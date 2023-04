Jakob Poeltl on if he would like to re-sign with Raptors: I think so, yeah... I enjoyed my time here

The offence doesn’t work. The ball stops too often, and their efficiency in the mid-range and from 3 don’t make up for that. It’s fair to question if it ever will work. So yes, the Raptors needed a player like Poeltl. Even though this particular team’s ceiling is probably a first-round loss, acquiring Poeltl was not necessarily a silly move. You don’t want to get in the habit of trading first-round picks, but the first-rounder they gave up is top-six protected next year in a weak draft. Unquestionably, Poeltl fits with a lot of what the Raptors are trying to do. Even though they are probably going to have to double his salary, they acquired a player they could not have gotten otherwise. (They wouldn’t have had the resources to sign him outright, barring VanVleet and Trent both leaving in free agency for no return.) -via The Athletic / March 11, 2023