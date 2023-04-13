Jaylen Brown to make All-NBA Team for first time; Ja Morant likely out

The 3rd Team is headlined by a pair of Kings, Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox, which coach Mike Brown has been clamoring for during pre-game media press conferences towards the end of the season. The NBA’s all-time three-point shooting leader, Stephen Curry, is projected to earn All-NBA honors, while Boston’s Jaylen Brown is on track to earn All-NBA honors for the first time in his career. Anthony Davis and Lauri Markkanen tied for the final All-NBA spot.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Will Jaylen Brown make All-NBA? The early voting looks good. I dug deep and placed him 3rd Team. It could be close though. How advanced stats, pedigree & games played factor in. @CelticsCLNS
Full: youtu.be/R_Jn9dJznZo
My ballot: clnsmedia.com/will-jaylen-br… pic.twitter.com/rgEF2oU2Jl – 4:15 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Here’s how the Lakers guarded Ja Morant on pick-and-rolls during the regular season. Drop the big and go under the ballscreen, try and force him to shoot pull-up 3’s or floaters. pic.twitter.com/CMurvD2Cy8 – 2:21 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA’s jersey sales top 15:
1. LeBron James
2. Steph Curry
3. Jayson Tatum
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo
5. Luka Doncic
6. Kevin Durant
7. Devin Booker
8. Ja Morant
9. Dame Lillard
10. Kyrie Irving
11. LaMelo Ball
12. Nikola Jokic
13. Joel Embiid
14. Jaylen Brown
15. Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/jhMVmMqcMk – 1:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most playoff PPG by an active player:
32.5 — Luka Doncic
29.4 — Kevin Durant
28.7 — LeBron James
28.3 — Donovan Mitchell
28.2 —Ja Morant
27.3 — Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/6auikwFAad – 11:35 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown was freaking lethal scoring the ball this year. He just keeps getting better… youtube.com/watch?v=j_JvBA… – 7:01 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Has Jaylen Brown Earned All-NBA? + Rudy Gobert Suspended for Fighting | Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:15 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Jaylen Brown did not practice today but the news is good for both him and Marcus Smart when it comes to Game 1 this weekend masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 2:46 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown did not practice today (hand). Mazzulla expects him back Thursday or Friday. – 1:02 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown isn’t cleared to practice yet, but I did see him walking across the floor to the weight room without a bandage on the right hand, so that’s something I guess. – 12:59 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
No sign of Marcus Smart or Jaylen Brown at #Celtics practice, though we arrived well after it ended. Brown is expected back later this week. Smart was battling a neck ailment last week. Danilo Gallinari is here continuing his rehab. – 12:45 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Top 10 players viewed on the NBA’s social media channels this season (No. 8 BTW isn’t even in the NBA yet):
1. LeBron James
2. Steph Curry
3. Luka Dončić
4. Ja Morant
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo
6. Jayson Tatum
7. Kyrie Irving
8. Victor Wembanyama
9. Jordan Poole
10. Nikola Jokić – 12:12 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Early returns based on media members who have shared their end of season ballots:
Jaylen Brown looking good for All-NBA (2nd team?)
Brogdon and Quickley are neck and neck for Sixth Man – 11:34 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @CLNSMedia — A painstaking process: voting for All-NBA. Here’s the 15 players I settled on…
Did Jaylen Brown make the cut? clnsmedia.com/will-jaylen-br… – 12:14 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: Brad Stevens talks Jaylen Brown, Joe Mazzulla and more bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/04/10/bra… – 8:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Surprised the advanced stats don’t like Jaylen Brown more than they do. – 6:57 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The guard play was so elite this season.
Look at these names:
Ja Morant
Donovan Mitchell
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Steph Curry
De’Aaron Fox
Luka Doncic
James Harden
Damian Lillard
Kyrie Irving
Jalen Brunson
Four of those players won’t make an All-NBA team this season. 🤯 – 3:45 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This is where I ended up on All-NBA:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexader
Luka Doncic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
Nikola Jokic
Donovan Mitchell
Stephen Curry
Jaylen Brown
Jimmy Butler
Joel Embiid
De’Aaron Fox
Anthony Edwards
Lauri Markkanen
Julius Randle
Domantas Sabonis – 3:32 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“I think that they deserve to be on that team, and Jaylen in particular, I thought has really had a great run here.”
Brad Stevens took the podium before the last game of the regular season to make one last push for Jaylen Brown to make All-NBA. Read more on @TheAthleticNBA pic.twitter.com/vE8DbkTKNO – 2:28 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Full story on Brad Stevens’ push for Jaylen Brown to make All-NBA: theathletic.com/4395178/2023/0… – 2:28 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The Locked On hosts from across the NBA channel voted and Jaylen Brown made second-team All NBA pic.twitter.com/tp0T6Li98N – 11:09 AM
Brown said he doesn’t regret his comments in the past few weeks, but definitely feels he’s been misunderstood and his statements misconstrued. “It’s been a lot, to be honest,” he said. “Just a bunch of people chiming in. I see other people kind of running off things that I never said. Rumors lead to speculation. Speculation leads to misquotes and people going out and saying things that I don’t remember saying. “It’s just a part of it. I get it that it’s the industry we’re in. Last couple of weeks have been — what’s the word I’m looking for? — It’s been a lot.” -via Boston Globe / April 12, 2023
“I was doing the best I can to keep any distractions away from the locker room,” he said. “I wasn’t interested in doing too much outside media, but I guess it kind of snowballed after the New York Times [story], and people have been holding pieces and they put it all [out] at the same time to make it just seem like I just went on tour or something. “It came out the way people want to see things, and that’s through a controversial lens. In reality, I have thoughts and opinions about certain things and that doesn’t mean I’m angry or upset, just sharing my thoughts and my opinions.” -via Boston Globe / April 12, 2023
