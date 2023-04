Spencer Dinwiddie to Kyle Kuzma: You're not even a third star on a good team, if you were, the Lakers would have kept you

This leads to the big question: should they finally hit the reset button and enter a rebuild? While the answer to those who doubt this roster’s prospects is a resounding yes, it’s not so simple. In Washington’s playoff pursuit all these years, they’ve exhausted spending power re-signing their veterans and signing role players to improve the team on the margins. They could generate $30 million in cap space if Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma leave in free agency, but that might not even be enough to replace just one of them . -via HoopsHype / April 12, 2023