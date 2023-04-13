Fred VanVleet talks free agency: 'The relationship is in a good place'

Josh Lewenberg: VanVleet doesn’t think this season, as disappointing as it was, will affect his free agency decision this summer: “I think the relationship is in a good place. We’ve built something special here. My whole NBA life is here, I think that holds some weight… That hasn’t changed.”
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet on hate from betters over social media: “It’s something new that’s in our league now. It used to be teenagers and 8-year-olds that were just heartbroken that we lost, that couldn’t believe I didn’t make any shots and now it’s people trying to turn $30 into 30,000.” – 12:21 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet said he would surprised if Nurse wasn’t coaching the Raptors next season. “Coach has got my full support. I love playing for him.” – 12:19 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“I would love to play with another point guard … ” Fred VanVleet on Scottie as a co-primary ball-handler, pointed to success he had playing alongside Kyle Lowry. – 12:17 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
FVV says Barnes took steps up in terms of the value of possession and organizing offence as opposed to just playmaking off instinct and athleticism. – 12:17 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
VanVleet said “sky’s the limit” for Scottie Barnes. Needs to get in the gym and work, which he does, and figure out what he is, what works best for him. Scottie’s gonna be as good as he wants to be.” Feels they can thrive as dual point guards. – 12:16 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“Get in the lab. That’s all I ever tell him. Scottie’s gonna be as good as he wants to be.” – VanVleet on Barnes
“He’s doing that. He’s learning what his routine is gonna be.” – 12:15 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet: “I think we’ve just gotta find another identity, whatever that is. The chaos and the freedom worked when it worked.” – 12:10 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“We need to find a different identity … the chaos and the freedom [offensively] worked when it worked,” — Fred VanVleet. Said that he likes the defensive system in place, execution needs to be better. – 12:10 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“We’ve got to find another identity. The chaos and the freedom, it worked when it worked. … I think for us, the devil is going to be in the details. … We can’t try to carry it over by osmosis from a championship we won four years ago.” – VanVleet – 12:09 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
VanVleet on online hate said it used to be young fans mad you missed some shots and lost, now, “It’s someone trying to turn $30 into $30,000” ripping players. – 12:08 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“Put the phone down” — Fred VanVleet with sound words on how to deal with cyber-bullying in the sports betting age. – 12:07 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“My rule of online bullying, cyber bullying is put the phone down.” – VanVleet – 12:07 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet, asked if rumours were a distraction in the room this season: “It caused for some conversations. I don’t know if it was a distraction. I don’t really deal in distractions. I have a million distractions. You just have to show up to work and do your job.” – 12:05 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“My whole NBA life is here,” Fred VanVleet says he’ll keep discussions about his future in a close circle, but certainly sounds like he’s open and willing about returning to Toronto. – 12:04 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet says there was a lot of noise, but he doesn’t think it really impacted the on-court results. – 12:04 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“I’m only year seven, and I feel like I’m on year 17.” – VanVleet on how much the league has changed with money and playing style – 12:03 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet on the comments Masai made at the deadline, regarding some of the team’s ‘selfish’ play early in the season: “It definitely caught our attention and opened everybody’s eyes… Whether that’s a result of losing or the reason why were losing, it was definitely addressed.” – 12:02 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“It definitely caught our attention and opened everybody’s eyes.” – VanVleet on Masai saying the Raptors were playing selfishly at the trade deadline – 12:00 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
VanVleet said he’d be surprised if Nurse isn’t back. Hasn’t heard anything on that front. “Whatever happens happens, they’ll figure it out. Coach has got my full support, I love playing for him. We’ve got a great staff.” – 11:57 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“I would be surprised for the fact that we’ve never had conversations otherwise,” Fred VanVleet when asked if he thought Nick Nurse would be back. “Coach has my full support, I love playing for him …. ” – 11:56 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“Most of the noise around this team comes from the outside. I’m not saying there’s no validity to that.” – VanVleet says, saying at this moment, he’d be surprised if Nurse wasn’t back next year
“Coach has got my full support. I love playing for him.” – 11:56 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“I’m sure there is a why. I’m really not sure what the why is, so to speak. … I have no problem dealing with facts. … You can blame whoever you want. … On the inside, we’ve got work to do.” – VanVleet – 11:54 AM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
VanVleet said he wouldn’t call it a chemistry thing, as to what went wrong. Said they tried tons of different things on both ends to figure it out, but didn’t lead to enough wins. Lots of close games they could have won. – 11:52 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet doesn’t think this season, as disappointing as it was, will affect his free agency decision this summer: “I think the relationship is in a good place. We’ve built something special here. My whole NBA life is here, I think that holds some weight… That hasn’t changed.” – 11:50 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“I think the relationship is in a good place. I think we’ve built something special here. My whole NBA life is here, so that holds some value and some weight.” – VanVleet on whether this year changed his view of team – 11:50 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet says there was an element of teams being more prepared for their style, but they didn’t execute well enough, either.
“A disappointing season from our standards and where we want to be. … We just didn’t meet that mark.” – 11:49 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
While he’s expected to opt out of his deal and become a UFA this summer, VanVleet declines to make it official. “I don’t think it’s the right timing (after last night’s loss)… Take a couple days, couple weeks. I don’t think there’s much rush to jump into a decision.” – 11:49 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“I know we’re very dramatic around here … but we’ll take some time,” Fred VanVleet says he’s no rush to decide if he’s going to opt-in to the final year of his contract. No surprise there. – 11:47 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet not saying whether he is opting in or out of his contract. I asked mostly as a joke, for the record. – 11:47 AM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Fred VanVleet says it’s a “tough way to go out. Not too much rush to jump into a decision about opting out. It will take some time.” – 11:46 AM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Fred VanVleet of the @Raptors had some interesting things to say to our @SteveBHoop about the team’s iffy future:
“I’ve been screaming it for two years, you know what I mean? I think that at a point, you can’t make anybody grow up.”
More @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/frustra… – 11:19 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet isn’t ready to put this season behind him.
“A lot of growth and getting better is accepting where you come up short… I’ll probably beat myself up over this one for a while, let it hurt, let it sink in and then get back to the drawing board.” pic.twitter.com/KHULcpCY5K – 11:04 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“You have to find different ways to win, not the other way around,” Fred VanVleet summing up the Raptors season in a single sentence – 10:49 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“It’s hard to explain, the free-throw shooting. It’s a tough way to do it.” – Fred VanVleet
“You’ve got to find different ways to win, and not the other way around.” – 10:49 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Fred VanVleet.
Gary Trent Jr.
Jakob Poeltl unrestricted free agents.
Nick Nurse, future unknown. – 9:49 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
VanVleet 3-pointer. 100-100 with 3:10 left.
Get your popcorn ready. Little DeRozan, grab some lozenges. – 9:27 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
The fact that VanVleet can’t beat Vucevic on these switches is killing the Raptors. – 9:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
If Raptors were making their free throws this game is just about a wrap.
They’ve missed more free throws (13) than the Bulls have attempted (12).
But FVV has twice as many 3s (6/9) as entire Bulls team (3/19) – 9:03 PM
If Raptors were making their free throws this game is just about a wrap.
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Massive VanVleet 3, followed by good rim protection from Poeltl to stem a LaVine run. – 8:57 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The Raptors aren’t exactly covering themselves in glory here; saw lead cut to 8 before another huge FVV 3 – 8:56 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Raptors up 11 at half (their largest lead) thanks to a 40ft buzzer-beater by VanVleet.
58-47
CHI had 1 lead in the 1st half (up by 1)…which lasted less than 20 secs before the Raps ripped it back.
Pro: TOR out-scoring the Bulls by 18 from 3pt
Con: Raps just 8/14 at FT line – 8:17 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Things to like in first half: DDR rebounding from 1/5 start. Caruso flying around. Coby making plays
Things to dislike: FVV & Siakam cooking — and Pascal’s size is a massive issue. Bulls 2/11 from 3 with lot of open misses (while Raptors 8/19). 11 TOR 2nd chance points
58-47 – 8:16 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Raptors lead the Bulls 58-47 at half. They are 8-of-19 from three, VanVleet is 4-of-5 including a miracle shot from halfcourt — in traffic! — the beat the horn. The Bulls are 2/11. DeRozan leads them with 12, Siakam has 20-5-3 for Raptors. – 8:16 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
FVV with the golden touch to end the half!
Don’t think I’ve got this excited stuck on the tarmac before. – 8:14 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls finish off a really bad 1st half by watching VanVleet drain a 45-footer at the buzzer. Raptors lead 58-47. #Bulls can’t get out of scramble mode on defense, look tentative on offense and were outscored 24-6 at the 3-point line. – 8:14 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Halftime: Raptors 58, Bulls 47.
Fred VanVleet is carving up the Bulls’ defense and hit a buzzer-beating 3 at the end of the second quarter. Pascal Siakam is having his way exploiting Bulls’ mismatches.
DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls with 12 points. – 8:13 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Jakob Poeltl has had a pretty poor first half, but just made a great block on a Patrick Williams dunk attempt. Fred VanVleet follows with a three from halfcourt. Raptors up 58-47
The big dogs delivering. – 8:13 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Permanent exile from the Field Goal Percentage Savings Club for FVV. What a shot. – 8:13 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
VanVleet hits a 40-foot haymaker to close the first half.
Bulls trail 55-47 heading into the locker room.
DeRozan leads scoring with 12 points after playing 20 minutes of the first half. – 8:12 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet throws in a triple-covered bomb from midcourt, and Raps lead 58-47 at the half. That makes up for the 8-14 FTM-A. – 8:12 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Raptors 58, Bulls 47 at half
DeRozan 12 pts, 6 rebs
LaVine 9 pts
White 9 pts, 4-4 FGs
Bulls 2-11 from 3
Siakam 20 pts, 5 rebs
VanVleet 14 pts, 6 rebs
Barnes 11 pts
VanVleet threw in circus 3 at halftime buzzer – 8:12 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
VanVleet rests for 5:41 to start second quarter
So I guess he’s gonna play 42:41 – 7:52 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls trail the Raptors 28-23 after the first quarter.
Good: the Bulls didn’t come out of the gates too sluggish after recent slow starts.
Also good: Toronto only scored three 2nd chance points.
Not good: VanVleet cooking with 11 points, Siakam close behind with 8. – 7:41 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls trail Toronto 28-23 after 1stQ.
Good news: Allowed just 1 offensive rebound, had 1 turnover
Bad news: Getting outscored 15-3 from 3-point line won’t work. VanVleet is 3-for-3 – 7:41 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet didn’t have a single point or assist through 8 mins. He hit 3 3s and scored or assisted on 13 straight Raptors points over the final 3:37 of that quarter. Good start for the Raps, who (uncharacteristically) have hit 5 of their 8 3PA & are outscoring Bulls 15-3 from deep – 7:41 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
28-23 Raps over Bulls. VanVleet with 11, Siakam with 8. DeRozan with six for Chicago. Toronto 5/8 from three, Bulls 1/8. – 7:40 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors offence, for the most part, quite efficient. FVV’s got 11, they’re up 5 after a quarter
DeRozan’s got 6 – 7:40 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps on pace for 20 3s, they lead 28-23.
VanVleet and Siakam have combined for 19. Only forced 1 Bulls turnover. – 7:39 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
VanVleet really letting it rip at the end of the first quarter. He’s scored eight points, including two 3-pointers. – 7:34 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Chicago’s doing a nice job defending the VanVleet-Poeltl pick and roll early. – 7:29 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Anunoby guarding DeMar (who just threw down a monster dunk), VanVleet on LaVine. Charles Oakley subbing for Drake Courtside. – 7:22 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
O.G. starts on DeMar, as expected. VanVleet on LaVine. Siakam and Caruso are matched up. – 7:17 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Guess we can expected the expected
VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, SIakam, Poeltl for Toronto
Beverley, LaVine, DeRozan, Caruso, Vucevic for the Bulls – 6:37 PM
Fred VanVleet is expected to become an unrestricted free agent this summer when he declines his $22.8 million player option. He remains extension-eligible through June 30, but he can receive more this offseason as a free agent. He could be looking at a contract that puts his annual salary on par with other veteran guards like Jrue Holiday, Kyle Lowry, and Jalen Brunson. VanVleet already could’ve gotten that salary range in an extension if the new higher extension limits that are set to be implemented in the new CBA were already in place. -via HoopsHype / April 13, 2023
Josh Lewenberg: Fred VanVleet: “We were the 9th seed, we’re .500, so what does that tell you? It means we won 1, lost 1, win 2, lose 2. That’s kinda the way it went. There were a lot of different things going on, a lot of noise, and I’m proud of the group for sticking together.” -via Twitter @JLew1050 / April 13, 2023
They also pop up six times in the biggest gap between their eFG% and their opponent’s in any single game, including in their 121-102 loss to Boston on Friday, befitting of a team that ranked 29th in both categories before the trade deadline, when it acquired Jakob Poeltl. “There’s not nothing layered on top of that,” Fred VanVleet said Friday morning on the occasion of being asked for the 3,492nd time about why his team has lacked energy and effort at various points this year. “If I had an answer for you, it would be answered on the court. Early on it was just one of those things where we just weren’t sharp enough in our details, in our execution. That part is draining. Just not getting it done. Then you go down and some nights you can’t score for six minutes at a time and you lose a little bit of energy. … (Some nights) we can’t make shots. It just drains some of the energy.” -via The Athletic / April 8, 2023