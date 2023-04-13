Andrew Wiggins to return for Game 1 vs. Kings

Shams Charania: Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is cleared to play in Game 1 vs. Kings on Saturday, his first game since Feb. 13. Golden State is leaning toward Wiggins coming off the bench in a 20-to-25 minute playing time role, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater .
Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is cleared to play in Game 1 vs. Kings on Saturday, his first game since Feb. 13. Golden State is leaning toward Wiggins coming off the bench in a 20-to-25 minute playing time role, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. – 5:17 PM
De’Aaron Fox in isolation situations late in tight games feels like it’ll be one of the defining aspects of this series. Fox had NBA-high 194 clutch points this season on 53% FG. Warriors have Wiggins, Payton, DiVincenzo, Klay, Kuminga to throw at him.
De’Aaron Fox in isolation situations late in tight games feels like it’ll be one of the defining aspects of this series. Fox had NBA-high 194 clutch points this season on 53% FG. Warriors have Wiggins, Payton, DiVincenzo, Klay, Kuminga to throw at him.
The Warriors are reportedly planning to have Andrew Wiggins back for Game 1 against the Kings on Saturday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/11/rep… – 10:00 AM
A 6 point game at halftime. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having one of his worst games of the season 7 points on 10 shots. OKC has gotten everything else they need to win. A great Dort game, 2-4 from 3 from Giddey (12p), and 7 points in 9 minutes from Wiggins. SGA has to heat up. – 10:52 PM
Wiggins as a college junior vs. as a second-year pro pic.twitter.com/WgKmXhZ3a5 – 10:47 PM
Aaron Wiggins becoming one of the most successful Terps in the NBA of the past 20 years is quite something. – 10:44 PM
Aaron Wiggins off the bench. Mark Daigneault has already played nine guys. – 10:27 PM
‘A lot of good’ as Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins scrimmages with team
‘A lot of good’ as Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins scrimmages with team
“He looked amazing today.”
On how Andrew Wiggins has fared in scrimmages days before Game 1 of the Warriors’ playoff series with the Kings nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:36 PM
Kevon Looney says Andrew Wiggins looked “amazing” in today’s scrimmage – 6:50 PM
Warriors see ‘positive signs’ from Andrew Wiggins as his ramp up continues mercurynews.com/2023/04/12/war… – 6:40 PM
Kerr on Wiggins: “He looks really good in the scrimmages and we’ll continue to give him more (work) each day and then we’ll we’ll get a read on it” regarding his availability vs the Kings. – 6:38 PM
Steve Kerr said Andrew Wiggins looks really good in scrimmages. They’ll see how he progresses for Saturday – 6:37 PM
Andrew Wiggins scrimmaged yesterday and today, Steve Kerr says. Kerr says he looks good and is continuing to ramp up his conditioning. The team will “play it by ear” when it comes to his status for Saturday. – 6:35 PM
Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins: “He’s really looked good this week.” – 6:34 PM
