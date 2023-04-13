CJ McCollum played final seven games of the season with torn labrum in shoulder

Will Guillory: Along with his injured thumb, CJ McCollum played the final seven games of the season with a torn labrum in his shoulder, sources tell @TheAthletic. It’ll be a long offseason for the Pels’ veteran guard.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Christian Clark @cclark_13
CJ McCollum played the final 3 months of the season with a right thumb injury that will require surgery. He led the Pelicans in minutes.
The team’s biggest problem, he said, was its other stars’ unavailability.
“We need our best players on the court.” nola.com/sports/pelican… – 12:42 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
CJ McCollum: “We need our best players on the court. We need to be able to play extensive minutes together, especially in meaningful games, in big games, and really showcase what we have to offer. For us to make a real playoff run, that’s what it’s going to take.” pic.twitter.com/ztZh7M7JT2 – 8:49 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
10 games. That was all we saw the CJ-Ingram-Zion trio play together this season.
CJ played 75 games.
Ingram? 45.
Zion? 29.
“We have to be available,” McCollum said. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 2:42 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CJ McCollum says he’ll probably get surgery on his right thumb next week.
Said he’ll also have to get his shoulder looked at after playing the last few games with that as an issue. – 1:28 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
“If you would have told me we would play 10 games together and win 42 games, I would have said that’s crazy.” — CJ McCollum on he, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram barely spending any time together on the court this season. – 1:20 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
“It affected it a lot. I’ll probably get surgery next week.” — CJ McCollum on how much his thumb injury limited his performance after sustaining it. – 1:18 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
CJ McCollum says he will probably get thumb surgery next week. Said he needed it 3 months ago. – 1:16 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The youngest team in the NBA.
Supposed to be in the Wembanyama race.
Just went on the road and won a postseason play-in game against Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, Jonas Valančiūnas, Trey Murphy and Herb Jones.
This Thunder team is unbelievable. – 12:26 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
And now Herb Jones failed to complete an inbounds pass to CJ McCollum after OKC makes two free throws … and that’s how the New Orleans Pelicans 2022-23 season will come to an end. – 12:24 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Brandon Ingram needs to be taking all the shots in the final minute. Same story right now as Game 82 with terrible shot selection by CJ McCollum. – 12:15 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum finally drills a 3-pointer and then Josh Richardson gets a fortunate bounce that turns into a transition bucket.
Pelicans seize the 101-100 lead. – 11:53 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans trail the Thunder 96-87 after three quarters.
On another note, CJ McCollum’s last made 3-pointer came at the 3:22 mark of the fourth quarter against the Knicks. He’s gone 0-8 from deep since, spanning 7 full quarters. – 11:41 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
The adjustment to the adjustment – bring Jaylin Williams into the main action as well, thus pulling Jonas Valanciunas up high. That’s forcing McCollum to pick up Shai, and you’re seeing the result – 11:18 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum are a combined 5-14 from the floor. Pels won’t win this game unless they can get their two leading scorers going. – 11:18 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Herb Jones and Trey Murphy have done their job offensively. One of Brandon Ingram or CJ McCollum need to get it going, somehow, someway.
Pelicans trail Thunder 78-74 with 6:08 left in the third quarter. – 11:17 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
No changes for Mark Daigneault in the starting lineup
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy III
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:10 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:04 PM
Jim Eichenhofer: CJ McCollum on #Pelicans: “We need our best players on the court. We need to be able to play extensive minutes together, especially in meaningful games, in big games, and really showcase what we have to offer. For us to make a real playoff run, that’s what it’s going to take.” -via Twitter @Jim_Eichenhofer / April 13, 2023
In 56 games with the Phoenix Suns this season, Bridges averaged 17.2 points per game on 46.3% shooting from the field and 38.7% from three-point land. In 27 games as a Net, he is averaging 26.1 points on 47.5% field-goal shooting and 37.6% from behind the three-point line. Bridges hopped on New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum’s show to discuss various things about his career, including the adjustment to being the primary scorer: “What I always tell people is I got traded at the right time. That literally everybody was out in Phoenix when C (Chris Paul) was out for a while, book (Devin Booker) was out. Cam Johnson, Cam Payne. We didn’t have Jae Crowder so like we a lot of people out and it was just like, I had to step up, you know? Now, that was the biggest thing for my coaches. Everybody was like I had to be that guy to step up and in the beginning, it was tough. I had a lot of tough games then like being like the number one option also trying to do everything defensively as well.” -via Nets Wire / April 13, 2023
Green and his coaching staff decided the best way to get more ball movement within the offense and improve spacing was by playing McCollum off the ball more often. It was not an easy sell, as McCollum is used to having more control over his own shots and more freedom to attack certain mismatches. But Green convinced him putting more of the offense in Ingram’s hands would be the best thing for the team. “CJ can be our point guard and he’s had great moments doing that for us. But it’s important for us to not throw too much on him at one time. What I realized was there were times we were asking him to do too much,” Green said. “We want him to be the best CJ., but do it while sharing some of those responsibilities with B.I. Eventually, we want him to share some of those responsibilities with Zion. He’s still able to be him when he’s off the ball. And when we don’t ask him to do as much with the ball, it’s easier for him to attack defenses in other ways and be more efficient.” -via The Athletic / April 12, 2023