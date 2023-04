Jaren Jackson Jr. projected to win Defensive Player of the Year

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 36 points, Luke Kennard added 19 and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 137-114 on Friday night to wrap up the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference for the second consecutive season. Memphis entered the game with a two-game lead over Sacramento for second place in the West, but the Kings owned the tiebreaker. Denver took the No. 1 seed in the West on Wednesday night. “It’s very important,” Grizzlies guard Ja Morant said about the second seed. “We’re a very good team at home, so we obviously want that home-court advantage. Definitely big time for us.” -via ESPN / April 8, 2023