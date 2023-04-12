Paul Pierce says Richard Jefferson the most overrated player he's faced

NBA Central: Paul Pierce says Richard Jefferson is the most overrated player he’s ever played against (Via @IAMATHLETEpod ) pic.twitter.com/gQjtDGp05M
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Paul Pierce would’ve rather guarded Kobe or LeBron than Carmelo pic.twitter.com/FPteay8VYA – 10:43 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Minnesota gave up:
Walker Kessler
Malik Beasley
Patrick Beverley
Jarred Vanderbilt
Leandro Bolmaro
2023 1st
2025 1st
2026 pick swap
2027 1st
2029 1st
Does this beat out the Nets’ KG, Paul Pierce deal for worst trade of all time?
I certainly think so. – 9:56 AM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
In the end, I suggested this template for building an offense around LeBron.
A historic example: Kyrie Irving, Iman Shumpert, Richard Jefferson, and Channing Frye from the 2016-17 season
A current example: Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves, Malik Beasley, and Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/yPgOXQoabO – 7:33 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My Finals pick is Bucks over Suns
The truth is that I just think the Bucks are the best team in the NBA. I don’t feel confident about any West team, so I went with the team that I trusted most in close games. The Bucks have the best player and the best team. Not overthinking it. – 3:50 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Before Kings & Warriors fans go to war these next couple weeks, at least we can all unite around the truth that the best basketball in California is up north. – 12:37 AM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr on Klay chasing 300 threes:
“I am definitely concerned,” said Kerr with a laugh.
“My message will be you’re much more likely to get it if you don’t try to get it and that’s the truth.”
Klay comes into the final game with 295 threes, the league leader. – 2:09 PM
I AM ATHLETE: “I’d rather guard LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Tracy McGrady, before Carmelo Anthony . He used to hurt my chest. He a bulldog! He gon make you feel this 30.” – Paul Pierce on the most underrated player he matched up with [Then @Richard Jefferson caught a stray 🤣] -via Twitter / April 12, 2023
Here’s the transcript of that part. “I got fired for what? I got fired for having some entertainment. I’m playing cards, [it’s] my boy’s birthday, there’s girls dancing, and we’re blowing some trees. What did I do wrong?” -via Awful Announcing / April 11, 2023
Pierce also talked about getting a call from ESPN management about the video. “She’s like ‘yeah, we’re doing an investigation. Could you tell us what happened?’ And I’m like ‘you didn’t see it?’ I was just hanging out, playing cards. It wasn’t my house. It was self-explanatory, you know what I’m sayin? There were some girls dancing, and I had some OG. It’s legal. I didn’t do nothing illegal. But you know, at the end of the day, it’s Disney, and they have a morals clause, and they just said it was immoral.” -via Awful Announcing / April 11, 2023
You guys linked up with Richard Jefferson, a former Nugget for 20 games in the final year of his career. How did that come about? And what was that experience like? Zach Guarino: I think we saw that he was following us on TikTok, and we just reached out. He was our first guest, actually, so shoutout to Richard for that. I mean, that was real. I think we only had, like, not a lot of followers at that time, too. He’s just the best. We reached out to him, and he was like, “Yeah, I’ll definitely come on.” When he was in Denver, we saw that he was calling the game, and we filmed with him the day before. He was like, “You can come hang out,” and we got to meet him. He was a super cool dude. -via The Athletic / March 27, 2023
Police still have not cracked the case involving the 2018 killing of Richard Jefferson’s father … but now, they’re hoping a big monetary reward can help change that. Los Angeles County Sheriff Dept. Lt. Patricia Thomas said on Tuesday they’re offering $20,000 to anyone who can assist them in solving the four-year-old case. -via TMZ.com / March 22, 2023