Jaren Jackson Jr. projected to win Defensive Player of the Year

Jaren Jackson Jr. is the projected Defensive Player of the Year after leading the league in defensive rating (105.3) and blocks per game (3.0) while anchoring Memphis’ to a 110.7 defensive rating, which ranked third across the NBA.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Was heartwarming to see @ZachLowe_NBA not join the Minutes Mafia and voted Jaren Jackson Jr DPOY.
His article notes how both Kawhi and Gobert both won award w/ same minutes.
MORE INTERESTING: voting is public, and all same people making MINUTES argument…. You guessed… – 6:56 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Theee things on the upcoming series:
1. Can LA defend Morant AND Bane? Who takes that task?
2. Can LA get JJJ off the floor and dominate the glass?
3. Can Dillon Brooks be a big enough threat from 3 to play the small-ball lineups? – 1:42 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
New Ep. “That’s What Sheed Said” @UnderdogFantasy
• How players prepare their bodies/brains for the playoffs
• Where Rudy Gobert went wrong and how Sheed’s team dealt with same situation
• His advice to Jaren Jackson Jr. how to stay on the floor
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=nP_o8j… pic.twitter.com/2NURXzob0P – 5:15 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m protesting OG Anunoby’s lack of guard eligibility. He would’ve had the White spot.
I had Caruso First-Team for most of the year, but I decided that if I’m gonna hold JJJ’s minutes against him, I have to do the same with Caruso.
Bam vs. Claxton was the toughest call. – 3:40 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This is where I landed on All-Defense:
G: Jrue Holiday
G: Lu Dort
F: Evan Mobley (DPOY)
F: Jaren Jackson Jr.
C: Brook Lopez
G: Alex Caruso
G: Derrick White
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
F: Jaden McDaniels
C: Bam Adebayo – 3:38 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Jaren Jackson Jr. last 15 games of the season: 24 points, 7 boards, 2.5 “stocks” on 56-41-78 shooting splits. 30 minutes a game (second on the team, it’s a Grizzlies thing).
With team’s 2nd/3rd bigs out, has to be near top of any list of most interesting/important playoff guys. – 10:20 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
All NBA Teams 2022-23
1st
C Embiid
F Giannis
F Tatum
G Fox
G Steph
2nd
C Jokic
F LeBron
F Butler
G Mitchell
G Luka
3rd
C Sabonis
F Brown
F Randle
G SGA
G Ja
Toughest omissions: G- Lillard, Brunson, Jrue, Harden & Ant Man F- KD (47 games played), AD, Kawhi, JJJ & Lauri C- Bam – 8:51 AM
StatMuse: Season leaders: PPG — Joel Embiid. RPG — Domantas Sabonis. APG — James Harden. SPG — OG Anunoby. BPG — Jaren Jackson Jr pic.twitter.com/i7Rs8fpn6T -via Twitter @statmuse / April 9, 2023
Jaren Jackson Jr. had 36 points, Luke Kennard added 19 and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 137-114 on Friday night to wrap up the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference for the second consecutive season. Memphis entered the game with a two-game lead over Sacramento for second place in the West, but the Kings owned the tiebreaker. Denver took the No. 1 seed in the West on Wednesday night. “It’s very important,” Grizzlies guard Ja Morant said about the second seed. “We’re a very good team at home, so we obviously want that home-court advantage. Definitely big time for us.” -via ESPN / April 8, 2023
“I definitely think I’m Defensive Player of the Year,” Jaren Jackson Jr told ESPN. “I just think I put together something special, and I want it bad.” Jackson’s case includes: Leading the league in blocks for the second consecutive season with a career-best 3.0 per game. Blocking 9.7% of opponents’ field goal attempts when he’s on the floor, the sixth-highest figure since blocks became an official stat in 1973-74. -via ESPN / April 7, 2023