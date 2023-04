Joel Embiid: For the guys that keep saying they don't care about winning MVP, it's all b*******, you want to be the MVP

“I always say that obviously I can’t win alone. And there’s only one team that gets to be happy at the end with a championship, so it’s hard,” Embiid said. “It’s funny, I was listening to what [Portland Trail Blazers star] Dame [Lillard] was talking about, how people just think it’s like, ‘Either you win, or you suck.’ That’s not the right way to think about it, because it’s hard to win. You got a lot of great teams in this league — just in the East alone, probably the two best teams in the league, Boston, Milwaukee. And then the West is crazy, too. “From one through eight, any of those teams can make the Finals and win it all. So, the focus is just getting [in] the best shape possible, healthy and no freak injuries, and I will try to take my teammates along and just play together. Whatever happens, happens. But I’m going to do whatever it takes to win.” -via Andscape / April 13, 2023