (OT)
This win was as ugly as it gets. The Lakers advance and are the No. 7 seed. They’ll travel to Memphis this weekend to play the No. 2 Grizzlies. LeBron James had 30/10/6. AD had 24 pts, 15 rebs and 3 blks.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL have the ball up 3 with 18.8 seconds to play in OT.
Wolves will need to foul after likely attempting to get a steal or turnover.
Lakers FT’s tonight:
LeBron 3 for 3
Davis 3 for 4
Reaves 3 for 3
Schröder 6 for 6
LAL have the ball up 3 with 18.8 seconds to play in OT.
Wolves will need to foul after likely attempting to get a steal or turnover.
Lakers FT’s tonight:
LeBron 3 for 3
Davis 3 for 4
Reaves 3 for 3
Schröder 6 for 6
Dan Favale @danfavale
lebron’s commitment to reacting like every whistle against the lakers is evidence of treason is honestly impressive – 12:53 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Did LeBron and KAT shake hands on a gentleman’s agreement not to foul each other out? Because nothing else makes any sense. AK – 12:49 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
lebron with the “fuck it ad’s down there somewhere” entry lob and…it turns out ad was indeed down there somewhere – 12:48 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’d like to thank the LeBron James of Ankles for fixing Dennis at halftime. BK – 12:47 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
As this game goes to overtime, both Karl-Anthony Towns and LeBron James have five fouls. – 12:43 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
LeBron always makes the right play — even on a night the Lakers couldn’t shoot from deep. – 12:40 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Lakers’ LeBron James finds Dennis Schroeder for the go-ahead three with 1.4 seconds left pic.twitter.com/uzR8KMFhqR – 12:40 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Skip Bayless tomorrow: “I can’t believe LeBron James needed Dennis the menace to save him”
Skip Bayless tomorrow: “I can’t believe LeBron James needed Dennis the menace to save him”
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
2010 sports radio is absolutely killing LeBron for that pass. – 12:39 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dennis Schroder for the win. LeBron James for the assist pic.twitter.com/0hbqkCAOrR – 12:39 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
If Prince did the same thing to LeBron you’d want a 2-game suspension – 12:36 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
NBA why don’t you implement the under 1-2 minute automatic booth review (on calls like that loose ball foul on LeBron) that the nfl is humane enough to use? – 12:35 AM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
This commentary from the broadcast after LeBron threw his entire body into Prince’s legs is INSANE – 12:35 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“Wondering if that is a take foul” as Lebron dives for a loose ball why are we always being gaslit with the take foul rule – 12:35 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
LeBron dives into Prince. Reggie: I’m not sure about that foul on LeBron – 12:34 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Willing to see what happens with Playoff LeBron, but I’m definitely not into Play-In LeBron. Bk – 12:33 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
LBJ gets KAT, who is in foul trouble, on the switch and takes a stepback 3? …. Im not sure anybody deserves to win this. #LakersTwolves – 12:32 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
More subtle but cool passing from LeBron, doesn’t throw to his kick out, throws to where his kick out will become open after the screen. (His Guys just can’t buy one.) pic.twitter.com/OJq37YFHe4 – 12:27 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers not named LeBron James or Anthony Davis are shooting 13-46 from the field. – 12:25 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Subtle but cool. LeBron puts a little wrist flick to spin the ball between two defenders and hit Reaves in stride pic.twitter.com/u7G05pOXtU – 12:15 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
30 mins in 3Q for LeBron (who’s been brilliant offensively). Can he keep his legs for 12 more mins? – 12:04 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Now this is where the Wolves need Anthony Edwards. If the Lakers’ response is to go small with AD/LeBron and four perimeter guys, then Edwards needs to get downhill himself. – 12:03 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL, down by as many as 15, trimmed the margin to 7 entering the 4th Q.
Davis has played 26 minutes so far, and LeBron 30.
Towns has 4 PF’s for Minnesota, with nobody else in foul trouble. – 12:03 AM
LAL, down by as many as 15, trimmed the margin to 7 entering the 4th Q.
Davis has played 26 minutes so far, and LeBron 30.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Wolves 86, Lakers 79
LA closed the quarter on a 14-6 run, getting downhill constantly and preventing some of the easy transition baskets Minnesota had earlier in the frame. LeBron James has 27 points but is a game-worst minus-20. AD has 14 points and 12 rebounds. – 12:01 AM
Third quarter: Wolves 86, Lakers 79
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
These free throws by LeBron are the Lakers 12th and 13th of the game. Minnesota in general has done a good job not fouling tonight.
That said, KAT just picked up No.4. – 11:56 PM
These free throws by LeBron are the Lakers 12th and 13th of the game. Minnesota in general has done a good job not fouling tonight.
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
KAT now up to 4 fouls with 2:22 left in the third. MIght’ve just been better off letting LeBron have that one. – 11:56 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
major ‘bless his heart’ moment there by mclaughlin thinking he’d get that shot off on lebron – 11:54 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Finch putting Ant on D Lo was just a mastermind coaching move. It’s completely taken Russell out of the game
The obvious counter is for Ham to go big and put Lebron at the one. – 11:47 PM
Finch putting Ant on D Lo was just a mastermind coaching move. It’s completely taken Russell out of the game
Dan Favale @danfavale
that lebron block and finish is about to incite a lot of “YEAR 20 😤” tweets – 11:42 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Darvin Ham needs to play LeBron, AD, and Reaves as many minutes as possible in the second half. No more 10 man rotation. But LeBron needs to also play a lot harder on defense. – 11:29 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
no gobert, no jaden, on the road vs. lebron and anthony davis in a huge game that would yield minnesota a rematch against the banged up grizzlies in round 1, and karl is the best player by a decent margin. 17, 6, 4, 2 blocks, 1 turnover, only 2 fouls. hasn’t missed a shot, is +23 – 11:20 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
So at the half:
KAT: 17 pts & (+23) in 20:33
LBJ: 16 pts & (-21) in 20:22
MIN up 60-49. Conley has 11 pts (4-4 FG, 3-3 3ptFG). Davis has 12 pts, 9 rebs (6 off rebs)
So at the half:
KAT: 17 pts & (+23) in 20:33
LBJ: 16 pts & (-21) in 20:22
MIN up 60-49. Conley has 11 pts (4-4 FG, 3-3 3ptFG). Davis has 12 pts, 9 rebs (6 off rebs)
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Wolves 60, Lakers 49
An abysmal end to the first half for LA — Minnesota closed on a 16-6 run. LeBron has 16 points. AD has 12 points and 9 rebounds. LA needs to tighten its rotation in the second half — fewer bench-heavy minutes. They’ve looked disjointed thus far. – 11:17 PM
Halftime: Wolves 60, Lakers 49
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A personal 5-0 run from Austin Reaves has LAL within a single point at 44-43, after a rough start for various reasons had them down by as many as 11.
Davis swatted a Wolves shot at the rim between Reaves buckets, sending LeBron out in transition. – 11:05 PM
A personal 5-0 run from Austin Reaves has LAL within a single point at 44-43, after a rough start for various reasons had them down by as many as 11.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Said it today on @HolleyandSmith (as did @AshNicoleMoss ): Anthony Davis can’t just be good for the Lakers to win in the playoffs, he has to be great nightly. He was not in the first quarter, we’ll see if that changes, but so far LeBron is keeping the Lakers in it. – 10:55 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Awesome Towns game.
Taurean Prince looks great 2 days after one of the best fight-breakup shoves in sports history.
Ant.
Ham playing LeBron too many mins.
Awesome Towns game.
Taurean Prince looks great 2 days after one of the best fight-breakup shoves in sports history.
Ant.
Ham playing LeBron too many mins.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Why in the world is there a lineup out there that’s making lebron play the five? – 10:38 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lakers starters outside LeBron/AD start 1-8 shooting. LA crashing offensive glass, forcing turnovers, getting more shots.
But Minnesota hitting its 3s (3-4, to 0-4 for Lakers) – 10:28 PM
Lakers starters outside LeBron/AD start 1-8 shooting. LA crashing offensive glass, forcing turnovers, getting more shots.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. Minnesota:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis
Record as starters: 5-1 – 9:35 PM
Lakers’ starters vs. Minnesota:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers says Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), LeBron James (right foot soreness) and D’Angelo Russell (left foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Minnesota. – 9:14 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lots of high lottery picks in the starting lineup tonight, with four No. 1 picks (LeBron – 2003; AD – 2012; Karl Anthony-Towns – 2015; Anthony Edwards – 2020), a No. 2 (D’Angelo Russell – 2016) and a No. 4 (Mike Conley, 2007). – 8:47 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Chris Finch to @LakersReporter on how to slow down LeBron and AD without Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels: “Good question. We’ve been trying to figure that out for a couple of days.” – 8:38 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Dillon Brooks ‘wouldn’t mind playing LeBron’ and Lakers in first round, wants to ‘knock him out right away’
Dillon Brooks ‘wouldn’t mind playing LeBron’ and Lakers in first round, wants to ‘knock him out right away’
The Vertical @Balldontlie
35+ point games by a player in Year 20 or later:
🏀 LeBron James: 14
🏀 Kobe Bryant: 3
35+ point games by a player in Year 20 or later:
🏀 LeBron James: 14
🏀 Kobe Bryant: 3
StatMuse @statmuse
Jimmy Butler this season:
22.9 PPG
5.9 RPG
5.3 APG
53.9 FG%
Jimmy Butler this season:
22.9 PPG
5.9 RPG
5.3 APG
53.9 FG%
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The players picking LeBron are not as good, but they are younger.
The players picking LeBron are not as good, but they are younger.
StatMuse @statmuse
DeMar DeRozan has hit 300+ mid-range shots in back-to-back seasons.
Nobody else has hit 300+ in a season since Carmelo Anthony in 2017. pic.twitter.com/fr2wFhstQ5 – 4:08 PM
Nobody else has hit 300+ in a season since Carmelo Anthony in 2017. pic.twitter.com/fr2wFhstQ5 – 4:08 PM
Dillon Brooks: “I wouldn’t mind playing LeBron in a 7-game series.”
Why?
“The legacy is there. First time back in the playoffs, knock him out right away in the first round. It’ll test us good. They got good pieces, good players, and that’ll be a good 1st round matchup for us.” – 3:48 PM
Dillon Brooks: “I wouldn’t mind playing LeBron in a 7-game series.”
Why?
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
From @HYPEBEAST …
@UNINTERRUPTED has done something special …
From @HYPEBEAST …
@UNINTERRUPTED has done something special …
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Seasons averaging 25-plus points per game
19 – LeBron James
18 –
17 –
16 –
15 –
14 – Kevin Durant
13 –
Seasons averaging 25-plus points per game
19 – LeBron James
18 –
17 –
16 –
15 –
14 – Kevin Durant
13 –
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Here’s what I came up with after looking at everything all day yesterday. I labored over Fox-Curry and Brown/KD/LBJ/Kawhi/Siakam. It’s gonna be close. Fortunately for JB, momentum seems to be shifting toward him being a F & there’s been some 2nd team love: clnsmedia.com/will-jaylen-br… – 1:56 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Also…important for Jaylen, I’m expecting a mass of LeBron support for 3rd. I wouldn’t vote him for various reasons, but he’s made a team every year from 05-22. It’ll take a lot to keep him off. If Butler, Randle are locks…that leaves 1 spot for Brown, Lauri, Siakam, Kawhi, KD – 1:54 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Minnesota gave up:
Walker Kessler
Malik Beasley
Patrick Beverley
Jarred Vanderbilt
Leandro Bolmaro
2023 1st
2025 1st
2026 pick swap
2027 1st
2029 1st
Does this beat out the Nets’ KG, Paul Pierce deal for worst trade of all time?
Minnesota gave up:
Walker Kessler
Malik Beasley
Patrick Beverley
Jarred Vanderbilt
Leandro Bolmaro
2023 1st
2025 1st
2026 pick swap
2027 1st
2029 1st
Does this beat out the Nets’ KG, Paul Pierce deal for worst trade of all time?
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @SportsBizClass Alumni Blog via @SilbertJordan
Scouting Michigan Guard Kobe Bufkin (part of our 2023 NBA draft prospect series)
Latest @SportsBizClass Alumni Blog via @SilbertJordan
Scouting Michigan Guard Kobe Bufkin (part of our 2023 NBA draft prospect series)
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My Finals pick is Bucks over Suns
The truth is that I just think the Bucks are the best team in the NBA. I don’t feel confident about any West team, so I went with the team that I trusted most in close games. The Bucks have the best player and the best team. Not overthinking it. – 3:50 PM
The truth is that I just think the Bucks are the best team in the NBA. I don’t feel confident about any West team, so I went with the team that I trusted most in close games. The Bucks have the best player and the best team. Not overthinking it. – 3:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 45+ 30-point games in a season over the last 20 years:
— LeBron James
— Kobe Bryant
— Kevin Durant
— Allen Iverson
— James Harden
And now, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. pic.twitter.com/efh0HAviCb – 11:06 AM
— LeBron James
— Kobe Bryant
— Kevin Durant
— Allen Iverson
— James Harden
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Before Kings & Warriors fans go to war these next couple weeks, at least we can all unite around the truth that the best basketball in California is up north. – 12:37 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I’m still thinking about UD pulling out the Kobe fade today pic.twitter.com/A1CsSjGIkG – 7:56 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr on Klay chasing 300 threes:
“I am definitely concerned,” said Kerr with a laugh.
“My message will be you’re much more likely to get it if you don’t try to get it and that’s the truth.”
Klay comes into the final game with 295 threes, the league leader. – 2:09 PM
Kerr on Klay chasing 300 threes:
“I am definitely concerned,” said Kerr with a laugh.
“My message will be you’re much more likely to get it if you don’t try to get it and that’s the truth.”
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Now a sweeping mid-range jumper. Haslem is letting it all out. It’s his Kobe game. – 1:39 PM
