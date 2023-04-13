Heat a team to watch for potential Damian Lillard trade?

NBA Central: Brian Windhorst labels the Miami Heat as a team to watch in a potential Damian Lillard trade “The Heat are ready to go to their next star window” (Via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/Csm3KpUQyo
Sean Highkin @highkin
What Dame said on the Stephen A show is the same stuff he said at his exit interview a few days ago, there’s nothing new to talk about. – 1:48 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard says if Portland Trail Blazers can’t make major move, a ‘conversation’ about his future should take place
#RipCity
Damian Lillard says if Portland Trail Blazers can’t make major move, a ‘conversation’ about his future should take place
#RipCity
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Nassir Little underwent a core muscle surgery on his right side similar to the left-side one he had a year ago (which is also similar to the one Damian Lillard had last year and Gary Payton II had last summer). – 11:35 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Nassir Little underwent a core muscle surgery on his left side similar to the right-side one he had a year ago (which is also similar to the one Damian Lillard had last year and Gary Payton II had last summer). – 11:33 AM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
NBA execs told @HeavyOnSports a few teams would jump in a Dame Lillard sweepstakes if he gives the green light, including @nyknicks , @BrooklynNets & @MiamiHEAT (among others).
They do not expect the @trailblazers to look into Dame trades until he asks:
NBA execs told @HeavyOnSports a few teams would jump in a Dame Lillard sweepstakes if he gives the green light, including @nyknicks , @BrooklynNets & @MiamiHEAT (among others).
They do not expect the @trailblazers to look into Dame trades until he asks:
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
This game is already good, but Stephen A’s World made it better. The Dame interview was nice and JJ’s analysis of the game is an added bonus. – 9:43 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Watched Dame on the Stephen A alternate broadcast. Didn’t say anything about offseason/future that he didn’t say at exit interviews. Called Victor Wembanyama “undeniable.” Said his favorite players in the league are Mikal Bridges and Joel Embiid, for what’s that worth. – 8:53 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA’s jersey sales top 15:
1. LeBron James
2. Steph Curry
3. Jayson Tatum
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo
5. Luka Doncic
6. Kevin Durant
7. Devin Booker
8. Ja Morant
9. Dame Lillard
10. Kyrie Irving
11. LaMelo Ball
12. Nikola Jokic
13. Joel Embiid
14. Jaylen Brown
15. Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/jhMVmMqcMk – 1:19 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
There were more 50-point games this NBA season (25 total) than any year since the Wilt Chamberlain era, barely edging 2019-20 when Lillard & Harden went off in a COVID-shortened season (23 total) pic.twitter.com/1gczRwEUjI – 1:00 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
This is how we ranked the GOAT point guard before the season began.
Have Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving done enough to move up some? pic.twitter.com/W9iYOOXhq9 – 9:12 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think a famous, veteran guard will get traded to the Heat this offseason.
Not sure who it’s gonna be. Maybe Dame. Maybe Beal. Maybe they try to sneak in on Harden if Philly combusts. Idk. Someone like that.
I just feel like we’re headed for Herro+picks for famous guy X. – 8:19 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Damian Lillard on staying in Portland: ‘I want a chance to go for it’ nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/11/dam… – 5:47 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
For those answering anyone but Jimmy or Bam, there is a certain level of star that would require Jimmy or Bam…. Embiid, Doncic, perhaps Lillard, a few others. If you are waiting for genuine star that doesn’t require Jimmy (who is one) or Bam, this could take awhile. – 11:48 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
It seems to me that a lot of Blazers fans adamant that it’s time to move on from Dame might be too young to remember this. You might be right, but you also might be talking yourself into Victor Khryapa in your dorm room so just be ready chief. pic.twitter.com/gLuGVKREBl – 11:22 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best post-break TS% among players with 30+ minutes per game and a 25+ USG% (40 qualifiers, min 10 games):
Jimmy Butler – 72.3 (🔥)
Nikola Jokic – 69.8
Joel Embiid – 67.5
Kawhi Leonard – 66.1
Kristaps Porzingis – 64.7
Zach LaVine – 64.5
Stephen Curry – 63.7
Damian Lillard – 63.4 – 5:13 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The guard play was so elite this season.
Look at these names:
Ja Morant
Donovan Mitchell
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Steph Curry
De’Aaron Fox
Luka Doncic
James Harden
Damian Lillard
Kyrie Irving
Jalen Brunson
Four of those players won’t make an All-NBA team this season. 🤯 – 3:45 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Stephen Curry was the one exception I made on the games/minutes front. That was partially because most of the other guys I considered (Dame and Harden, specifically, also had that drawback). – 3:33 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Damian Lillard makes it clear, again, that he is NOT here for a Blazers rebuild 😡 pic.twitter.com/X9fkoVhQIw – 3:14 PM
Steve Kyler @stevekylerNBA
As many teams enter the offseason — important to note — the best ability is availability. Hard to win when top players miss games — Portland lost Lillard for 24 games. They missed the playoffs by roughly 9 games. – 2:53 PM
More on this storyline
The 2nd Team is headlined by Nikola Jokic, who, despite having forward eligibility, was left off the 1st Team. Donovan Mitchell and Damian Lillard – who hold the top single-game scoring mark this season with 71 points – are projected to earn 2nd Team honors. Miami’s Jimmy Butler is projected to earn 2nd Team honors as well, which would mark the first time in his career. New York’s Julius Randle rounds out the 2nd Team. -via HoopsHype / April 13, 2023
“A lot of times people thought I was talking about Brad[ley Beal] or whatever. I look at Brad the same way I look at Dame [Damian Lillard]. He’s loyal to D.C. …” “But in D.C. if you got three max dudes Porzingis, Brad and Kuz, how you miss the playoffs? None of these things make sense. Unless your priorities aren’t in order,” Dinwiddie concluded. -via TalkBasket / April 13, 2023
In a recent interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, Dame dropped yet another massive hint at his potential Portland exit this summer. According to Lillard, he’s going to have a lengthy conversation with the organization about the steps they need to take in the immediate future: “It ain’t a threat. I ain’t gonna say I’m putting them on the clock, I’m just saying if those things can’t be done, (if) we can’t do something significant like that then we won’t have a chance to compete on that level,” Lillard said. “Not only will I have a decision to make, but I think the organization will too because at that point, it’s like, ‘Are you gonna go young or are we gonna get something done?’” -via Clutch Points / April 13, 2023