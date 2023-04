Fred VanVleet talks free agency: 'The relationship is in a good place'

They also pop up six times in the biggest gap between their eFG% and their opponent’s in any single game, including in their 121-102 loss to Boston on Friday, befitting of a team that ranked 29th in both categories before the trade deadline, when it acquired Jakob Poeltl. “There’s not nothing layered on top of that,” Fred VanVleet said Friday morning on the occasion of being asked for the 3,492nd time about why his team has lacked energy and effort at various points this year. “If I had an answer for you, it would be answered on the court. Early on it was just one of those things where we just weren’t sharp enough in our details, in our execution. That part is draining. Just not getting it done. Then you go down and some nights you can’t score for six minutes at a time and you lose a little bit of energy. … (Some nights) we can’t make shots. It just drains some of the energy.” -via The Athletic / April 8, 2023