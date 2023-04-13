Josh Giddey the youngest player ever to score 30-plus points in a postseason game

Brandon Rahbar: Josh Giddey is the youngest player in NBA history to score 30+ points in a postseason game. Giddey breaks the mark in a play-in game at 20 years and 184 days old. Derrick Rose holds the playoff record at 20 years and 196 days.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey is the youngest player in NBA history to score 30+ points in a postseason game.
Giddey breaks the mark in a play-in game at 20 years and 184 days old.
Derrick Rose holds the playoff record at 20 years and 196 days. – 2:43 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
tfw Josh Giddey goes 3-of-7 from 3 in the biggest game of his career pic.twitter.com/9MTppslr07 – 1:49 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA on Giddey: “He was the best version of himself” pic.twitter.com/NZ14ILMJGu – 1:33 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Even though stats don’t count towards the playoffs. Josh Giddey (20 yrs, 184 days) is the youngest player in NBA history with 31 pts, 10 asts, 9 rebs in the postseason.
LeBron (21 yrs, 113 days)
Luka (21 yrs, 177 day) – 1:14 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Josh Giddey tonight:
✅ 31 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 10 AST
Giddey became the youngest player in NBA history to score at least 30 points in a play-in/playoff game (age in years-days):
20-184 — Giddey (4/12/2023)
20-196 — Derrick Rose (4/18/2009)
20-206 — Brandon Jennings (4/17/2010) – 1:03 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
This Thunder trio in the play-in win ⚡
SGA: 32 PTS / 5 REB
Giddey: 31 PTS / 9 REB / 10 AST
Lu Dort: 27 PTS / 5 REB
Reminder that OKC has 15 first-round picks over the next five drafts. pic.twitter.com/09pHgTuO0c – 12:44 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
It’s too easy to automatically point to the 3-point shot for Josh Giddey, but his ability to score at the rim continues to be a growth point. Was 5-7 at the rim tonight and jumped to 62% in 2022-23 from 57% as a rookie. The 7 FTA equalled a career-high. BIG TIME performance. – 12:43 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Josh Giddey was responsible for 21 of Thunder’s 42 field goals tonight in New Orleans – 12:34 AM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
The Thunder are going to be TOUGH. What they may lack in experience they made up for by competing at a high level, grit, team play… Shai & Giddey are very special. Lu Dort got heart. JDub a sleeper. They are avg age 23. Chet’s on the way getting healthy. Word to Presti 👀 – 12:34 AM
Ben Cotton @Ben_Cotton15
Giddey evolving into a genuine star and improving with every game.
Wild to think the rebuilding Thunder made it further than a Pels team that sat first in the West earlier this season with Zion an MVP contender. – 12:34 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA had 32, Giddey had 31, Dort had 27. Good stuff from the Thunder’s trusty old vets. – 12:33 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey tonight
31 PTS
11-22 FG
3-7 3PT
9 RBD
10 AST
1 BLK
Giddey ties his career high in the biggest game of his NBA career. pic.twitter.com/NPmRWPtZVU – 12:32 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 32 points on 11-of-22 shooting, 5 assists, 3 rebounds
Josh Giddey: 31 points on 11-of-22 shooting, 10 assists, 9 rebounds
The backcourt of the future is special pic.twitter.com/xC0Ko78zbO – 12:29 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Really fun for the Thunder and their fans though. Most people expected the NBA’s second-youngest team to tank without Holmgren. Can say enough about SGA, Giddey, Dort, both Jay Williams, and the job Mark Daigneault has done – 12:28 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort combined to go 8-8 in clutch free throws to put this game away.
On the road in a playoff environment.
24, 23 and 20 years old.
Ice cold. – 12:28 AM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Thunder beat the Pelicans 123-118 to advance to play the Wolves on Friday for a shot at the playoffs. What a performance from this young team.
– SGA: 32-5-3
– Giddey: 31-9-10
– Dort: 27 and 5 rebounds
– Jalen Williams: 11
– Jaylin Williams: 8-8-8 – 12:26 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Thunder 123, Pelicans 118
Ingram 30 pts, 6 rebs, 7 assts
Murphy 21 pts
Jones 20 pts
Pels season comes to an end after a hellacious battle against OKC. Shai (32 pts) and Giddey (31-9-10) were just too much for NOLA in the end. Bitter way for this year to come to an end. – 12:26 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Thunder 123, Pelicans 118
SGA – 30 points, 5 rebounds
Giddey – 31 points, 10 assists, 9 rebounds
Dort – 27 points
Ingram – 30 points, 7 assists
Murphy III – 21 points
Jones – 20 points
OKC will play the Timberwolves on Friday for the 8th seed – 12:25 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The youngest team in the NBA Just survived a postseason dog fight on the road. Special. Absolutely Special.
Josh Giddey: 31 points, 10 assists, 9 rebounds
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 32 points, 3 Assists, 5 rebounds, a block, 3 steals
Lu Dort: 27 points, 5 rebounds, 4 3’s. pic.twitter.com/V52NwHMN77 – 12:25 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Josh Giddey tonight:
31 PTS
9 REB
10 AST
3-7 3P
First 30p/10a game of his career. pic.twitter.com/c325ZyLgH1 – 12:25 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Thunder 123, Pelicans 118
New Orleans was in 3rd place on Jan. 1 — one game out of 1st. Fails to reach the playoffs.
Brandon Ingram: 30 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists.
SGA scores 32. Giddey with 31-9-10. – 12:25 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey just tied his career high with 31 points on two ice cold clutch free throws to give OKC a 3 point lead with 12 seconds left.
Oh he has 10 assists and 9 rebounds too.
Biggest stage: best game. – 12:18 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder PR:
Josh Giddey has matched a career-high with 31 points. – 12:17 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Giddey makes both FTs
117-114 OKC lead
Pelicans call timeout with 12 seconds left – 12:17 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
BI misses the tough turnaround. Giddey heads to the line and knocks down two big free throws. Pels are down three with 12 seconds left.
Giddey has 31 points, 9 rebounds and 10 assists. Remarkable game from the OKC point guard. – 12:16 AM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram misses a tough middy and Pels waste about six seconds or so not fouling.
Giddey goes to the line and hits 2.
OKC up 117-114 with 12.0 to go.
Pels just used their last timeout. – 12:16 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
GREAT pass by Giddey and slam by Jalen Williams. Ten assists for Josh. – 12:10 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I’m a little surprised the Pels have kept CJ on Giddey rather than switching Trey or BI to him – 12:09 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Edmond Santa Fe’s own Josh Richardson throws an elbow into Josh Giddey’s nards was by far the most upset we’ve ever seen Giddey. – 11:59 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Really good block by Jaylin Williams. Elite reaction speed to stop Giddey from picking up a double tech. Quick break on the play. Perfectly executed. – 11:56 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
So we are getting a pissed off Giddey for the final 7:52. Let’s ride. – 11:55 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Josh Giddey was quite mobile for someone who just (nearly) got hit in the junk. – 11:55 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
You’ve gotta fight for that rap out. Now Josh Giddey is getting scrappy. Let’s review this love Shai getting in the middle of it and calming down Giddey. – 11:54 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
What a nice move by Josh Giddey to get to the rack and score. Excellent game. – 11:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Thunder got their drive game on and absolutely chewed through nonexistent Pelicans rim protection in that 3rd quarter
12 paint buckets in that quarter for Thunder buddies after only 11 in the entire first half.
Shai/Giddey outscored Pelicans 29-24 😤 – 11:44 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA in the 3Q:
17 points on 6-of-9 shooting
Giddey in the 3Q:
12 points on 5-of-5 shooting, 5 assists
Helped lead OKC to a 39-24 scoring advantage – 11:43 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Thunder 96, Pelicans 87
SGA – 24 points, 5 rebounds
Giddey – 24 points, 8 assists
Dort – 25 points
Murphy III – 21 points
Ingram – 20 points
Valanciunas – 11 points, 14 rebounds
Jones – 18 points – 11:42 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Thunder 96, Pels 87
Murphy 21 pts
Ingram 20 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assts
Jones 18 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assts
SGA and Josh Giddey (29 pts) combined to outscore the Pels (24) in the 3rd. Pels are in the danger zone right now. They need a big response to keep the season alive – 11:42 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Josh Giddey (12) and Shai Gilgeous Alexander (17) combined for 29 points in the third quarter.
OKC won the quarter 39-24 to take the 96-87 lead into the fourth. – 11:42 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
SGA with 17 in the third (24 total) and OKC leads by nine heading to the fourth. Giddey 24-5-8, Dort 25. – 11:41 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Win or Lose these are some great moments to take with this team into the summer. Great Giddey and Dort game. Might as well close it out now though, that you’re here! Going to be a FUN final 12 minutes and 27 seconds. – 11:37 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey has been spectacular tonight: 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting with eight assists and five rebounds. – 11:37 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey is 3-5 from 3.
Chip Engelland making his postseason presence known. – 11:36 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Josh Giddey gets the &-1 call
OKC grows lead over Pelicans to 91-83 for a game-high 8-point lead
OKC calls timeout with 1:56 left in 3Q – 11:33 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey has been excellent so far tonight.
18 points on 8-14 shooting and 2-4 from 3.
6 assists to zero (!) turnovers. – 11:17 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Love Josh Giddey going right at CJ. He did it there to score, did it earlier to create a post up pass out. – 11:17 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
A 6 point game at halftime. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having one of his worst games of the season 7 points on 10 shots. OKC has gotten everything else they need to win. A great Dort game, 2-4 from 3 from Giddey (12p), and 7 points in 9 minutes from Wiggins. SGA has to heat up. – 10:52 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
OKC down six at the half. SGA with only 7 points and hasn’t taken a free throw yet. Dort with 20, Giddey with 12. – 10:52 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Pelicans 63, Thunder 57
Dort – 20 points
Giddey – 12 points
SGA – 7 points
Jones – 15 points
Murphy III – 15 points
Valanciunas – 11 points, 12 rebounds – 10:52 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Great job turning the corner off that fake handoff and finishing strong at the rim by Josh Giddey. – 10:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey has 10 points, 2 3’s before the 10 minute mark of the 2nd quarter. – 10:25 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played the entire first, which is back to normal for him, but starts the second in the bench which is also normal.
Josh Giddey
Isaiah Joe
Lindy Waters III
Jalen Williams
Dario Saric
Still no Wiggins… – 10:24 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Thunder 32, Pelicans 29
Dort – 14 points
Giddey – 7 points, 3 rebounds
SGA – 5 points
Ingram – 8 points, 3 assists
Valanciunas – 8 points, 8 rebounds
Jones – 9 points – 10:20 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Nice pass by Dort to Saric. He could’ve kicked it for a corner 3 for Giddey but instead has a nice rim finish. Saric with a couple quick buckets. Lindy Waters III coming in Giddey. – 10:15 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
SGA’s first bucket and only third shot comes with 4:01 left in the first quarter, and OKC is up three. Lu Dort and Josh Giddey did big work the first 8 minutes as the Thunder settled in. – 10:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
OKC has missed a J-Will open 3, Shai step-back mid-range and a Giddey floater in the lane. Jaylin Williams picked up a block instead of a charge on BI. Those things add up. They just have to keep playing. – 9:57 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
A real moment for Australian basketball coming up next. Josh Giddey and Dyson Daniels, two good mates and a HUGE piece of the next generation of Aussie hoops are about to play off in their first NBA postseason game. – 9:34 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
No changes for Mark Daigneault in the starting lineup
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy III
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:10 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder starting lineup:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams – 9:06 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Pelicans
SGA
Dort
Giddey
JDub
JWill
Thunder postseason basketball is back. – 9:06 PM
Clutch Points: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, and Lu Dort combined to score 90 of the Thunder’s 123 points tonight vs. the Pelicans. The trio shot 52% shooting from the field, 45% from three, and made 9 of OKC’s 11 threes. pic.twitter.com/0Yk5yNWx6n -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 13, 2023