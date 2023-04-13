Jakob Poeltl on if he would like to re-sign with Raptors: I think so, yeah... I enjoyed my time here

Michael Grange: “I think so, ya … obviously, summer in the NBA, who knows what is going to happen … but I enjoyed my time here. The way it ended leaves a bad taste in my mouth and I want [the Raptors] to do better than that” — Jakob Poeltl on coming back to Raptors.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“I think so, ya … obviously, summer in the NBA, who knows what is going to happen … but I enjoyed my time here. The way it ended leaves a bad taste in my mouth and I want [the Raptors] to do better than that” — Jakob Poeltl on coming back to Raptors. – 2:56 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
All things being equal, would Jakob Poeltl like to be back in Toronto?
“I think so. … I’m leaving with a bad taste in my mouth. I personally feel like I want to do better than that.” – 2:53 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jakob Poeltl and the Raptors got caught in Demar Derozan’s daughter’s traps 🔊😅
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Fred VanVleet.
Gary Trent Jr.
Jakob Poeltl unrestricted free agents.
Nick Nurse, future unknown. – 9:49 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Jakob Poeltl has had a pretty poor first half, but just made a great block on a Patrick Williams dunk attempt. Fred VanVleet follows with a three from halfcourt. Raptors up 58-47
The big dogs delivering. – 8:13 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
League sources: the Raptors also got Screaming Spurs Lady (iykyk) in the Jakob Poeltl trade. – 8:10 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
This is as good a description of why DeMar DeRozan’s pump fake is so effective as I’ve heard. Great insight from his former Spurs (and Raptors) teammate Jakob Poeltl. Good question from @william_lou — pic.twitter.com/IFpOVRMiAt – 1:20 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Latest for Bulls.com: 5 X Factors for tomorrow’s Play In matchup with the Raptors
🏀 Possession battle
🏀 Nikola Vucevic (& Bulls’ passing out of pressure)
🏀 Bench shooters
🏀 Bulls’ fifth ‘closer’
🏀 Jakob Poeltl
Vivek Jacob: Jak reflecting on the game against the Bulls last night: “I thought we had a really good matchup against them, we almost went too much into cruise control.” -via Twitter @vivekmjacob / April 13, 2023
The offence doesn’t work. The ball stops too often, and their efficiency in the mid-range and from 3 don’t make up for that. It’s fair to question if it ever will work. So yes, the Raptors needed a player like Poeltl. Even though this particular team’s ceiling is probably a first-round loss, acquiring Poeltl was not necessarily a silly move. You don’t want to get in the habit of trading first-round picks, but the first-rounder they gave up is top-six protected next year in a weak draft. Unquestionably, Poeltl fits with a lot of what the Raptors are trying to do. Even though they are probably going to have to double his salary, they acquired a player they could not have gotten otherwise. (They wouldn’t have had the resources to sign him outright, barring VanVleet and Trent both leaving in free agency for no return.) -via The Athletic / March 11, 2023
Michael Grange: “I hope some of these guys are glad I’m back … “ — Jakob Poeltl jokes that most of the ‘at last we have a centre’ vibe has come from social media/media so far, vs. teammates. Poeltl has 51 points on 26/30 shooting over his past two games. pic.twitter.com/x14U9OFAs4 -via Twitter @michaelgrange / February 24, 2023