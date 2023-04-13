Gary Trent Jr. on impending free agency: It's a business but I love it in Toronto

Michael Grange: “It’s a business, but I love Toronto, I’ve had a great time here so far, restaurants are great (shouts out Pie for Thai food), great city” — Gary Trent Jr. on his contract situation for next year.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“It’s a business, but I love Toronto, I’ve had a great time here so far, restaurants are great (shouts out Pie for Thai food), great city” — Gary Trent Jr. on his contract situation for next year. – 4:04 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Gary Trent Jr. shouts out Pai when asked if he wanted to thank any restaurants. “They show a lot of love.” – 4:02 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
What a collapse by Toronto, ending a tremendously disappointing season. Now the focus turns to the futures of Nick Nurse, Fred Van Vleet, Gary Trent, and even Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby with a year left on their deals. – 9:51 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Fred VanVleet.
Gary Trent Jr.
Jakob Poeltl unrestricted free agents.
Nick Nurse, future unknown. – 9:49 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
This could very well be Gary Trent Jr.’s final game as a Raptor. It also might be one of his worst. – 9:31 PM
More on this storyline
Eric Koreen: Will Barton (sprained ankle) will return for Raptors vs. Hornets, while O.G. Anunoby (sprained ankle) and Precious Achiuwa (non-COVID illness) will also play. Gary Trent Jr. (back spasms) remains a game-time decision, but is unlikely. -via Twitter @ekoreen / April 4, 2023
Eric Koreen: Raps officially listing Anunoby (sprained left ankle) and Trent (back spasms) as questionable for tomorrow vs. Charlotte. Barton (sprained left ankle) is probable. -via Twitter @ekoreen / April 3, 2023
Eric Koreen: Nick Nurse said both Gary Trent Jr. and O.G. Anunoby are questionable for tomorrow. Trent is playing in a game with the reserves right now. Anunoby hasn’t done much today. Nurse said he’d like to get both out if there, even if on a minutes cap. -via Twitter @ekoreen / April 3, 2023