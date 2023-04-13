Joel Embiid: For the guys that keep saying they don't care about winning MVP, it's all b*******, you want to be the MVP

“So that’s why I stay out of it. This year I’ve made a commitment to not put myself out there, talking about I’m the MVP, or saying I want to win. For the guys that keep saying, ‘it’s whatever, I don’t care about winning it, doesn’t matter.’ But it’s all bulls—. You want to be the MVP. That means a lot being the MVP of the league. There are only certain guys that get the opportunity to have their name on it. It would be a great honor. But I’m the point now where I’m used to [the MVP talk]. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, great.”
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said the Nets will lean into Nic Claxton’s advantages against Joel Embiid. I asked Clax what he feels those advantages are:
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton on if he’s talked trash to Joel Embiid before: “We’ve had some discussions.” – 1:41 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nic Claxton on whether he anticipates trash talking between him and Joel Embiid:
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid talks about his “movie” like road from Africa to the NBA exclusively with @andscape. The #NBA All-Star is also putting away the MVP talk and is focused on an NBA title. “I’m going to do whatever it takes to win.” bit.ly/41iRnnu – 1:02 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Watched Dame on the Stephen A alternate broadcast. Didn’t say anything about offseason/future that he didn’t say at exit interviews. Called Victor Wembanyama “undeniable.” Said his favorite players in the league are Mikal Bridges and Joel Embiid, for what’s that worth. – 8:53 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Big shout out to my guy @Krisplashed for joining @EliotShorrParks and I on the podcast today to offer some perspective on the Nets, Ben Simmons, James Harden, and the fear Joel Embiid puts into other teams
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA’s jersey sales top 15:
1. LeBron James
2. Steph Curry
3. Jayson Tatum
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo
5. Luka Doncic
6. Kevin Durant
7. Devin Booker
8. Ja Morant
9. Dame Lillard
10. Kyrie Irving
11. LaMelo Ball
12. Nikola Jokic
13. Joel Embiid
14. Jaylen Brown
15. Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/jhMVmMqcMk – 1:19 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
In last week’s win over Boston, James Harden suggested putting P.J. Tucker in the strong-side corner instead of the dunker spot.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets’ game-planning against the 76ers will revolve around slowing down MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid: “It’s funny, we don’t communicate when it comes to that… We just look at each other and I can be like, ‘OK, he really wants this.’”
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid is a physical specimen with an unbelievable skill set. But “The Process” also knows how to mentally process, fueling another MVP-caliber season.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid named Eastern Conference player of the month to cap 2022-23 season inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 6:35 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Who has the edge in Sixers-Nets? Philly has Joel Embiid, but Brooklyn has the element of surprise. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:06 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
This Sixers playoff run has a different feel — and that starts with Joel Embiid inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:05 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Who has the edge in #Sixers–#Nets? Philly has Joel Embiid, but Brooklyn has the element of surprise. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:09 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets know it will take team effort to ‘make it tough’ for #76ers‘ Joel Embiid. #NBA nypost.com/2023/04/11/net… via @nypostsports – 8:29 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid named Eastern Conference player of the month to cap 2022-23 season inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer #NBA #NBAPlayoffs – 8:05 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
This Sixers playoff run has a different feel — and that starts with Joel Embiid inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBAPlayoffs #NBA – 8:03 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: Giannis vs Embiid for MVP, plus the rest of the awards ballot sports.yahoo.com/nba-end-of-the… – 7:18 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
My final (fake) MVP ballot
1. Embiid
2. Jokic
3. Giannis
4. Tatum
5. Sabonis
Hardest thing was deciding what order to put Jokic and Giannis from 2-3. – 6:44 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
This is the kind of defense I can see Brooklyn playing on Embiid. Bridges has such a high IQ as a doubler. Perfect timing on this one with the rotation behind it.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
This is the kind of defense I can see Brooklyn playing on Embiid. Bridges’ has such a high IQ as a doubler. Perfect timing on this one with the rotation behind it.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Even after a long slump after the All-Star break, Jayson Tatum earned a nomination for player of the month for March/April. Joel Embiid won it obviously – 4:05 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Third time this season for Embiid, who won Player of the Month in December and January this season – 4:02 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid has been named @NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month (again).
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is the Eastern Conference Player of the Month after averaging 33 points, nine rebounds, and four assists per game, the NBA announced #Sixers – 4:00 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Los Angeles Lakers forward-center Anthony Davis and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in March and April. – 4:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PTS + REB + AST + STL + BLK this season:
3,359 — Luka Doncic
3,345 — Jayson Tatum
3,319 — Nikola Jokic
3,305 — Joel Embiid
3,163 — Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/eR78vB6K23 – 2:29 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
This Sixers playoff run has a different feel — and that starts with Joel Embiid inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBAPlayoffs – 2:03 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Troy Weaver said he sees Cade Cunningham like Joel Embiid, Blake Griffin, as guys who had early injury setbacks but rebounded to be their full selves. Called Cunningham a “mental giant” – 1:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on whether the rotation will be 8-deep or more in the playoffs:
“It’s going to be interesting. This is a team where Embiid proposes such a challenge for us. Nic will have his hands full to start the game, obviously it won’t just be Nic trying to take that… – 1:28 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid this season:
✅ 33.1 PPG
✅ 10.2 RPG
It’s the second straight season he’s averaged at least 30 PPG and 10 RPG. The last player to do so in consecutive seasons was Bob McAdoo (1973-74 to 1975-76).
More on the 2022-23 regular season, unlocked: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 1:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joe Harris says Joel Embiid is going to get his points but the key is to keep him off the foul line. Embiid is averaging 11.7 FTA’s per game and is hitting 10 of them. He has made at least 9 and as many as 15 free throws in each of his last 5 games against the #Nets – 12:27 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Jokic, Embiid, & Giannis are all worthy of the 2023 NBA MVP, and imo it’s reasonable to factor in who has/hasn’t won previous awards…
But I find it extremely hard to not lean towards Jokic after seeing this chart: pic.twitter.com/NyqLQYcnSK – 12:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
This Sixers playoff run has a different feel — and that starts with Joel Embiid inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:53 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Why Joel Embiid, James Harden and the 76ers enter 2023 playoffs with as much pressure as any team in the NBA
(By @therealmikekb)
cbssports.com/nba/news/why-j… – 11:42 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
I hear a lot of people talk crazy about Doc Rivers… but let me remind the world that Joel Embiid last 2 seasons has been the best seasons of his career. I strongly believe that Coaching played a HUGE apart in that. Carry the hell on… – 11:08 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
This Sixers playoff run has a different feel — and that starts with Joel Embiid inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:21 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid, James Harden make history youtu.be/sttTsiqAj2Y via @YouTube – 7:51 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
For those answering anyone but Jimmy or Bam, there is a certain level of star that would require Jimmy or Bam…. Embiid, Doncic, perhaps Lillard, a few others. If you are waiting for genuine star that doesn’t require Jimmy (who is one) or Bam, this could take awhile. – 11:48 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The possible playoff showdowns are 🔥
– KD vs Kawhi for 1st time since 19 Finals
– LeBron vs Curry for 5th time
– KD vs Dubs in quest for non-GS ring
– Embiid vs Jokic in defining 1-on-1 Finals MVP showdown
– Giannis vs Celtics for payback
– KD vs LeBron new chapter – 6:57 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best post-break TS% among players with 30+ minutes per game and a 25+ USG% (40 qualifiers, min 10 games):
Jimmy Butler – 72.3 (🔥)
Nikola Jokic – 69.8
Joel Embiid – 67.5
Kawhi Leonard – 66.1
Kristaps Porzingis – 64.7
Zach LaVine – 64.5
Stephen Curry – 63.7
Damian Lillard – 63.4 – 5:13 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
2023 PBT Awards: Joel Embiid for MVP nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/10/202… – 4:55 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This is where I ended up on All-NBA:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexader
Luka Doncic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
Nikola Jokic
Donovan Mitchell
Stephen Curry
Jaylen Brown
Jimmy Butler
Joel Embiid
De’Aaron Fox
Anthony Edwards
Lauri Markkanen
Julius Randle
Domantas Sabonis – 3:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My full ballot (if I had one) would be as follows:
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo
2. Nikola Jokic
3. Joel Embiid
4. Jayson Tatum
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 3:18 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
it’s all particularly funny b/c it could be argued that outside of the MVP candidates (Embiid, Giannis, Tatum – who are expected to cruise into round 2), Donovan Mitchell may have more pressure on him that any other player in the entire Eastern Conference in the first round… – 2:52 PM
More on this storyline
“I keep saying I don’t care. If I win, great. If I don’t, it’s whatever,” Joel Embiid told Andscape. “Being in the running the last three years has been cool. I’ve seen it all. It is funny. A lot has been said, and a lot of people haven’t been happy about how the whole thing has been going on, about how people keep bashing each other and all that stuff. Where was all that [sympathy for me]? People kept bashing me the last two seasons, putting me down. But now other guys are being put down, now it’s an issue.” -via Andscape / April 13, 2023
The 76ers have not been to the NBA Finals since 2001 and haven’t won an NBA title in 40 years. So, what would it mean for Embiid to bring a championship back to the City of Brotherly Love? “It would mean everything. I’ve always said that it would be nice to play for one team for your whole career,” Embiid said. “It would be fun, but sometimes you also want new challenges and all that stuff. But it would mean a lot. I’ve been here for such a long time, but it would just validate all the suffering and all the hard work that we put in.” -via Andscape / April 13, 2023
“I always say that obviously I can’t win alone. And there’s only one team that gets to be happy at the end with a championship, so it’s hard,” Embiid said. “It’s funny, I was listening to what [Portland Trail Blazers star] Dame [Lillard] was talking about, how people just think it’s like, ‘Either you win, or you suck.’ That’s not the right way to think about it, because it’s hard to win. You got a lot of great teams in this league — just in the East alone, probably the two best teams in the league, Boston, Milwaukee. And then the West is crazy, too. “From one through eight, any of those teams can make the Finals and win it all. So, the focus is just getting [in] the best shape possible, healthy and no freak injuries, and I will try to take my teammates along and just play together. Whatever happens, happens. But I’m going to do whatever it takes to win.” -via Andscape / April 13, 2023