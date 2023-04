CJ McCollum played final seven games of the season with torn labrum in shoulder

In 56 games with the Phoenix Suns this season, Bridges averaged 17.2 points per game on 46.3% shooting from the field and 38.7% from three-point land. In 27 games as a Net, he is averaging 26.1 points on 47.5% field-goal shooting and 37.6% from behind the three-point line. Bridges hopped on New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum’s show to discuss various things about his career, including the adjustment to being the primary scorer: “What I always tell people is I got traded at the right time. That literally everybody was out in Phoenix when C (Chris Paul) was out for a while, book (Devin Booker) was out. Cam Johnson, Cam Payne. We didn’t have Jae Crowder so like we a lot of people out and it was just like, I had to step up, you know? Now, that was the biggest thing for my coaches. Everybody was like I had to be that guy to step up and in the beginning, it was tough. I had a lot of tough games then like being like the number one option also trying to do everything defensively as well.” -via Nets Wire / April 13, 2023