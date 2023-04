Jaylen Brown to make All-NBA Team for first time; Ja Morant likely out

“I was doing the best I can to keep any distractions away from the locker room,” he said. “I wasn’t interested in doing too much outside media, but I guess it kind of snowballed after the New York Times [story], and people have been holding pieces and they put it all [out] at the same time to make it just seem like I just went on tour or something . “It came out the way people want to see things, and that’s through a controversial lens. In reality, I have thoughts and opinions about certain things and that doesn’t mean I’m angry or upset, just sharing my thoughts and my opinions.” -via Boston Globe / April 12, 2023