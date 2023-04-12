Zach Collins had finger surgery last Saturday

The Spurs center underwent surgery last Saturday after a laceration on his left hand became infected. The surgery took place in San Antonio after the Spurs sent Collins home from Austin after his finger became swollen following the win over Portland on Thursday in which he posted 21 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks against his former team.
Source: Tom Orsborn @ San Antonio Express-News
Source: Tom Orsborn @ San Antonio Express-News
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
A minor cut turned into a somewhat of a major problem for Zach Collins, who underwent surgery Saturday to repair his lacerated finger after it became infected”
“I was in the hospital overnight. It was just so much for something so small. It was crazy.”
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 1:47 PM
A minor cut turned into a somewhat of a major problem for Zach Collins, who underwent surgery Saturday to repair his lacerated finger after it became infected”
“I was in the hospital overnight. It was just so much for something so small. It was crazy.”
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 1:47 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Post-up data (from NBA dot com) for:
Zach Collins
Jeremy Sochan
Keldon Johnson pic.twitter.com/qIA36ejtNx – 11:31 PM
Post-up data (from NBA dot com) for:
Zach Collins
Jeremy Sochan
Keldon Johnson pic.twitter.com/qIA36ejtNx – 11:31 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Shooting the ball this season:
Keldon Johnson
Devin Vassell
Tre Jones
Doug McDermott
Blake Wesley
Jeremy Sochan
Zach Collins pic.twitter.com/AZ3v4rQnls – 11:08 PM
Shooting the ball this season:
Keldon Johnson
Devin Vassell
Tre Jones
Doug McDermott
Blake Wesley
Jeremy Sochan
Zach Collins pic.twitter.com/AZ3v4rQnls – 11:08 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
The Spurs have seven restricted and unrestricted free agents heading into the offseason, and one non-guaranteed contract in Zach Collins. They’ll also have a couple of expirings in Doug McDermott and Khem Birch going into next season. A lot of decisions to be made. – 4:05 PM
The Spurs have seven restricted and unrestricted free agents heading into the offseason, and one non-guaranteed contract in Zach Collins. They’ll also have a couple of expirings in Doug McDermott and Khem Birch going into next season. A lot of decisions to be made. – 4:05 PM
More on this storyline
Zach Collins’ play after becoming a starter following the Jakob Poeltl trade has been good enough to convince the Spurs’ coaching staff that he should continue in that role next season. “He’s made it. He’s going to be the guy at five for us,” coach Gregg Popovich said Saturday. -via San Antonio Express-News / April 8, 2023
It’s a feel-good story for a player who missed nearly two years between 2019-21 with a variety of injuries, including ankle issues that required three surgeries to prepare. “He’s playing with abandon now, for a long time, for months,” Popovich said. “He’s added the three-point shot to his game, he’s balanced better on the post, he’s playing good defense.” -via / April 8, 2023
Paul Garcia: Per Spurs, Zach Collins and Keldon Johnson are out today. Romeo Langford is available to play -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / April 8, 2023