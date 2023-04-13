Anthony Edwards: I'm all right, I don't make excuses, just an off night [against the Lakers]

Dane Moore: Anthony Edwards on how he’s feeling physically… “I’m all right. I’m good. I’ll be ready to go tomorrow… I don’t make excuses. Just an off night.”
Source: Twitter @DaneMooreNBA
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards on how he’s feeling physically…
“I’m all right. I’m good. I’ll be ready to go tomorrow… I don’t make excuses. Just an off night.” – 3:56 PM
Anthony Edwards @theantedwards_
Wolves fans – I'm giving away 4 courtside seats to the play-in with my friends at @aura_protects @timberwolves
CLICK THE LINK TO ENTER – aura.com/timberwovles pic.twitter.com/xJFXiAbpvg – 12:31 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Lu Dort guarding Anthony Edwards is going to be awesome.
Who is guarding SGA for Minnesota with McDaniel out? – 12:29 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
zach lavine quietly played more minutes than everyone in the nba except mikal bridges and anthony edwards this season. just absolutely balling tonight. – 9:13 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Anthony Edwards shot 3-17 from the field last night, including 0-9 on 3P.
The only other player in Timberwolves history to attempt at least nine 3P in game without a make is Robert Covington, who went 0-10 in a regular season game on Nov. 24, 2018.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:28 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
We didn’t get any clarity on Anthony Edwards’ health postgame from Edwards. They had to close the locker room before he was ready to talk.
Edwards did have both of his knees and his right thumb wrapped with ice. Chris Finch also mentioned he was dealing with cramping. – 1:56 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said the Lakers chose to prioritize Anthony Edwards defensively, and did effectively limit him to really tough attempts, as he went 3 for 17.
LAL did pay in other ways, giving up open shots elsewhere that Minnesota punished them with, up until the 4th Q and OT. – 1:19 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Anthony Edwards missed 14 of 17 field goal attempts and all nine 3-pointer attempts. – 1:03 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Last 5 games for Anthony Edwards
26 points per
Tonight vs. LAL
7 points – 12:53 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Anthony Edwards fell down after that miss.
Kyle Anderson tried to help him up and instead he fell down, too. – 12:51 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That Anthony Edwards dunk in OT was his first bucket since 5:43 left in 1st quarter, and Minnesota’s first 2-pointer since 1:32 left in 3rd quarter
Timberwolves missed every shot they took inside the arc in 4th quarter – 12:50 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
That Anthony Edwards dunk was Minnesota’s first basket since the halfway mark of the fourth quarter – a stretch of 8:21 – 12:48 AM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Anthony Edwards shying away from Austin Reaves and Schroeder in the hc is not Sth I expected to see – 12:47 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Whatever Anthony Edwards is stuck in, the Wolves need him to wake up now… – 12:30 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards has not been able to solve the combination of being guarded by Vanderbilt, Davis switching/lurking and whatever he’s dealing with physically. And it feels like he’s going to have to if the Wolves are gonna win this one. – 12:23 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards back from the locker room. Playing with kinesio tape on his shoulder – 12:10 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards is coming back in the game with a wrap on his left shoulder. – 12:10 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Now this is where the Wolves need Anthony Edwards. If the Lakers’ response is to go small with AD/LeBron and four perimeter guys, then Edwards needs to get downhill himself. – 12:03 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Reggie Miller keeps saying Anthony Edwards has to come alive
Does this man not see that Edwards is single handidly wrecking the Lakers offense with his defense? – 11:45 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Another fight almost broke out, and it didn’t involve the Timberwolves’ own teammates. Anthony Edwards didn’t like Rui Hachimura’s legs were up in air after drive. ANT pushed them away. Rui and Troy Brown took exception to that. – 10:41 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Rui Hachimura missed a shot at the rim and fell to the floor to end the 1st Q. Hachimura’s legs were up in the air with his back to the hardwood and MIN’s Anthony Edwards pushed them out of the way, causing LAL’s Troy Brown Jr. to briefly intervene before cooler heads prevailed. – 10:41 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Rui Hacimura and Anthony Edwards get in little mix-up end of quarter that’s under review. – 10:41 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Edwards just stood over Rui Hachimura and said something to him after blocking his dunk attempt. Multiple Lakers and Wolves players immediately stepped in before anything escalated. The refs are currently reviewing the sequence. – 10:40 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Another fight almost broke out, and it didn’t involve the Timberwolves’ own teammates. Troy Brown and Anthony Edwards got tangled up. – 10:40 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
The price of Jarred Vanderbilt overplaying Anthony Edwards is higher when Rudy Gobert’s not in there mucking up the paint. – 10:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Timberwolves-Lakers 7-8 game
Anthony Davis has had a field day against the Timberwolves this season even with Rudy Gobert playing. With Gobert suspended, the Lakers are going to dominate the glass thoroughly and force Anthony Edwards and KAT to be even more efficient without FTs pic.twitter.com/qlXdgkRsK5 – 10:11 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves starters tonight…
Mike Conley
Anthony Edwards
Taurean Prince
Kyle Anderson
Karl-Anthony Towns
And Jaylen Nowell is active – 9:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lots of high lottery picks in the starting lineup tonight, with four No. 1 picks (LeBron – 2003; AD – 2012; Karl Anthony-Towns – 2015; Anthony Edwards – 2020), a No. 2 (D’Angelo Russell – 2016) and a No. 4 (Mike Conley, 2007). – 8:47 PM
Dane Moore: Anthony Edwards on playing against double teams, like in LA last game: “I feel like I wasn’t aggressive last game. I let the double team take the aggressiveness out of me… It’s tough. I’m still trying to figure it out, as you can see from last game. I’ll try to figure it out.” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / April 13, 2023
Jon Krawczynski: What is it going to take for the Wolves to beat OKC tomorrow? Edwards: “I got to play better.” -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / April 13, 2023
Dane Moore: Both Chris Finch and Anthony Edwards said they enjoyed watching OKC this season. Edwards: “They play fast. They play hard. I actually love to watch them play.” Finch: “They have an identity… They play hard. They never quit… A fun team to watch, but not for tomorrow night.” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / April 13, 2023