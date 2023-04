Damian Lillard to Blazers: 'Are you gonna go young or are we gonna get something done?'

In a recent interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, Dame dropped yet another massive hint at his potential Portland exit this summer. According to Lillard, he’s going to have a lengthy conversation with the organization about the steps they need to take in the immediate future: “It ain’t a threat. I ain’t gonna say I’m putting them on the clock, I’m just saying if those things can’t be done, (if) we can’t do something significant like that then we won’t have a chance to compete on that level,” Lillard said. “Not only will I have a decision to make, but I think the organization will too because at that point, it’s like, ‘Are you gonna go young or are we gonna get something done?’” Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points