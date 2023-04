Russell Westbrook on Kevin Durant: There's no beef, I got nothing but respect for him

Andrew Greif: Russell Westbrook stopped on his way out of the arena to talk with myself and @LawMurrayTheNU. He said how important it was to be back playing in the playoffs, “something I don’t personally take for granted.” And the matchup with KD? “For we honestly getting back into the playoffs is more important. Matchup and all that, I’ll figure out in the next couple days but excited just with the matchup and just play and compete at a high level, which we haven’t probably played a series against each other. It’s probably the first time, I think? I don’t remember. So yeah, it’ll be good. Exciting. “ -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / April 9, 2023