Spencer Dinwiddie to Kyle Kuzma: You're not even a third star on a good team, if you were, the Lakers would have kept you

Complex Sports: “You’re probably not even a third star really on a good team, because if you were the Lakers probably would have kept you.” Spencer Dinwiddie didn’t hold back on Kyle Kuzma 😳
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New offseason preview on @hoopshype: Washington Wizards
I take a look at their recent history to contextualize where they are now, and identify their top priorities: nailing their draft pick, and re-signing Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma.
hoopshype.com/lists/wizards-… – 12:48 PM
New offseason preview on @hoopshype: Washington Wizards
I take a look at their recent history to contextualize where they are now, and identify their top priorities: nailing their draft pick, and re-signing Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma.
hoopshype.com/lists/wizards-… – 12:48 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Meanwhile….
Kenny Atkinson is still out here interviewing for head coaching jobs
D’Lo is back with the Lakers
Spencer Dinwiddie & Joe Harris remain
Fro & Caris look to get Cleveland its first playoff W in 5 years
Jared Dudley and DeMarre Carroll are assistant coaches – 2:24 PM
Meanwhile….
Kenny Atkinson is still out here interviewing for head coaching jobs
D’Lo is back with the Lakers
Spencer Dinwiddie & Joe Harris remain
Fro & Caris look to get Cleveland its first playoff W in 5 years
Jared Dudley and DeMarre Carroll are assistant coaches – 2:24 PM
More on this storyline
FanDuel TV: Spencer Dinwiddie speaks on the Twitter beef with Kyle Kuzma 🗣️ “What’s that thing Draymond Green just said… Insecurity is loud?” 🍿 #RunItBack -via Twitter / April 12, 2023
Trading for Irving to try to atone for the loss of Brunson cost Dallas three of its few remaining top trade assets: Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie and a 2029 unprotected first-round pick. Retaining this June’s pick would provide a crucial potential path to a quality player for a club low on trade chips or the salary-cap flexibility to make significant changes around Dončić and Irving. Sources say that the Mavericks plan to explore trade prospects with the pick if they retain it to potentially seek more win-now talent. -via marcstein.substack.com / April 11, 2023
Bobby Marks: List of players that reached regular season incentives: 💰Grayson Allen- $500K 💰Jaylen Brown- $2.1M 💰Nic Claxton- $850K 💰Spencer Dinwiddie- $1.5M 1/2 -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / April 9, 2023
This leads to the big question: should they finally hit the reset button and enter a rebuild? While the answer to those who doubt this roster’s prospects is a resounding yes, it’s not so simple. In Washington’s playoff pursuit all these years, they’ve exhausted spending power re-signing their veterans and signing role players to improve the team on the margins. They could generate $30 million in cap space if Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma leave in free agency, but that might not even be enough to replace just one of them. -via HoopsHype / April 12, 2023
If they want to finally pivot to a rebuild, which would probably get sparked by a trade request from Beal, they seem more likely to re-sign both Porzingis and Kuzma first. This would allow them to become sellers ahead of the 2024 trade deadline, putting them in a position to get a lot of value for their three valuable starters. -via HoopsHype / April 12, 2023