Russell Westbrook on Kevin Durant: There's no beef, I got nothing but respect for him

Ohm Youngmisuk: Russell Westbrook on facing Kevin Durant in a 7-game series: “I think people still think like there’s some beef or something. There’s no beef… There’s no beef. I got nothing but respect for him and things he’s done. There’s no beef at all.”
On the eve of the NBA playoffs, the young gun @tashanreed got some time with @KDTrey5 to talk about KD’s YouTube show “The ETCs,” his growing media empire and his desire to tell his stories his way. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3Myt2pr – 2:00 PM
Russell Westbrook on Kevin Durant: “There’s no beef.” pic.twitter.com/XAxTH87giJ – 1:57 PM
Russell Westbrook on playoffs with KD: “Sit down at times and like, you know, look at back in the day, those series, and kind of what could have been. Definitely. But not, as much as I’ll reflect on probably when I’m done playing. I’ll probably reflect on it a lot more.” – 1:56 PM
Russell Westbrook on facing Kevin Durant in a 7-game series: “I think people still think like there’s some beef or something. There’s no beef… There’s no beef. I got nothing but respect for him and things he’s done. There’s no beef at all.” – 1:52 PM
Russell Westbrook says that there is no beef with Kevin Durant… repeatedly 😆
“He knows I’m going to compete.” – 1:47 PM
Russ on facing Kevin Durant:
“Normal for me. I still think people think there’s some beef or something. There’s no beef. … I got nothing but respect for him.” – 1:47 PM
Russell Westbrook is here. He said Kevin Durant has become even more efficient as a scorer since they played together. – 1:46 PM
Nico Batum overlapped in Portland with Monty Williams.
“He changed the culture for that (Suns) franchise, as soon as he got there. Now you got KD to the mix. Good for them.
“You got two great coaches and they face each other, Ty against Monty. So, going to be a great series.” – 1:27 PM
NBA’s jersey sales top 15:
1. LeBron James
2. Steph Curry
3. Jayson Tatum
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo
5. Luka Doncic
6. Kevin Durant
7. Devin Booker
8. Ja Morant
9. Dame Lillard
10. Kyrie Irving
11. LaMelo Ball
12. Nikola Jokic
13. Joel Embiid
14. Jaylen Brown
15. Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/jhMVmMqcMk – 1:19 PM
Part 3.
Russell Westbrook is the X-factor.
On his level of play this year, his past with Kevin Durant and if an all-time great has one more run in him: arizonasports.com/story/3519535/… – 1:08 PM
Suns jumped from 9th to 4th in the second half of the season for the top-selling team merchandise through the NBA’s online sales.
Kevin Durant’s jersey was No. 6 overall among players and Devin Booker was right behind him in seventh. – 1:06 PM
Most playoff PPG by an active player:
32.5 — Luka Doncic
29.4 — Kevin Durant
28.7 — LeBron James
28.3 — Donovan Mitchell
28.2 —Ja Morant
27.3 — Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/6auikwFAad – 11:35 AM
The Suns know what they’re getting out of KD, Booker and CP3, but where does Deandre Ayton fit? For @PHNX_Suns, I took a look at his recent offensive role and where he can impact Phoenix’s playoff run: bit.ly/3KQAUkU pic.twitter.com/MstlwiRlSr – 11:03 AM
Catch up on the full chat with Jock Landale below!
🏀 Upcoming NBA playoff debut
🏀 Navigating pressure of contract situation
🏀 The night KD was traded to Phoenix
🏀 Battle for minutes with Bismack Biyombo
youtu.be/RVzdTkAvmQ8 – 4:40 AM
We had the KD foot on the line a couple years ago. We’ll see if tonight comes down to the AD foot on the feet of Conley. – 12:44 AM
If Russell Westbrook tweeted ⬇️, it instantly vaults into the pantheon of NBA twitter. pic.twitter.com/E3HqQF88Kj – 11:32 PM
T Lue on KD Suns: “They’ve only played 8 games, but KS has been around. He’s been seeing how they play, what they do. He knows the offense, because he’s been around a long enough time. He just happened to get hurt. But it’s going to be a tough challenge.” – 6:01 PM
Asked about Clippers defense being top 5 to start season and if that is meaningful… Tyronn Lue says that physicality will be a big part of any success Clippers have in this series, mentioning midrange success of KD/Book/CP3 as well as the offensive rebounding of Deandre Ayton. pic.twitter.com/cmx2J4RD0r – 5:31 PM
Ty Lue said Brandon Boston Jr. will act as Scout Team KD this week but added, “who can really mimic KD.” – 5:13 PM
A lot of Kevin Durant questions and talk during media session today at Clippers practice. The Clippers have immense respect for KD and fully understand the challenge ahead of them. Terance Mann said the Suns are a completely different team than they’ve faced before with KD. – 5:13 PM
TMann on the Difference between this Suns team and the one the clippers have faced previously? “They got Kevin Durant.” – 5:05 PM
2019: Nets (6) lose to Sixers (3) in 5 games
… Ben Simmons averages 17-8-7 in the series
….. Nets later nab KD, Kyrie in the offseason
2023: Nets trade KD, Kyrie
… Nets (6) face Sixers (3) in 1st rd
….. Ben Simmons of the Nets is out
Strange days – 2:21 PM
2019: Nets (6) lose to Sixers (3) in 5 games
… Ben Simmons avgs 14-7-6 in the series
….. Nets later nab KD, Kyrie in the offseason
2023: Nets trade KD, Kyrie
… Nets (6) face Sixers (3) in 1st rd
….. Ben Simmons of the Nets is out
NBA Gods working in weird ways – 2:18 PM
Seasons averaging 25-plus points per game
19 – LeBron James
18 –
17 –
16 –
15 –
14 – Kevin Durant
13 –
12 – Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Karl Malone – 2:06 PM
Yes, NBA does keep a play-in record book.
Most points: Jayson Tatum, 50, Celtics vs. Wizards 2021.
Most rebounds: 23, Jonas Valanciunas, Grizzlies vs. Spurs, 2021.
Most assists: Russell Westbrook, 15, Wizards vs. Pacers, 2021.
Most steals: 5 (twice). Most blocks: 5 (3 times). – 2:05 PM
Russell Westbrook is the first player in 30+ seasons to record
700+ PTS
300+ REB
300+ AST
off the bench. pic.twitter.com/nLgAGD6J6A – 11:38 AM
From the AM: On Russ and KD’s first postseason showdown. Since Paul George’s injury, Westbrook has shot 52% from the field and 45.9% on three-pointers. Signed to complement LAC’s stars, he’ll need to add star power of his own for the Clippers to win:
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 11:16 PM
At the season’s start, and in Feb., Russell Westbrook didn’t know if he’d get the chance to play in the postseason.
After missing the playoffs last year, he’s back — and facing Kevin Durant. Teammates for 608 games, now they face off in 1st round:
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 11:46 AM
Bill Simmons – who just came out for Joel Embiid for MVP – also recently said he has voted for the player who has wound up winning MVP almost every single year since 2009, (except for the one year Russell Westbrook won it, Bill voted for James Harden in that one). – 12:44 AM
“Good for Russ, man…he’s in a good place”
🏀 @Jumpshot8 is loving the excitement that Westbrook is bringing to the Clippers #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/VlUViqkh87 – 8:26 PM
Russell Westbrook with two offensive rebounds and scores. Clippers clinging to a 111-107 lead with under 4 to play. Mason Plumlee giving the Clippers some big minutes, playing entire fourth so far. – 5:49 PM
Mason Plumlee beats the 3rd quarter clock with a great pass by him and Russell Westbrook after a narrow miss corner 3 by an open Terrence Ross.
Phoenix leads 86-82 through 3 quarters.
NO, GS, LAL lead.
Right now, Clippers would be in Play-In vs Lakers. – 5:28 PM
Incredible pass by Westbrook. I don’t care what you say I love watching him play. – 5:26 PM
Halftime: PHX 53, LAC 48
Landale: 13 Pts, 5 Reb, 6-9 FG
S. Lee: 10 Pts, 2-11 FG
Bazley: 7 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Soul Harvested
Westbrook: 13 Pts, 4-9 FG – 4:43 PM
Minor kerfuffle. Russell Westbrook got hit in the face on a drive and wanted to go talk to Saben Lee about it a few times. No one was going to let him get close enough.
This will end the Suns’ 6-0 post-partial removal of a speaker in the rafters run.
Weird game to say the least – 4:36 PM
Russell Westbrook drew a foul from Saben Lee, taking a shot to his face. Westbrook got up quickly and took exception. Had to be held back.
Officials are reviewing for a flagrant foul. – 4:36 PM
Russell Westbrook is upset with Saben Lee, leaping up quickly after falling to the floor, and has to be separated. Play is under review for a flagrant. – 4:35 PM
End of 1Q: PHX 28, LAC 19
Landale: 11 Pts, 3 Reb, 5-7 FG
Okogie: 7 Pts, 3-4 FG
S. Lee: 7 Pts, 2-8 FG
Westbrook: 7 Pts, 2 Ast – 4:04 PM
Seeing a few of the things already that will become talking points if this indeed is the series. Clippers commit bad live ball turnovers and are not good defending in transition. Westbrook is a phenomenal passer and that playmaking gives the Clippers something they really need. – 3:53 PM
#Suns starters:
Saben Lee
Landry Shamet
Josh Okogie
Ish Wainright
Jock Landale
#ClipperNation starters:
Russell Westbrook
Eric Gordon
Kawhi Leonard
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac – 3:05 PM
STARTERS 4/9
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
PHX
Josh Okogie
Ish Wainright
Jock Landale
Landry Shamet
Saben Lee – 3:04 PM
Monty on Westbrook: “I’ve never seen an MVP get criticized and marginalized the way he has. I’ve always felt like a lot of it was kind of weird. I’m not in their locker rooms or the locker rooms he’s been in, but I know he’s one of the best players historically in the game.” pic.twitter.com/s1EXYuTenR – 2:38 PM
Monty Williams was an assistant coach in 2015-16 with the Oklahoma City Thunder with Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant.
Asked about his connection with Westbrook. Monty had a lot to share, from early practices in OKC to “he’ll point at me right before he’s trying to beat me” 😄 pic.twitter.com/31f6x15ACZ – 2:38 PM
“I’ve never seen an MVP get criticized and marginalized the way he has.”
Monty Williams on Russell Westbrook, who he coached as an assistant at OKC.
“We butted heads every so often, in a good way.” #Suns #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/hf4SPIuJcw – 2:24 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk: Russell Westbrook on if he ever looks back on his time with Kevin Durant and what could have been: “Definitely, look at back in the day, those series and what could have been. But not as much as probably when I am done, I probably will reflect on it a lot more.” -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / April 12, 2023
Law Murray: T Lue on KD Suns: “They’ve only played 8 games, but KD has been around. He’s been seeing how they play, what they do. He knows the offense, because he’s been around a long enough time. He just happened to get hurt. But it’s going to be a tough challenge.” -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / April 11, 2023
Andrew Greif: Russell Westbrook stopped on his way out of the arena to talk with myself and @LawMurrayTheNU. He said how important it was to be back playing in the playoffs, “something I don’t personally take for granted.” And the matchup with KD? “For we honestly getting back into the playoffs is more important. Matchup and all that, I’ll figure out in the next couple days but excited just with the matchup and just play and compete at a high level, which we haven’t probably played a series against each other. It’s probably the first time, I think? I don’t remember. So yeah, it’ll be good. Exciting. “ -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / April 9, 2023
Upon his hire, however, things quickly took a turn for the worse. Westbrook pushed aggressively for Silas to be the team’s new head coach, sources said, but requested a trade in the weeks to follow. Westbrook was shipped to Washington for John Wall, Harden requested a trade himself and his departure to the Brooklyn Nets ultimately was left with several ill-fitting pieces to work. -via The Athletic / April 9, 2023